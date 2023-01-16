Read full article on original website
Monterey County announces almost all county parks will reopen
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County Public Works, Facilities and Parks have announced that nearly all parks will reopen. PWFP says that they were able to remove winter storm hazards and debris in almost all county parks which will allow county parks to reopen Friday, Jan. 20. According to...
What to know about the disaster assistance center in Monterey County
SPRECKELS, Calif. — A resource center for people impacted by recent storms will open Saturday in Spreckles. Twelve local, state and federal agencies will help storm victims apply for assistance in person. According to county officials, resources are available to residents regardless of the type of damage sustained, the...
Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
Monterey County Sheriff's Office announces lifted evacuation warnings in the Salinas and Pajaro rivers
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office lifted all remaining evacuation warnings, Thursday afternoon. Video Player: Pajaro business owners can finally open their doors after a week of being under mandatory evacuation. Officials say that evacuation warnings along both Salinas River and Pajaro River were in effect...
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
Drones fly over Salinas River near San Miguel in search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office say they have spent the past 10 days combing through the miles-long Salinas River in hopes of finally locating missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan of San Miguel. Video Player: Brother of Missing Kyle Doan speaks.
Emergency repair to storm damaged West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz set for Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The City of Santa Cruz has announced emergency repairs will begin on a storm-damaged portion of West Cliff Drive starting Monday. The city has already begun assessments of the damaged section at 1016 West Cliff Drive and will start an emergency stabilization project on Jan. 23.
See aerial video of detached docks, other debris in storm-filled Nacimiento Lake
Lake Nacimiento has risen to 88% of capacity. It was at only 32% at the beginning of the year.
Monterey officials ask community members to report potholes after recent storms
MONTEREY, Calif. — The city of Monterey is asking its community members to report any potholes in order for road crews to make repairs after the recent storms that hit the Central Coast. City officials say that they will run an asphalt truck weekly to patch up any potholes....
3.5 earthquake shakes area near Hollister along San Benito-Monterey County line
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A small earthquake shook an area of San Benito County near Hollister Thursday morning just east of the Monterey County line.The magnitude 3.5 quake hit at 10:15 a.m. in the San Juan Canyon area, about eight miles west-southwest of Hollister and about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.The data showed the shaking was felt in Salinas, Monterey, and Morgan Hill among other communities.There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
Evacuation orders removed near Pajaro as flooding risk diminishes
PAJARO, Calif. — Update: As of 1 p.m., all evacuation orders along the Pajaro River were lifted in both Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. In addition, the Pajaro River Bridge reopened, prompting more people to leave the emergency shelter at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds and return home. According...
Missing SLO County boy ‘in our prayers,’ Biden says in California visit as search continues
“We won’t give up until we find Kyle,” Gov. Gavin Newsom added during the president’s stop in Aptos.
montereycountyweekly.com
Salinas residents blame flooding on the county for lack of creek maintenance outside city jurisdiction.
Dozens of sandbags, like a small barricade, are outside of several homes and garages on the low side of Paul Avenue in Bolsa Knolls in North Salinas. By Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, there is almost no trace of the flooding that covered several streets in the vicinity with murky water just a few hours earlier.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Jan. 18, 2023
MONTEREY COUNTY — SPCA Monterey County has sheltered 38 evacuated pets, including cats, dogs, puppies, chickens, a bearded dragon and an iguana. Five of those pets have been able to return home and 33 remain in care. SPCA also evacuated animals from flooded areas and is providing free pet food and supplies at all the local emergency shelters. SPCA’s disaster response services are made possible by donors, and are free to the community in need. Go to spcamc.org for more information.
Central Coast locals get free access to the Aquarium next week
MONTEREY, Calif. — Central Coast residents will get free admission to the Monterey Bay Aquarium starting on Saturday. As part of the Community Open House, residents of San Benito County, Santa Cruz County and Monterey County can get into the Aquarium for free Jan. 21-29. [Video from previous coverage]
Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely
SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
King tides returning to California prompts a coastal flood advisory from the National Weather Service
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — King tides, the phenomenon that describes what are typically some of the highest tides of the year, are returning to the coast of California. Expect to see some of the highest tides of the year between Jan. 19 to 23, with a forecasted peak of almost 7 feet high Saturday morning at 9:05 a.m. for Monterey County.
A resource center is opening for Monterey County storm victims
SPRECKELS, Calif. — Monterey County is opening a local resource center for residents impacted by the storm. The county is calling it a one-stop shop where over 12 local, state, and federal agencies will help people apply for services in-person. The center will open on Saturday, January 21st, and...
Thousands of golf balls wash up on Carmel Beach after winter storm
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — Golf balls have begun to wash up on Central Coast shores. At Carmel Beach, local residents are collecting the plethora of balls that have been deposited on the beach after recent winter storms. Conall Jones, of Carmel Valley, collected golf balls for several days after the...
