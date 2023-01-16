Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chathamstartribune.com
Negotiations continue for new county administrator
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors' first business meeting of the year lasted less than one hour and did not include any hint of the tension that had often erupted during numerous meetings last year. However, the Board has not yet named a new, permanent county administrator, a seat that...
chathamstartribune.com
Vogler tapped to lead RIFA
A Danville City Councilman will lead a regional industrial development group that’s hoping to hit a home run this year. The Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority Monday named Lee Vogler as their 2023 Chairman. He says they hope to build on some recent success. “Tyson Food is being built quickly. There also are a couple of new shell buildings in the works,” Vogler said. “And, yes, there are a lot of activities at the (Berry Hill) Megasite.”
chathamstartribune.com
Fraternity works to realize MLK’s dream for the future
The 22nd Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast returned to Pittsylvania County after a two years hiatus due to the pandemic, as hundreds of people filled their plates and remembered the man who led the civil rights movement in the United States. The Rho Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi...
chathamstartribune.com
Thanks for all the help
There are lessons learned in all our endeavors. I thought writing a book would be the difficult part, but I was wrong. The proofreading and endless rewriting was not for the weak of mind. Then came the publishing research, which took me months to decipher. When it was finally published, I thought, wow, I have it made now. Not so fast ... when a no-name author has a book to sell, he/she has to fight and work for every tiny bit of exposure in the market place. With this in mind, I want to thank all my friends that have purchased the book and shared it with their friends. Karen at Karen's Hallmark Shop has done a fantastic job in promoting it. Made In Martinsville re-ordered more books last week. Thanks to the Chatham Star-Tribune and Martinsville Bulletin for publishing articles that have helped get the word out.
chathamstartribune.com
Dan River Mills more than a paycheck
Hunt “Randy” Hedrick Jr. got a job at Dan River Mills when he was 15 years old. His parents worked at the mill, as did most of his family. In Danville, Dan River workers were known as “mill rats” and their kids were “mill brats” by those who did not work at the mills, said Hedrick.
chathamstartribune.com
City seeks bids for iconic bridge restoration
The city of Danville has put out bids for the redesign of one of the iconic parts of Dan River Mills. The city held a pre-bid meeting last week for company who want to renovate the White Mill Pedestrian Bridge. Planners envision a bridge that will become an attraction complementing the White Mill, the Riverfront Park and the future White Water Channel.
chathamstartribune.com
Sovah Danville ER approved for $20 million in renovations
Sovah Health’s Danville Emergency Room (ER) has received final approval for more than $20 million in renovations, all of which are intended to enhance access for patients and improve emergency care for residents across Southern Virginia and Northern North Carolina. There will be operational processes to work through before...
chathamstartribune.com
White Mill built in 1920, closed in 1996
The White Mill was built in 1920 by Dan River Inc., and today is one of the last physical expressions of Danville’s role as a textile manufacturing powerhouse. The White Mill was first known as Mill No. 8, covering 18 acres along the Dan River in the city’s downtown area. The mill began operating in 1921 and continued until 1996, when it closed.
chathamstartribune.com
Good helps Vietnam veterans obtain honors
Glenn Henderson of Chatham served in the United States Army in Vietnam after he was drafted in 1970, spending 1970 and 1971 in the Southeast Asian, war-torn nation. Like many other men who served their nation in that war that became so unpopular at home in the U.S., he did not receive the recognition due to him.
chathamstartribune.com
Applications available for summer youth police academy
Youth ages 9-17 are invited to participate in the 5th annual Youth Police Academy, an exciting summer camp through the Danville Police Department free of charge. The academy goes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from June 12-29. Early drop off and late pick up is available. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Awards, speakers, demonstrations, physical fitness activities and more will be held during the academy.
chathamstartribune.com
3 Wildcats place at Morehead tourney
Coach Mark Allan and the Dan River wrestling team keep working hard and preparing the final part of their season. This week, the Wildcats competed in a tri-meet at Chatham High School before traveling to Eden’s Morehead High School for an invitational tournament on Saturday. The Wildcats entered Wednesday’s...
chathamstartribune.com
Lady Hawks drop one to Dan River, win thriller over Nelson County
The Lady Hawks traveled to Ringgold to take on the Lady Wildcats on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Senior Alicia Farmer was a just a little too much, shooting a game high of 24 points. The Lady Wildcats led 14-7 after the first quarter, but the Lady Hawks cut the lead to one by the end of the first half.
chathamstartribune.com
Tunstall defeats Mecklenburg and Martinsville
Tunstall (14-1) defeated Mecklenburg County at home 73-30 on Tuesday, Jan. 10. In the visiting team's first visit to Tunstall as the newest member of the Piedmont District, Jamarcus Brown had a 19 point and 12 rebound performance. Tunstall had three additional players in double digits in the scoring column:...
chathamstartribune.com
Lady ‘Cats win 2, boys suffer losses
The Dan River varsity girl’s basketball team went 2-0 this past week earning victories over Tunstall and Gretna. Friday’s game at William Campbell was not played and was postponed until Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Naruna. Dan River overcame a slow start to take down Tunstall 43-18 on Monday...
Comments / 0