agupdate.com
USDA production report shakes grain markets
USDA’s annual production report, released Jan. 12, included surprises that will likely have implications for grain markets going forward. “While it was no surprise that USDA had surprises for us, it shocked the system with its reduction in last summer’s row-crop production estimates,” said Jacob Christy from The Andersons.
agupdate.com
USDA reports give corn market direction
USDA released four major reports on Jan. 12 – reports that will help set the direction for the corn market. After the holidays, USDA released the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE); the annual crop summary, which is the final official numbers for planted and harvested acres, as well as yields, for corn, soybeans, and some of the other major crops; the Quarterly Grain Stocks report, which is an inventory of how much grain is in the system and how fast we are moving through those inventories; and the winter wheat seeding report.
rigzone.com
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
Sections of Balkan river become floating garbage dump
VISEGRAD, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Tons of waste dumped in poorly regulated riverside landfills or directly into the waterways that flow across three countries end up accumulating behind a trash barrier in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia during the wet weather of winter and early spring. This week, the...
kalkinemedia.com
Congo sees deal on $6 billion China mining contract overhaul this year -Finance Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo expects to reach an agreement on overhauling $6 billion of an infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors this year, Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi told Reuters in an interview. The government is in active talks with representatives of Sicomines, a cobalt and copper joint venture...
kalkinemedia.com
Glencore's major Peru copper mine attacked again as fire breaks out
LIMA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Glencore's massive Antapaccay copper mine in Peru faced its latest disruption on Friday, as a fire spread through a nearby worker housing area which is believed to have been started by protesters, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Video footage published by the...
kalkinemedia.com
Explainer-Slow start? European Union's LNG price plans explained
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union is working on a daily liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessment as a first step towards launching a new European LNG benchmark price by the end of March. The idea is that LNG buyers and sellers could use the new benchmark as the basis...
kalkinemedia.com
Oil settles up more than 1% on China demand outlook, second weekly gain
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil settled up about $1 a barrel on Friday and notched a second straight weekly gain as China's economic prospects brightened, boosting expectations for fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy. China's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions should bring global demand to a record high this year, the...
kalkinemedia.com
Uganda approves construction licence for $3.5 billion crude pipeline
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda has approved an application by a company controlled by France's TotalEnergies to construct a $3.5 billion oil pipeline that will transport the country's crude to international markets. The approval is a key step to developing the East African country's oilfields where commercial petroleum production has been...
kalkinemedia.com
Croatian president blasts EU penalties against Hungary
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Croatia's president said Friday that efforts by the European Union to uphold democratic standards in member countries threatened to tear the bloc apart, and condemned EU efforts to financially penalize Hungary for its alleged breaches of rule of law standards. President Zoran Milanović made the...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold eases as dollar ticks up, but set for fifth weekly rise
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed, although hopes of slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fifth straight weekly gain. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,926.06 per ounce by 10:22 a.m. ET(1522 GMT), after rising to its...
Recycling Today
Ferrous scrap, cut to fit
Shredded scrap has gained popularity at melt shops around the world during the past several decades, but global demand for cut grades and ferrous bales remains a vital part of the steel and scrap sectors. Sheared and baled No. 1 and No. 2 heavy melting steel (HMS), or bundles, are...
AccuWeather
Weekly pattern update into february
The storm train that has inundated California over the past few weeks is finally set to come to an end later this week as the overall jet stream pattern across North America shifts. Instead of a strong, westerly jet cutting right through the West Coast of the United States and...
cdrecycler.com
Copper starts 2023 with a burst
Copper was trading for about $3.74 per pound on the COMEX exchange Jan. 4. Since then, it has trended upward to $4.20 per pound, with copper analysts pointing to supply and demand issues playing a role. In his Jan. 13 issue of “The Copper Journal,” John E. Gross writes the...
