KWCH.com
Woman, children escape home after air-fryer fire in Pratt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman and her children made it safely out of their home after the woman said an air fryer caught on fire. When fire crews arrived, no smoke was showing. But as they entered the house, they encountered smoke and could see fire. The fire was extinguished quickly and contained within the kitchen area.
WB I-70 reopened Thursday morning after weather-related closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Thursday 8:45 a.m. KDOT says both directions of I-70 are open between Hays and the Kansas-Colorado border. Additionally, COtrip, a Colorado travel service, says westbound I-70 is open to Denver. Winter driving conditions may be present in some areas, and KDOT crews continue to work...
