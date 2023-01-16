ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

890kdxu.com

Look! Rock Slide On Hell Hole Trail Closes Off Access Temporarily

With the soggy weather we've had of late here in southern Utah, some of the wet soil became loose, leading to a recent rock slide at the Hell Hole Trail in Washington City. Washington City officials are aware of the issue and work has begun to clear the trail, but as you can see, the rock slide moved some pretty sizable boulders into the trail.
WASHINGTON, UT
890kdxu.com

Then & Now: St. George Utah Hotels And Motels

St. George Utah has certainly changed a lot over the years. From its humble beginnings as a cotton growing mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 1800’s, up until the present day, Utah's Dixie has continued to evolve and change with the times. Particularly...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

5 Weird Places To Get Married In St. George Utah

Hello. My name is Mikey, and I've married over 400 people. Apart from my usual job of telling ridiculous jokes on the Mikey & The Mrs Show, I've spent the last few years performing Wedding ceremonies for people all over Southern Utah as a professional Wedding Officiant. For the most...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in St. George, UT

The historic city of St. George in southwestern Utah is a beautiful travel destination that won't hurt your travel budget. With sweeping views of red rocks and the heinous Pine Valley Mountains up north, the city offers breathtaking views. More than that, the city's outdoor recreational possibilities are infinite!. From...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
midutahradio.com

Upwards Of 28 Inches Of Snow To Come To Some Regions

(St. George, UT) — Southern Utah is gearing up for snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the cities of Cedar City, Beaver and Milford, and surrounding areas. It’s in effect now until five-p.m. tomorrow. Experts are forecasting upwards of 28 inches of snow.
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Road Construction On Dixie Drive Could Lead To Traffic Jams

St. George City made this announcement yesterday. Because we have great weather (the recent rain notwithstanding) here in Utah's Dixie, it allows for road construction all year long. That can be a good thing as the 12-month schedule can make the different road blockages spread out over time, meaning less...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Police Report: Haight Accused of Family Abuse Years Before Murder-Suicide

(Enoch, UT) -- More details are coming out about a tragic murder-suicide in Southern Utah that reverberated through the state. Enoch City Police records appear to show the warning signs of abuse were present years before Michael Haight allegedly killed his wife, five children, and mother-in-law at their home on January 4th. It was in back in 2020, Michael was being investigated for possibly abusing his daughter Macie, who was then 14-years-old. Macie told officers her father had assaulted her several times over the years. However, the Enoch City Police Department determined there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute Michael. They did consult with the Iron County District Attorney's office.
ENOCH, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Could state senator’s bill prevent next domestic-violence tragedy?

SALT LAKE CITY — Could a set of questions asked by police responding to a domestic violence call prevent the next tragedy from happening? A Utah state senator thinks it’s a protocol all police department statewide should be implementing now and has a bill proposing to make it a law.
ENOCH, UT

