Columbia County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin driver accused of biting mutliple police officers, facing 4th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers. According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin woman sentenced to five years for distribution of methamphetamine

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, 40-year-old Golia Xiong will spend the next 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin

Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
MONTICELLO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sentenced for distributing hard drugs, possessing firearms

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 48-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to six years behind bars for several drug-related charges he pleaded guilty to back in 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, Michael S. Murphy from Madison was sentenced to six years for distributing heroin and fentanyl as well as possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail

Teamsters Local Union No. 695 sent a letter to union members on January 17, 2023 warning Energizer employees that the corporation was planning to close its Wisconsin operations. Dane Co. Board faces major votes Thursday on jail’s future. Updated: 2 hours ago. The decades-long battle over the future of...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man dies while snorkeling in the Virgin Islands, incident under investigation

(WFRV) – A 78-year-old man from Wisconsin drowned while snorkeling with his wife and son in the Virgin Islands. According to the Virgin Islands Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 a.m., detectives were notified of a possible drowning that happened on Maho Bay. Authorities say that a man, his wife and his son went to Maho Bay to snorkel on a charter vessel.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Catalytic converters stolen off of six U-Haul trucks in Green Lake County

(WFRV) – Multiple U-Haul trucks were missing their catalytic converters after six trucks in Green Lake County had them stolen. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, between the evening of January 9 and the morning of January 12 two U-Haul trucks at AEC Island had their catalytic converters cut off. Then four days later, four additional U-Haul trucks had their catalytic converters taken.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Cash bond set for Fox River powerboat driver involved in July crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A cash bond has been set for the alleged driver of the powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River in July 2022. According to court documents, Jason Lindemann made his initial court appearance on Thursday morning and received a cash bond of $10,000 as well as a few other stipulations.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Invasive species case concludes with convictions

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman carjacked at gunpoint while pumping gas on Madison’s east side, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Two men carjacked a woman’s vehicle while she was filling it up with gas Tuesday morning on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department said Thursday. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman was pumping gas around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue when one man...
MADISON, WI

