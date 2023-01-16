USDA released four major reports on Jan. 12 – reports that will help set the direction for the corn market. After the holidays, USDA released the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE); the annual crop summary, which is the final official numbers for planted and harvested acres, as well as yields, for corn, soybeans, and some of the other major crops; the Quarterly Grain Stocks report, which is an inventory of how much grain is in the system and how fast we are moving through those inventories; and the winter wheat seeding report.

