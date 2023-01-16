Read full article on original website
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare
KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
Over 60 women, children kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been freed -national broadcaster, govt
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Sixty-six women and children kidnapped by armed assailants in northern Burkina Faso last week have been freed, national broadcaster Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina and the government said on Friday. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Leslie Adler) Disclaimer. The above content...
US hands over to Mexico suspect in missing students case
MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. authorities handed over a key suspect in the 2014 disappearance of 43 college students to Mexico, after the man was caught trying to cross the border Dec. 20 without proper documents. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute identified the man only by his first name, but...
UK junior doctors vote for strike action in England, union says
LONDON (Reuters) - Junior doctors in England have voted for strike action in a dispute over pay, HCSA, a hospital doctors' union, said on Friday. "This result underlines the huge anger among Junior Doctors at the staffing turmoil and years of pay decline they have been subjected to," HCSA President Dr Naru Narayanan said in a statemnt.
Search for missing activists intensifies in western Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Concern grew in Mexico Thursday over the fate of two environmental and community activists who disappeared five days ago in a dangerous corner of western Mexico. Farmers blocked roads on the border between the western Mexico states of Michoacan and Colima to protest the disappearance...
Removal of West Bank outpost tests Israel's new coalition
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities on Friday dismantled a small settler outpost in the occupied West Bank, a day after it was erected, in a major test to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new ruling coalition. Footage broadcast by Israeli media showed troops removing the outpost of Or Chaim without...
UK, Ireland agree on importance of restoring N.Ireland government
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and Ireland agreed to continue their bilateral cooperation and on the importance of restoring the devolved government in Northern Ireland, a joint communique from the two sides said on Thursday. "The UK and Irish Governments agreed on the critical importance of restoring to full operation all...
Palestinian killed after allegedly trying to stab Israeli
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli fire killed a Palestinian Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, after he allegedly attempted to stab an Israeli in a West Bank settler outpost, according to the Israeli military. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Tariq Maali, 42, saying only that he was shot northwest of the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said the man arrived at the outpost and tried to stab an Israeli civilian. Israeli media reported he was armed with a knife and that the settler shot him. Palestinians and rights groups accuse Israel of using excessive force against the Palestinians, who have in recent years carried out a spate of shooting, stabbing and car-ramming attacks. The military says soldiers, and in some cases civilians, face complex, life-threatening situations.
Brazil police raid governor's house over capital riots
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's federal police on Friday raided the house of the suspended governor of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, who is under investigation for failing to prevent the storming of government buildings by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro. Rocha was removed from office for 90 days by Supreme Court...
Congo sees deal on $6 billion China mining contract overhaul this year -Finance Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo expects to reach an agreement on overhauling $6 billion of an infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors this year, Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi told Reuters in an interview. The government is in active talks with representatives of Sicomines, a cobalt and copper joint venture...
APTOPIX Ukraine Orthodox Epiphany
A man bathes in the frozen waters of the Azov Sea during a traditional Epiphany celebration as the temperature is about 5 degrees (41 degrees Fahrenheit) in Mariupol, in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Orthodox believers celebrate Epiphany on Jan. 19, following the old Julian calendar. Water blessed by a cleric on Epiphany is considered holy and pure until next year's celebration, and is believed to have special powers of protection and healing. (AP Photo)
Sections of Balkan river become floating garbage dump
VISEGRAD, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Tons of waste dumped in poorly regulated riverside landfills or directly into the waterways that flow across three countries end up accumulating behind a trash barrier in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia during the wet weather of winter and early spring. This week, the...
Britain Protest Gender
Protesters demonstrate against the UK government blocking Scotland's gender recognition legislation, outside Downing Street in Westminster, London, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Erdogan offers to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv in call with Zelenskiy
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan repeated his offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, the Turkish presidency said. Erdogan also offered his condolences for those who died in a helicopter crash in Ukraine on Wednesday, it said.
Sunak fined by police for failing to wear seat belt
LONDON (Reuters) -British police fined Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday for failing to wear a seat belt while he filmed a social media clip in the back seat of a moving car, a potentially embarrassing blow as he tries to revive his party's fortunes. Sunak, who apologised on Thursday...
Croatian president blasts EU penalties against Hungary
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Croatia's president said Friday that efforts by the European Union to uphold democratic standards in member countries threatened to tear the bloc apart, and condemned EU efforts to financially penalize Hungary for its alleged breaches of rule of law standards. President Zoran Milanović made the...
Trade unions call for more strikes over Macron's pension reform
PARIS (Reuters) -More than a million people marched through French cities on Thursday to denounce President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise the retirement age, with a wave of nationwide strikes halting trains, blocking refineries and curbing power generation. Buoyed by their success, the country's leading trade unions called for a...
EU border chief pledges transparency, no illegal pushbacks
BRUSSELS (AP) — The new executive director of European Union border agency Frontex pledged Thursday to ensure that illegal pushbacks of migrants trying to reach Europe wouldn't take place under his watch. Hans Leijtens was appointed as a replacement for Fabrice Leggeri, who resigned last year following media allegations...
