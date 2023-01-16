ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodiak, AK

Comments / 1

Related
alaskafish.news

A Kodiak crabber’s view on the ongoing Tanner crab stand-down

Calls for “introspective and critical re-evaluation” of AK resource management that favors Outside interests. Below is in opinion piece that appeared on Jan. 20 in the Anchorage Daily News – which has done no coverage of the ongoing stand down. The Alaska Tanner Crab Stand-Down is a...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy