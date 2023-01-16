ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales Police searching for missing juvenile

The Gonzales City Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating 15-year-old missing runaway juvenile Nehemiah King. According to a GPD social media post, he was last seen leaving his residence on the morning of Jan. 5 about 6 a.m. wearing a black hoodie with “Take it Easy on Yourself” in large white lettering on the back, khaki colored pants, and red/white Jordans shoes.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

2 students hospitalized due to fight at Baker Middle

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A group of students at Baker Middle School, which currently houses students from Baker High, are in the hospital following a school fight. Police say the school was on lockdown after a fight involving four boys that left two injured. According to officials, two campus officers...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway teenager. Authorities say Nehemiah King,15, was last seen leaving his home on the morning of Jan. 5 around 6 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie with “Take it Easy on Yourself” written in large white letters on the back, khaki-colored pants, and red and white Jordans.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Two students rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in Baker High gym

BAKER - A high school locked down its classrooms after a fight between students escalated into a stabbing Friday morning. The incident was reported before noon at Baker High, which currently shares a campus with Baker Middle. Authorities said two teenagers were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Three arrested after gunfight erupted outside Ascension store

DUTCHTOWN- Three men are facing criminal charges after a confrontation in a parking lot turned into a shootout and then a manhunt that caused a nearby school to go into lockdown. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the gunshots were reported around noon on Highway 74 near Highway 73,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

2 Baker High students injured, taken to hospital after fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two male students from Baker High School were taken to a local hospital after receiving injuries during a fight on Friday morning. Officials said the fight took place at around 11:35 a.m. at Baker Middle School, which is currently housing Baker High School students. Baker police believe that up to four males might have been involved.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Baker rapper accused of murder arrested in St. Helena Parish

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local rapper has been accused of first-degree murder after a robbery investigation led to his arrest. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies began investigating a shooting that happened on Calmes Road in Denham Springs back in October 2022. The shooting resulted in the death of Jesse J. Thomas III, according to the sheriff’s office.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigates fatal shooting at apartments near Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting that happened by the Cadence Apartments near Southern University on Friday evening. Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely confirmed that the East Baton Rouge Coroners Office was contacted and are on the scene. At least one person is dead.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge teen arrested after student shot while walking to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 10th-grade student at Broadmoor High School is recovering at a local hospital after being shot in the midsection on Wednesday morning. The student was a victim of an attempted robbery, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The victim was on the way to school when the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Archery Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Teen shot while walking to school (Full News Conference)

Teen faces attempted murder charge after shooting former classmate who was walking to school, police say. Arson suspect’s pre-trial bond hearing pushed back after issue contacting attorney. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence. A juvenile was taken...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student caught with stolen gun on campus

A Grambling State University student from Baton Rouge was arrested Monday after he was found in a women’s dormitory in possession of a stolen handgun. GSU police officers responded to Bowen Hall to assist housing staff with a walkthrough after midnight Monday morning. Upon reaching the third floor, several males in violation of visiting hours in the women’s dorm were seen leaving a room. As officers entered, they smelled marijuana in the air.
GRAMBLING, LA

