BEREA, Ohio -- It’s still January, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start thinking of activities we’d like to pursue in those greener days ahead. With that in mind, the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District is offering sponsorships for Cuyahoga County high school students -- particularly those with an interest in the natural sciences, including earth science, biology, botany and environmental studies -- to attend the fun and educational Camp Canopy.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO