kalkinemedia.com

Congo sees deal on $6 billion China mining contract overhaul this year -Finance Minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo expects to reach an agreement on overhauling $6 billion of an infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors this year, Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi told Reuters in an interview. The government is in active talks with representatives of Sicomines, a cobalt and copper joint venture...
kalkinemedia.com

MATCHDAY: Bundesliga resumes after 2-month winter break

The Bundesliga resumes after its unprecedented two-month winter break with league leader and 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich visiting Leipzig. Bayern’s preparations took a blow when goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident last month, ruling him out for the rest of the season. Bayern signed Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer to replace Neuer on Thursday. Sommer may go straight into the lineup or Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann could stick with longtime backup Sven Ulreich. How Bayern’s Germany players react to their disappointing group stage exit from the World Cup remains to be seen. Nagelsmann was positive after the team’s winter training camp in Qatar. Bayern will move seven points clear with a win in Leipzig.
kalkinemedia.com

Explainer-Slow start? European Union's LNG price plans explained

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union is working on a daily liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessment as a first step towards launching a new European LNG benchmark price by the end of March. The idea is that LNG buyers and sellers could use the new benchmark as the basis...
kalkinemedia.com

UK junior doctors vote for strike action in England, union says

LONDON (Reuters) - Junior doctors in England have voted for strike action in a dispute over pay, HCSA, a hospital doctors' union, said on Friday. "This result underlines the huge anger among Junior Doctors at the staffing turmoil and years of pay decline they have been subjected to," HCSA President Dr Naru Narayanan said in a statemnt.
kalkinemedia.com

Britain Protest Gender

Protesters demonstrate against the UK government blocking Scotland's gender recognition legislation, outside Downing Street in Westminster, London, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
kalkinemedia.com

EU to impose new sanctions on Iran on Monday - diplomats

BRUSSELS/DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The European Union will add 37 individual entries to its sanctions against Iran on Monday, two European diplomats told Reuters, as the bloc works on listing Tehran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation. "We will adopt the fourth package of sanctions against Iran...
kalkinemedia.com

Ukraine says it's time to review price cap on Russian oil

(Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister said on Thursday it was time to review the $60 per barrel price cap imposed on Russian seaborne oil, on the grounds that the current market price for Russia's Urals oil blend was below that level. The Group of Seven countries, Australia and the European...
kalkinemedia.com

Croatian president blasts EU penalties against Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Croatia's president said Friday that efforts by the European Union to uphold democratic standards in member countries threatened to tear the bloc apart, and condemned EU efforts to financially penalize Hungary for its alleged breaches of rule of law standards. President Zoran Milanović made the...
kalkinemedia.com

Davos 2023-Starmer says no new UK oil and gas fields under a Labour government

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Britain's opposition leader Keir Starmer said on Thursday there would be no investment in new oil and gas fields in Britain under a Labour government if his party is elected to govern, which would be a big change from current UK energy policies. Starmer said during...

