Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
890kdxu.com
Look! Rock Slide On Hell Hole Trail Closes Off Access Temporarily
With the soggy weather we've had of late here in southern Utah, some of the wet soil became loose, leading to a recent rock slide at the Hell Hole Trail in Washington City. Washington City officials are aware of the issue and work has begun to clear the trail, but as you can see, the rock slide moved some pretty sizable boulders into the trail.
890kdxu.com
Then & Now: St. George Utah Hotels And Motels
St. George Utah has certainly changed a lot over the years. From its humble beginnings as a cotton growing mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 1800’s, up until the present day, Utah's Dixie has continued to evolve and change with the times. Particularly...
890kdxu.com
5 Weird Places To Get Married In St. George Utah
Hello. My name is Mikey, and I've married over 400 people. Apart from my usual job of telling ridiculous jokes on the Mikey & The Mrs Show, I've spent the last few years performing Wedding ceremonies for people all over Southern Utah as a professional Wedding Officiant. For the most...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in St. George, UT
The historic city of St. George in southwestern Utah is a beautiful travel destination that won't hurt your travel budget. With sweeping views of red rocks and the heinous Pine Valley Mountains up north, the city offers breathtaking views. More than that, the city's outdoor recreational possibilities are infinite!. From...
midutahradio.com
Upwards Of 28 Inches Of Snow To Come To Some Regions
(St. George, UT) — Southern Utah is gearing up for snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the cities of Cedar City, Beaver and Milford, and surrounding areas. It’s in effect now until five-p.m. tomorrow. Experts are forecasting upwards of 28 inches of snow.
890kdxu.com
Road Construction On Dixie Drive Could Lead To Traffic Jams
St. George City made this announcement yesterday. Because we have great weather (the recent rain notwithstanding) here in Utah's Dixie, it allows for road construction all year long. That can be a good thing as the 12-month schedule can make the different road blockages spread out over time, meaning less...
kvnutalk
Utah Shakespeare Festival cancels blockbuster musical ‘West Side Story’ – Cache Valley Daily
CEDAR CITY – Officials of Southern Utah University here have announced a change in their offerings at the Utah Shakespeare Festival (USF) in summer of 2023. Due to recent water damage at the outdoor Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, the USF will not be able to present the blockbuster musical West Side Story this summer.
KSLTV
Obituary praising Utah man who shot 7 family members removed after backlash
ENOCH, Utah — The laudatory obituary of the Utah father accused of killing seven members of his family has been removed from online newspapers and funeral pages after sharp criticism. Michael Orwin Haight, 42, is believed to have killed his wife, her mother and his five children in his...
Macie Haight did everything expected of her, victim advocate says
A Utah domestic violence educator said Macie Haight did everything she was supposed to do in allegations made against her father
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
890kdxu.com
Police Report: Haight Accused of Family Abuse Years Before Murder-Suicide
(Enoch, UT) -- More details are coming out about a tragic murder-suicide in Southern Utah that reverberated through the state. Enoch City Police records appear to show the warning signs of abuse were present years before Michael Haight allegedly killed his wife, five children, and mother-in-law at their home on January 4th. It was in back in 2020, Michael was being investigated for possibly abusing his daughter Macie, who was then 14-years-old. Macie told officers her father had assaulted her several times over the years. However, the Enoch City Police Department determined there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute Michael. They did consult with the Iron County District Attorney's office.
kslnewsradio.com
Could state senator’s bill prevent next domestic-violence tragedy?
SALT LAKE CITY — Could a set of questions asked by police responding to a domestic violence call prevent the next tragedy from happening? A Utah state senator thinks it’s a protocol all police department statewide should be implementing now and has a bill proposing to make it a law.
Utah woman allegedly steals $115,000 from employer
A woman from Washington County has been accused of stealing roughly $115,000 from her employer over the last several years, according to a booking affidavit.
Officials respond to abuse allegations against Michael Haight
Officials are responding after police records obtained by FOX 13 News showed Michael Haight had been previously investigated but never charged for child abuse.
Comments / 0