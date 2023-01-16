Read full article on original website
Encinitas residents react to cliff collapse
Several cliffs collapse in San Diego County after recent heavy rainfall. ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small met an Encinitas man who saw the aftermath of a collapse firsthand.
Bluff collapse at Black’s Beach prompts trail closure
A bluff collapse on Black's Beach prompted some closures Friday afternoon, but no one was hurt, authorities said.
Fire damages farm in East County
A fire broke out at a farm in Lakeside on Thursday, causing major damages, said the San Diego County Fire Authority.
City sewage spill closes San Diego Bay, other nearby beaches
Half a million gallons of sewage spilled into the San Diego Bay, closing the bay and some nearby beaches.
Parking structures submerged in water, flooded roads after series of storms moved through San Diego
As San Diego slowly starts to dry out from the recent storms, the City of San Diego is left to clean it all up.
Cleanup underway to repair Chula Vista Municipal Golf course after flooding
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Like many other areas of the county, Chula Vista is experience major flooding in their community. Cleanup efforts are already underway at the Chula Vista Municipal Golf Course, which was completely flooded as a result of the storm. KUSI’s Jason Austell reported live from the...
Escondido approves 102-unit condo project along North Iris Lane
ESCONDIDO — In a few years, a vacant lot along North Iris Lane will be home to a new 102-unit condominium development. The North Iris Condominiums will take over 7.7 acres of five parcels along North Iris Lane at the corner of Robin Hill Lane, a private dirt road that connects several residents in the semi-rural area to Centre City Parkway. The city of Escondido previously annexed the parcels from the county in 2020.
Section of sea bluff collapses at Black's Beach
The cliff failure off the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department and city Fire-Rescue Department.
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
Drivers press their luck in Mission Valley flooding
Rescuers were out in force with lifeguards saving stranded people in the San Diego River all Monday morning long.
Mission Valley flooding prompts multiple water rescues
It was a busy Monday morning for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department as crews were dispatched to multiple water rescues before daylight.
Future of Escondido reptile museum 'at risk' amid mounting electric bill
The fate of a popular reptile museum in North San Diego County is in question, thanks to a mounting electric bill.
Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
Santee cracking down on homeless encampments along San Diego River
SANTEE, Calif. — The City of Santee is cracking down on homeless encampments set up along the San Diego River. A new ordinance will essentially make it illegal for people to set up camps or to start fires along the riverbed. While this has the full support of Santee...
King Tides Rise Again in San Diego. Here's When to See Them
A perfect combination of cosmic events will occur this weekend to bring what could be the highest tides of the year to San Diego, according to the NOAA. King tides, the phenomenon that describes what are typically some of the highest tides of the year, are scheduled to occur on Jan. 21 and 22 in San Diego. It will be the second round of King Tides this winter season after another, more-extreme series just before Christmas.
Vista approves contract for homeless Safe Parking Program
VISTA — The City Council approved a contract with Jewish Family Services for the city’s new Safe Parking Program during its Jan. 10 meeting. The program, similar to the one in Encinitas, will allocate $250,000 for development. Over the next two weeks, the city and JFS will work to determine a site, according to the staff report.
La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
Escondido not changing RV parking rules yet
ESCONDIDO — The City Council has postponed consideration of stricter RV parking regulations until more information is available regarding permits, city regulations and potential safe parking lots for unhoused individuals living in mobile homes. Due to a vacant District 3 seat, the council’s four-member board failed to approve the...
Man Rescued After Driving Into Flooded Roadway | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-16-23 6:13 am LOCATION: Qualcomm Way over the SD River CITY: San Diego DETAILS: Several vehicles were driven through the fast moving floood waters and most died from their engines flooding. One driver in a commercial van did not make it and had ti be rescued by City Lifeguards. No injuries For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
WATCH: San Diegans Share Coyote Sightings Captured on Video
From San Marcos to North Park, residents have noticed what seems to be a recent rise in coyote sightings in neighborhoods. “Yesterday, I was on my way to the gym at around 6 in the morning and I saw this coyote,” said Casey Gardner, from Normal Heights. “It’s not actually abnormal to see a coyote. I’ve seen coyotes around however, this one I noticed had something in its mouth.”
