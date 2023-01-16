Read full article on original website
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Congo sees deal on $6 billion China mining contract overhaul this year -Finance Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo expects to reach an agreement on overhauling $6 billion of an infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors this year, Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi told Reuters in an interview. The government is in active talks with representatives of Sicomines, a cobalt and copper joint venture...
MATCHDAY: Bundesliga resumes after 2-month winter break
The Bundesliga resumes after its unprecedented two-month winter break with league leader and 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich visiting Leipzig. Bayern’s preparations took a blow when goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident last month, ruling him out for the rest of the season. Bayern signed Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer to replace Neuer on Thursday. Sommer may go straight into the lineup or Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann could stick with longtime backup Sven Ulreich. How Bayern’s Germany players react to their disappointing group stage exit from the World Cup remains to be seen. Nagelsmann was positive after the team’s winter training camp in Qatar. Bayern will move seven points clear with a win in Leipzig.
Explainer-Slow start? European Union's LNG price plans explained
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union is working on a daily liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessment as a first step towards launching a new European LNG benchmark price by the end of March. The idea is that LNG buyers and sellers could use the new benchmark as the basis...
UK junior doctors vote for strike action in England, union says
LONDON (Reuters) - Junior doctors in England have voted for strike action in a dispute over pay, HCSA, a hospital doctors' union, said on Friday. "This result underlines the huge anger among Junior Doctors at the staffing turmoil and years of pay decline they have been subjected to," HCSA President Dr Naru Narayanan said in a statemnt.
Britain Protest Gender
Protesters demonstrate against the UK government blocking Scotland's gender recognition legislation, outside Downing Street in Westminster, London, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
EU to impose new sanctions on Iran on Monday - diplomats
BRUSSELS/DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The European Union will add 37 individual entries to its sanctions against Iran on Monday, two European diplomats told Reuters, as the bloc works on listing Tehran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation. "We will adopt the fourth package of sanctions against Iran...
Ukraine says it's time to review price cap on Russian oil
(Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister said on Thursday it was time to review the $60 per barrel price cap imposed on Russian seaborne oil, on the grounds that the current market price for Russia's Urals oil blend was below that level. The Group of Seven countries, Australia and the European...
Croatian president blasts EU penalties against Hungary
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Croatia's president said Friday that efforts by the European Union to uphold democratic standards in member countries threatened to tear the bloc apart, and condemned EU efforts to financially penalize Hungary for its alleged breaches of rule of law standards. President Zoran Milanović made the...
Davos 2023-Starmer says no new UK oil and gas fields under a Labour government
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Britain's opposition leader Keir Starmer said on Thursday there would be no investment in new oil and gas fields in Britain under a Labour government if his party is elected to govern, which would be a big change from current UK energy policies. Starmer said during...
