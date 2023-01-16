Read full article on original website
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Reopens After Storm-Related Closure
(CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopened Wednesday following a more than two-day closure caused by electrical control-board issues likely linked to the recent storm. The issue first surfaced Sunday morning, when a power outage delayed the tram’s opening until 11 a.m., according to a statement from the tramway. By around 3:40 p.m. Sunday, tramway officials announced that operations were being halted for the day due to technical issues.
New project will improve traffic flow at 71/91 freeway interchange in Corona
The 71/91 freeway interchange in Corona will be closed periodically on weekends, with some lanes closed at night during the week, as work starts to improve the flow of traffic.
Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow
Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is disobeying the law. "if they failed to obey that traffic control device was basically the road closed sign, they could be subject to a fine of close to $240, those fines are considered moving violations," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza from the The post Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow appeared first on KESQ.
SB neighborhood to get street, sidewalk improvements
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has approved more than $7.5 million in infrastructure improvements targeted for a San Bernardino neighborhood. San Bernardino Heights will receive more than 20 linear miles of roadway and concrete work for sidewalks, curbs, curb ramps, gutters, guard railing and painting, according to Supervisor Jesse Armendarez.
Indio police investigate hit-and-run after vehicle crashes into power pole
A motorist slammed a vehicle into a power pole in Indio today, then apparently fled the scene, prompting a hit-and-run investigation. Officers responded to Arabia Street and Highway 111 at around 6:35 a.m. on a report of a vehicle that hit a power pole, Indio Police Department public information officer Ben Guitron told City The post Indio police investigate hit-and-run after vehicle crashes into power pole appeared first on KESQ.
Firefighters Battle 100-by-25-Feet Outside Fire in Thermal
(CNS) – Fire officials said smoke may be visible in Thermal Thursday as firefighters battled a fire. Fire crews from the Riverside County Fire Department responded near Avenue 68 and Pierce Street in Thermal around noon to assist the Bureau of Indian Affairs with the outdoor fire they estimated at 100 feet by 25-feet, according to the fire department.
One Killed in Freeway Crash in Pomona
A man was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona. The crash was reported at 3:31 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the state route and Holt Avenue south of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the victim in one of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remained closed Tuesday. Officials said there was no estimated time/date for its reopening. The popular attraction initially had a delayed opening on Sunday, but a few hours later it was closed due to technical issues caused by a power outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. Be the The post Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening appeared first on KESQ.
Weather Forces Coachella Valley Road Closures
Inclement weather throughout Riverside County is causing major roads in the valley to close. On the west end, the usual suspects are closed due to flooding. This includes Indian Canyon Drive from Interstate 10 to Sunrise Parkway, Gene Autry Trail from Interstate 10 to Via Escuela, and East Vista Chino at the Whitewater Wash between Carmela Drive and Clubhouse View Drive.
Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 SoCal Weather Briefing
Your SoCal ‘Wednesday Morning’ Weather Briefing!. The Coachella Valley will remain on the cool side with below-normal highs in the low-to-middle 70s today, tomorrow and Friday. A few sprinkles are expected to our West on Thursday while the Valley remains rain-free.
Caltrans forced to shut down parts of pot-hole-filled 71 Freeway
California Department of Transportation officials were forced to close part of the SR-71 following dozens of pothole-related complaints through the Pomona and Chino Hills portion of the freeway.Giovani Vialta is one of the many drivers that have been left with a hefty bill after driving over a pothole. "I just hit this pothole and it was a loud thud and I could really hear it in the car," Vialta said. "It just ruptured and did all this damage."With his tire ruptured and stuck with a spare, for the time being, Vialta had the foot the bill for a whole new set...
Five Killed in Truck Crash on State Route 86 in Riverside County
Five parties were killed in a traffic crash involving a big rig in Thermal on January 14, 2023. The truck accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 86 and 81st Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Big Rig Crash in Thermal That Killed Five People.
WEATHER UPDATE: Cold, windy conditions in the forecast for Fontana
The weather will be cold and windy in Fontana on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday, Jan. 19 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Fatal Tesla crash on Bear Valley Road was intentional, driver identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the driver of a Tesla killed in an “intentional” crash Tuesday night on Bear Valley Road as Dillon A. Vieira, a resident of Hesperia. Just after 8:00 pm, on January 17, 2023, 26-year-old Vieira was...
50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy
The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga. The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.
UPDATE: Third member of Highland family has died as result of wrong-way collision on Jan. 14
Three members of a Highland family, including a 3-year-old boy, have died and two others were injured as a result of a wrong-way collision on the Route 210 Freeway in Fontana on Jan. 14. Jose Plasencia, 43, and his 16-year-old daughter, Mia, were killed in the crash on that day.
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
A walk in the Yucaipa Uptown area when there was a break in the storm
Sunday afternoon on Jan. 15, during a break in the storm, a woman, her dogs and her alpaca, take advantage of a break in the storm. They were seen taking a walk in the neighborhood. The walk consisted of at least some window shopping along Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street.
Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian The post Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Flood Watch in Effect For Coachella Valley
(CNS) – More rain, heavy snow and strong winds are expected in Riverside County over the next couple of days, and a flood advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Coachella Valley. The National Weather Service advised drivers to “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded...
