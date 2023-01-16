Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin driver accused of biting mutliple police officers, facing 4th OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers. According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect arrested after using several knives during a ‘hostage situation’ at a Wisconsin home
ADDISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southeastern Wisconsin arrested a 20-year-old man after he jumped from a second-story window after allegedly holding several victims hostage at knifepoint. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that the incident began around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday when deputies received...
wearegreenbay.com
Parking lot shooter in Wisconsin taken into custody, sends nearby schools into lockdown
SUSSEX, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in southeastern Wisconsin barricaded himself in his home after he allegedly shot at vehicles in a parking lot and then fled from law enforcement, causing nearby schools to go into lockdown. Both the Hartland Police Department and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department released reports...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman sentenced to five years for distribution of methamphetamine
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, 40-year-old Golia Xiong will spend the next 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
wearegreenbay.com
$1 million bond set for Oshkosh man charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bond has been set at $1 million for an Oshkosh man who has been charged with multiple felonies related to an alleged drunken driving crash. According to a release from the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, Brian A. Sippel has been charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle among other charges.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for distributing hard drugs, possessing firearms
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 48-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to six years behind bars for several drug-related charges he pleaded guilty to back in 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, Michael S. Murphy from Madison was sentenced to six years for distributing heroin and fentanyl as well as possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
wearegreenbay.com
FBI offering $25K reward for information relating to arson of Wisconsin anti-abortion office
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The FBI Milwaukee Field Office is offering a $25,000 reward for information relating to an arson investigation of an anti-abortion lobbying group’s office in southcentral Wisconsin. The incident, which happened on May 8, 2022, at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office located in Madison,...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21 year old who was trying to go home after a party found herself in jail instead. Iowa State Patrol took to social media to tell people about one of their latest arrests. The post did not say when the traffic stop happened,...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail
Teamsters Local Union No. 695 sent a letter to union members on January 17, 2023 warning Energizer employees that the corporation was planning to close its Wisconsin operations. Dane Co. Board faces major votes Thursday on jail’s future. Updated: 2 hours ago. The decades-long battle over the future of...
Body found in Monroe Co. believed to be that of missing woman
MONROE CO., Wis. (WKBT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is opening a death investigation after a body was found Wednesday morning in the Township of La Grange. According to authorities, deputies found the body of a woman shortly after 10 a.m. in a rural area of the county. They found the body while searching for Felicia J. Wanna, who…
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man dies while snorkeling in the Virgin Islands, incident under investigation
(WFRV) – A 78-year-old man from Wisconsin drowned while snorkeling with his wife and son in the Virgin Islands. According to the Virgin Islands Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 a.m., detectives were notified of a possible drowning that happened on Maho Bay. Authorities say that a man, his wife and his son went to Maho Bay to snorkel on a charter vessel.
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
wearegreenbay.com
Catalytic converters stolen off of six U-Haul trucks in Green Lake County
(WFRV) – Multiple U-Haul trucks were missing their catalytic converters after six trucks in Green Lake County had them stolen. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, between the evening of January 9 and the morning of January 12 two U-Haul trucks at AEC Island had their catalytic converters cut off. Then four days later, four additional U-Haul trucks had their catalytic converters taken.
wearegreenbay.com
Cash bond set for Fox River powerboat driver involved in July crash
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A cash bond has been set for the alleged driver of the powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River in July 2022. According to court documents, Jason Lindemann made his initial court appearance on Thursday morning and received a cash bond of $10,000 as well as a few other stipulations.
WBAY Green Bay
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint while pumping gas on Madison’s east side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Two men carjacked a woman’s vehicle while she was filling it up with gas Tuesday morning on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department said Thursday. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman was pumping gas around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue when one man...
