ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

North Olmsted starting 2025 master plan process

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Per city charter, North Olmsted is mandated to update its master plan once every decade. With that in mind, the city is preparing for the required 2025 master plan revision, with North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton expecting a late winter planning team RFQ.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com

Solon wage study may result in raises for city employees

SOLON, Ohio -- City Council is considering legislation that would amend wage schedules and provide for pay increases this year for city employees not covered by a collective bargaining agreement. A separate ordinance would amend a classification plan and compensation schedule for the same employees.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Camp Canopy offers nature education: Around The Town

BEREA, Ohio -- It’s still January, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start thinking of activities we’d like to pursue in those greener days ahead. With that in mind, the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District is offering sponsorships for Cuyahoga County high school students -- particularly those with an interest in the natural sciences, including earth science, biology, botany and environmental studies -- to attend the fun and educational Camp Canopy.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea school board tweaks time when agendas will go public

BEREA, Ohio -- To allow the Berea Board of Education and administrative staff more time to review and finalize meeting agendas before posting them publicly, Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler proposed -- and the board accepted -- a two-day extension going forward. Wheeler explained the change at the...
BEREA, OH
cleveland19.com

Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire

VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
VERMILION, OH
WFMJ.com

Covelli heiress files lawsuit over trust funds in Cleveland

There is a fight taking place and it's not a the Covelli Centre, but amongst the Covelli family. The granddaughter of the late Albert Covelli has filed a lawsuit against Covelli's daughter claiming breach of Grandchildren's Trust which was set up by the late Covelli and his wife Josephine. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Head of U.S. Marshals visits Cleveland to discuss violent crime with city leaders

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald L. Davis, director of the U.S. Marshals Service, on Thursday held a private meeting with Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond, followed by a public meeting with City Council to discuss violent crime in greater Cleveland. His takeaways from those meetings could lead to more federal money allocated for local law enforcement officers who put in overtime hours with marshals-led task forces, Davis told reporters following the City Hall roundtable.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Lights in the community’: Victims identified after plane heading to Cuyahoga County crashes in New York

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two members of the Cleveland Jewish community died Thursday in a plane crash in New York. Pilot Ben Chafetz of Beachwood and his only passenger, Boruch Taub of Cleveland Heights, died after their small plane crashed in Westchester County, north of New York City, shortly after leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy