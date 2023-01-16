Read full article on original website
Explainer-Slow start? European Union's LNG price plans explained
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union is working on a daily liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessment as a first step towards launching a new European LNG benchmark price by the end of March. The idea is that LNG buyers and sellers could use the new benchmark as the basis...
EU border chief pledges transparency, no illegal pushbacks
BRUSSELS (AP) — The new executive director of European Union border agency Frontex pledged Thursday to ensure that illegal pushbacks of migrants trying to reach Europe wouldn't take place under his watch. Hans Leijtens was appointed as a replacement for Fabrice Leggeri, who resigned last year following media allegations...
EU to impose new sanctions on Iran on Monday - diplomats
BRUSSELS/DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The European Union will add 37 individual entries to its sanctions against Iran on Monday, two European diplomats told Reuters, as the bloc works on listing Tehran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation. "We will adopt the fourth package of sanctions against Iran...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare
KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
Congo sees deal on $6 billion China mining contract overhaul this year -Finance Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo expects to reach an agreement on overhauling $6 billion of an infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors this year, Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi told Reuters in an interview. The government is in active talks with representatives of Sicomines, a cobalt and copper joint venture...
Sections of Balkan river become floating garbage dump
VISEGRAD, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Tons of waste dumped in poorly regulated riverside landfills or directly into the waterways that flow across three countries end up accumulating behind a trash barrier in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia during the wet weather of winter and early spring. This week, the...
Britain Protest Gender
Protesters demonstrate against the UK government blocking Scotland's gender recognition legislation, outside Downing Street in Westminster, London, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Nine NATO countries pledge new military aid for Ukraine
(This Jan.19 story has been officially corrected to say that 9 countries were involved, not 11, in the headline and lead; removes Germany and Spain from paragraph 3, after Estonia revised its statement) TAPA MILITARY BASE, Estonia (Reuters) - A group of nine NATO countries, including Britain and Poland, pledged...
UPDATE 5-P&G raises sales forecast on price hikes, sees volumes fall
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it plans to continue raising prices despite a drop in sales volumes, warning that high commodity costs were pressuring profits. P&G's sales volumes fell 6% in its second quarter ended...
Canada December producer prices down 1.1% on petroleum, softwood
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) NOTE: (Reporting by Dale Smith) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
UK's chancellor warns not to expect tax cuts in March budget -FT
(Reuters) - UK's Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned Conservative MPs not to expect tax cuts in his March Budget, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Some Conservatives want to start reducing taxes now, but Hunt told MPs this week it would be irresponsible to do so in his March budget at a time of high inflation, the report said, citing people briefed on the discussions.
Fed can likely slow runoff as bank reserves near 10% to 11% of GDP
(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve can probably start to slow its balance sheet runoff once bank reserves fall to around 10% or 11% of gross domestic product, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday. "We'll start slowing as we approach maybe reserves being 10% to 11% of GDP," Waller said...
Ukraine says it's time to review price cap on Russian oil
(Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister said on Thursday it was time to review the $60 per barrel price cap imposed on Russian seaborne oil, on the grounds that the current market price for Russia's Urals oil blend was below that level. The Group of Seven countries, Australia and the European...
Yum Brands says nearly 300 restaurants in UK impacted due to cyber attack
(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc said late on Wednesday a ransomware attack impacted certain information technology systems of the company which led to the closure of nearly 300 restaurants in the United Kingdom for a day. The company added all the stores were now operational and it had initiated response...
UK junior doctors vote for strike action in England, union says
LONDON (Reuters) - Junior doctors in England have voted for strike action in a dispute over pay, HCSA, a hospital doctors' union, said on Friday. "This result underlines the huge anger among Junior Doctors at the staffing turmoil and years of pay decline they have been subjected to," HCSA President Dr Naru Narayanan said in a statemnt.
French court orders Uber to pay some $18 million to drivers, company to appeal
PARIS (Reuters) - French court on Friday ordered Uber to pay around 17 million euros ($18.43 million) in damages and lost salaries to a group of drivers who argued they should have been treated like employees rather than self-employed, both parties to the case told Reuters. "This is a huge...
Oil prices rally to highest close since Dec. 1 on China optimism
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, extending a recent rally built around rising Chinese demand, while the market wrote off a second straight week of large builds in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude futures gained $1.18, or 1.4%, to settle at $86.16 per barrel, while U.S. West...
