San Diego County, CA

Coast News

Escondido approves 102-unit condo project along North Iris Lane

ESCONDIDO — In a few years, a vacant lot along North Iris Lane will be home to a new 102-unit condominium development. The North Iris Condominiums will take over 7.7 acres of five parcels along North Iris Lane at the corner of Robin Hill Lane, a private dirt road that connects several residents in the semi-rural area to Centre City Parkway. The city of Escondido previously annexed the parcels from the county in 2020.
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

King Tides Rise Again in San Diego. Here's When to See Them

A perfect combination of cosmic events will occur this weekend to bring what could be the highest tides of the year to San Diego, according to the NOAA. King tides, the phenomenon that describes what are typically some of the highest tides of the year, are scheduled to occur on Jan. 21 and 22 in San Diego. It will be the second round of King Tides this winter season after another, more-extreme series just before Christmas.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Vista approves contract for homeless Safe Parking Program

VISTA — The City Council approved a contract with Jewish Family Services for the city’s new Safe Parking Program during its Jan. 10 meeting. The program, similar to the one in Encinitas, will allocate $250,000 for development. Over the next two weeks, the city and JFS will work to determine a site, according to the staff report.
VISTA, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
LA MESA, CA
Coast News

Escondido not changing RV parking rules yet

ESCONDIDO — The City Council has postponed consideration of stricter RV parking regulations until more information is available regarding permits, city regulations and potential safe parking lots for unhoused individuals living in mobile homes. Due to a vacant District 3 seat, the council’s four-member board failed to approve the...
ESCONDIDO, CA
onscene.tv

Man Rescued After Driving Into Flooded Roadway | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-16-23 6:13 am LOCATION: Qualcomm Way over the SD River CITY: San Diego DETAILS: Several vehicles were driven through the fast moving floood waters and most died from their engines flooding. One driver in a commercial van did not make it and had ti be rescued by City Lifeguards. No injuries For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: San Diegans Share Coyote Sightings Captured on Video

From San Marcos to North Park, residents have noticed what seems to be a recent rise in coyote sightings in neighborhoods. “Yesterday, I was on my way to the gym at around 6 in the morning and I saw this coyote,” said Casey Gardner, from Normal Heights. “It’s not actually abnormal to see a coyote. I’ve seen coyotes around however, this one I noticed had something in its mouth.”
SAN MARCOS, CA

