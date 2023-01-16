California Department of Transportation officials were forced to close part of the SR-71 following dozens of pothole-related complaints through the Pomona and Chino Hills portion of the freeway.Giovani Vialta is one of the many drivers that have been left with a hefty bill after driving over a pothole. "I just hit this pothole and it was a loud thud and I could really hear it in the car," Vialta said. "It just ruptured and did all this damage."With his tire ruptured and stuck with a spare, for the time being, Vialta had the foot the bill for a whole new set...

CHINO HILLS, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO