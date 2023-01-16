Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales Police searching for missing juvenile
The Gonzales City Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating 15-year-old missing runaway juvenile Nehemiah King. According to a GPD social media post, he was last seen leaving his residence on the morning of Jan. 5 about 6 a.m. wearing a black hoodie with “Take it Easy on Yourself” in large white lettering on the back, khaki colored pants, and red/white Jordans shoes.
St. Mary Parish teen missing since getting off school bus Wednesday
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Baldwin police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen since getting off the school bus Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Freddie Brown Jr., was let off the bus at his home around 4:45 p.m. That was the last time he was seen. He was wearing black […]
2 students hospitalized due to fight at Baker Middle
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A group of students at Baker Middle School, which currently houses students from Baker High, are in the hospital following a school fight. Police say the school was on lockdown after a fight involving four boys that left two injured. According to officials, two campus officers...
WDSU
Man accused of killing 3 Southern University band members has been arrested
A 63-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of causing a crash that killed three members of Southern University's Human Jukebox band. The Natchitoches Sheriff's Office reports that Clyde Gay was behind the wheel of the 18-wheeler at the time of the crash. Gay is now facing three counts...
Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway teenager. Authorities say Nehemiah King,15, was last seen leaving his home on the morning of Jan. 5 around 6 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie with “Take it Easy on Yourself” written in large white letters on the back, khaki-colored pants, and red and white Jordans.
wbrz.com
Two students rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in Baker High gym
BAKER - A high school locked down its classrooms after a fight between students escalated into a stabbing Friday morning. The incident was reported before noon at Baker High, which currently shares a campus with Baker Middle. Authorities said two teenagers were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
Sheriff: Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose; mother arrested
Detectives were contacted regarding a toddler who was found unresponsive by her mother in the home, and was transferred to a local hospital and later pronounced dead
brproud.com
Husband stabs wife, possibly himself Thursday morning, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man stabbed his wife before possibly stabbing himself Thursday morning. Deputies said the stabbing happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Jefferson Place Boulevard. The man is in his 70s and has dementia, according to EBRSO....
wbrz.com
Three arrested after gunfight erupted outside Ascension store
DUTCHTOWN- Three men are facing criminal charges after a confrontation in a parking lot turned into a shootout and then a manhunt that caused a nearby school to go into lockdown. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the gunshots were reported around noon on Highway 74 near Highway 73,...
Rapper arrested for killing Denham Springs man, officials say
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area rapper has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in October 2022, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Jarman K. King, of Baker, for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy of murder,...
brproud.com
2 Baker High students injured, taken to hospital after fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two male students from Baker High School were taken to a local hospital after receiving injuries during a fight on Friday morning. Officials said the fight took place at around 11:35 a.m. at Baker Middle School, which is currently housing Baker High School students. Baker police believe that up to four males might have been involved.
brproud.com
Baker rapper accused of murder arrested in St. Helena Parish
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local rapper has been accused of first-degree murder after a robbery investigation led to his arrest. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies began investigating a shooting that happened on Calmes Road in Denham Springs back in October 2022. The shooting resulted in the death of Jesse J. Thomas III, according to the sheriff’s office.
brproud.com
BRPD investigates fatal shooting at apartments near Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting that happened by the Cadence Apartments near Southern University on Friday evening. Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely confirmed that the East Baton Rouge Coroners Office was contacted and are on the scene. At least one person is dead.
brproud.com
Three arrested on attempted murder charges in Ascension Parish shooting
DUTCHTOWN, La. (BRPROUD) — Three men were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting on Highway 74. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the three suspects as Brandon Ellis, 27, of Darrow, Armarius Williams, 20, of Darrow and Marques Gipson, 18, of Geismar. Detectives learned that Gipson was...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge teen arrested after student shot while walking to school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 10th-grade student at Broadmoor High School is recovering at a local hospital after being shot in the midsection on Wednesday morning. The student was a victim of an attempted robbery, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The victim was on the way to school when the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Archery Drive.
theadvocate.com
14-year-old suspect in teen's slaying in custody following overnight two-parish manhunt
New Iberia Police announced Wednesday that they have a 14-year-old suspect in custody in connection to the Monday slaying of another child. The arrest came after a search through two parishes. Lafayette Police said they received information that the boy was in Lafayette, and they had a description of the...
WAFB.com
Teen shot while walking to school (Full News Conference)
Teen faces attempted murder charge after shooting former classmate who was walking to school, police say. Arson suspect’s pre-trial bond hearing pushed back after issue contacting attorney. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence. A juvenile was taken...
houmatimes.com
Two arrested in connection with Drive-by Shooting incident, weapons-related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Drive-by Shooting incident, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.
WAFB.com
OFFICIALS: 2 students hospitalized due to fight at Baker Middle; another sought after running away
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate; driver arrested. An arrest has been made for a crash that killed 3 members of the SU Human Jukebox Marching Band back on Dec. 6. Gov. John Bel Edwards mourns loss of mother. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dora...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student caught with stolen gun on campus
A Grambling State University student from Baton Rouge was arrested Monday after he was found in a women’s dormitory in possession of a stolen handgun. GSU police officers responded to Bowen Hall to assist housing staff with a walkthrough after midnight Monday morning. Upon reaching the third floor, several males in violation of visiting hours in the women’s dorm were seen leaving a room. As officers entered, they smelled marijuana in the air.
