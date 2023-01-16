ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Monterey County announces almost all county parks will reopen

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County Public Works, Facilities and Parks have announced that nearly all parks will reopen. PWFP says that they were able to remove winter storm hazards and debris in almost all county parks which will allow county parks to reopen Friday, Jan. 20. According to...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

What to know about the disaster assistance center in Monterey County

SPRECKELS, Calif. — A resource center for people impacted by recent storms will open Saturday in Spreckles. Twelve local, state and federal agencies will help storm victims apply for assistance in person. According to county officials, resources are available to residents regardless of the type of damage sustained, the...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

3.5 earthquake shakes area near Hollister along San Benito-Monterey County line

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A small earthquake shook an area of San Benito County near Hollister Thursday morning just east of the Monterey County line.The magnitude 3.5 quake hit at 10:15 a.m. in the San Juan Canyon area, about eight miles west-southwest of Hollister and about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.The data showed the shaking was felt in Salinas, Monterey, and Morgan Hill among other communities.There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Expert Santa Cruz County property management with a local’s touch

When it comes to selling, renting or marketing a home, well-rounded local experience is one of the most important factors. Luckily for Santa Cruzans, the crew at Schooner Realty carry a renowned understanding of the local market and tenant pool. Most of the team at Schooner Realty was born and raised right here in Santa Cruz, making local knowledge their innate expertise.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Jan. 18, 2023

MONTEREY COUNTY — SPCA Monterey County has sheltered 38 evacuated pets, including cats, dogs, puppies, chickens, a bearded dragon and an iguana. Five of those pets have been able to return home and 33 remain in care. SPCA also evacuated animals from flooded areas and is providing free pet food and supplies at all the local emergency shelters. SPCA’s disaster response services are made possible by donors, and are free to the community in need. Go to spcamc.org for more information.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast locals get free access to the Aquarium next week

MONTEREY, Calif. — Central Coast residents will get free admission to the Monterey Bay Aquarium starting on Saturday. As part of the Community Open House, residents of San Benito County, Santa Cruz County and Monterey County can get into the Aquarium for free Jan. 21-29. [Video from previous coverage]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely

SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

A resource center is opening for Monterey County storm victims

SPRECKELS, Calif. — Monterey County is opening a local resource center for residents impacted by the storm. The county is calling it a one-stop shop where over 12 local, state, and federal agencies will help people apply for services in-person. The center will open on Saturday, January 21st, and...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy