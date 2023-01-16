SOUTH BEND – Blowing the Jan. 3 game against Boston College after leading most of it couldn’t have sat well with Notre Dame. Less than three weeks later, the programs met again at Purcell Pavilion against the fresh backdrop of Mike Brey’s impending retirement. This was a game of runs in which both teams took turns taking control. In the end, it was the Eagles who had enough to get across the finish line, 84-72, for their second win in as many meetings this season.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 36 MINUTES AGO