A perfect combination of cosmic events will occur this weekend to bring what could be the highest tides of the year to San Diego, according to the NOAA. King tides, the phenomenon that describes what are typically some of the highest tides of the year, are scheduled to occur on Jan. 21 and 22 in San Diego. It will be the second round of King Tides this winter season after another, more-extreme series just before Christmas.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO