Suspect in deadly West Springfield shooting arraigned on manslaughter charges

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was arrested following a deadly shooting near a gas station at the intersection of Union Street and Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Monday afternoon.

West Springfield Police were called to the gas station around 1:08 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police arrested Paul Roberts , who was arraigned in court on Tuesday. He has pleaded not guilty to Assault and Battery with a Firearm and Manslaughter charges.

According to prosecutors in the case, Roberts was allegedly involved in an altercation with his uncle, the victim of the shooting. The two, along with Roberts’ father, allegedly had an argument that got physical where Roberts then discharged a firearm, hitting his uncle in the chest.

Roberts allegedly was the one to call 911 after the shooting and stayed at the incident cooperating with the police investigation.

Roberts’ lawyer in court on Tuesday said Roberts is a licensed gun owner and has no prior convictions.













Roberts was released on $10,000 bail and was ordered to stay away from a witness. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office are still assisting in the investigation.

