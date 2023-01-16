There are lessons learned in all our endeavors. I thought writing a book would be the difficult part, but I was wrong. The proofreading and endless rewriting was not for the weak of mind. Then came the publishing research, which took me months to decipher. When it was finally published, I thought, wow, I have it made now. Not so fast ... when a no-name author has a book to sell, he/she has to fight and work for every tiny bit of exposure in the market place. With this in mind, I want to thank all my friends that have purchased the book and shared it with their friends. Karen at Karen's Hallmark Shop has done a fantastic job in promoting it. Made In Martinsville re-ordered more books last week. Thanks to the Chatham Star-Tribune and Martinsville Bulletin for publishing articles that have helped get the word out.

