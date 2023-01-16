Read full article on original website
North Olmsted starting 2025 master plan process
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Per city charter, North Olmsted is mandated to update its master plan once every decade. With that in mind, the city is preparing for the required 2025 master plan revision, with North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton expecting a late winter planning team RFQ.
Richmond Heights wants to hear from apartment residents at Jan. 31 meeting
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine has announced that he will team with Ward 1 Councilwoman Erron Bell to hold a community meeting centered on the living conditions in the city’s largest apartment complexes. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the...
Solon wage study may result in raises for city employees
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council is considering legislation that would amend wage schedules and provide for pay increases this year for city employees not covered by a collective bargaining agreement. A separate ordinance would amend a classification plan and compensation schedule for the same employees.
Parma Heights considers restricting future car wash construction
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- How many car washes does a community truly need?. That’s the question being asked by City Council as it considers legislation limiting the number of such facilities in Parma Heights. The ordinance under consideration comes after last year’s car wash construction moratorium, which is set...
Camp Canopy offers nature education: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- It’s still January, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start thinking of activities we’d like to pursue in those greener days ahead. With that in mind, the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District is offering sponsorships for Cuyahoga County high school students -- particularly those with an interest in the natural sciences, including earth science, biology, botany and environmental studies -- to attend the fun and educational Camp Canopy.
University Heights backyard garbage collection comes with added costs, city official says
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan labeled as “unfunded mandates” a City Council committee’s recent directives to continue backyard/side door pickup of garbage and recyclables from residents’ homes. The directives also call for improving the recycling process by eliminating blue bags and instead utilizing...
Seven Hills City Council appoints new Ward 4 representative
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- City Council recently appointed Mike Morrow as its new Ward 4 representative. The seat was vacated earlier this month with the resignation of Richard Dell’Aquila, who last fall was elected as the new state representative for the 15th Ohio House District. “I look forward to...
Fairview Park survey reveals residents favor property tax increase to rebuild Gemini Center pools
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- A community survey last month regarding the future of the Gemini Center pools -- closed 15 months ago due to roof repairs and other issues -- revealed that most residents want to keep the natatorium. Mayor Patrick Cooney said the survey results -- which included 1,616...
Cleveland schools seeks approval for demolition of former John F. Kennedy High School
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The former home to John F. Kennedy High School and its recreation center could be torn down soon. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is scheduled to go before the City Planning Commission on Friday to seek approval for demolition of the historic buildings located on Harvard Avenue near the Lee-Harvard Shopping Center.
Berea school board tweaks time when agendas will go public
BEREA, Ohio -- To allow the Berea Board of Education and administrative staff more time to review and finalize meeting agendas before posting them publicly, Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler proposed -- and the board accepted -- a two-day extension going forward. Wheeler explained the change at the...
Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio —Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow, but three Northern Ohio counties flipped from yellow to green classification for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map this week. Those counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were last designated green in early...
Mayor Justin Bibb looks to hire nonprofit to run Cleveland-owned Highland Park Golf Course
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city of Cleveland intends to hire a nonprofit to manage the historic city-owned Highland Park Golf Course as part of Mayor Justin Bibb’s goal of revitalizing the course, maintaining and expanding Cleveland residents’ access to the sport of golf and potentially attracting tournaments.
Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire
VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
Covelli heiress files lawsuit over trust funds in Cleveland
There is a fight taking place and it's not a the Covelli Centre, but amongst the Covelli family. The granddaughter of the late Albert Covelli has filed a lawsuit against Covelli's daughter claiming breach of Grandchildren's Trust which was set up by the late Covelli and his wife Josephine. The...
Head of U.S. Marshals visits Cleveland to discuss violent crime with city leaders
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald L. Davis, director of the U.S. Marshals Service, on Thursday held a private meeting with Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond, followed by a public meeting with City Council to discuss violent crime in greater Cleveland. His takeaways from those meetings could lead to more federal money allocated for local law enforcement officers who put in overtime hours with marshals-led task forces, Davis told reporters following the City Hall roundtable.
‘Lights in the community’: Victims identified after plane heading to Cuyahoga County crashes in New York
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two members of the Cleveland Jewish community died Thursday in a plane crash in New York. Pilot Ben Chafetz of Beachwood and his only passenger, Boruch Taub of Cleveland Heights, died after their small plane crashed in Westchester County, north of New York City, shortly after leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport.
North Olmsted expected to eliminate tax abatement for new residential construction
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Nearly a decade after North Olmsted eliminated tax abatement on residential remodeling, tax abatement opportunities on new construction of dwellings containing three or fewer housing units remained on the books. The latter language could soon change, with City Council expected to approve amendments to North Olmsted’s...
Olmsted Falls Schools starts STOPit Anonymous Reporting System
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Under the mantra of “see something, say something,” the Olmsted Falls City School District has introduced the new STOPit Anonymous Reporting System. “The district has long had a tool for parents and students to anonymously report any safety and/or wellness concerns,” Superintendent Jim Lloyd...
Adolescent issues addressed, crises averted: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A mother reported Jan 18 that her juvenile son was playing an online game when he was threatened with physical violence by one of his pre-high school classmates. The situation was later mediated by school officials also. Suspicion: Chagrin Boulevard. Responding to a state school helpline tip received around 9...
Major developer no longer taking projects in city of Warren
Mark Marvin, one of the leading developers in downtown Warren, has informed council and the administration that he will not engage in any further development in the city of Warren.
