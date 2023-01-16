ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Comments / 1

Related
1470 WMBD

GoFundMe setup for victim of Sunday’s fatal crash

PEORIA, Ill. – A GoFundMe has been setup for the victim of Sunday’s fatal accident on U.S. 150 and Koerner Road. As of Thursday morning, more than $14,000 has been raised in support of 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards. The GoFundMe was started by Lindsay Kleitsch on behalf of Calvin Schmid.
HANNA CITY, IL
25newsnow.com

Police investigate early Friday ShotSpotter alert

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a 25-round ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Main Street at 12:41 a.m. Friday. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says no one was injured but a vehicle was hit by gunfire. The incident is under investigation.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police investigating armed business robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin police searching for A/C thief

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Pekin police are asking for help in identifying the male or owner of the vehicle in the following video. According to Pekin Police Dept. Facebook, on Jan. 13 an unknown male was involved in the felony theft of an air condition unit on the South side of Pekin at approximately 7 a.m.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

‘Not Guilty’ plea for man accused of carjacking 91-year-old

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria man accused of carjacking a 91-year-old man outside of OSF St. Francis Medical Center last month pleads not guilty. Gabriel M. Messenger, 20, appeared in court via video Thursday afternoon. Messenger asked to be given a public defender, who entered the plea on...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

GoFundMe set up for family of Sunday crash victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of Miriam Schmid, who died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday. The GoFundMe fundraiser went live on Tuesday. It was set up by Lindsay Kleitsch of Kickapoo. “I am raising funds to assist with sudden funeral...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington PD launches texting service tip411

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning Friday, members of the public can now text the Bloomington Police Department anonymously using a tall called tip411. According to a BPD press release, the tool is mean to empower the public to share important public safety information anonymously by sending a secure text message about crimes or suspicious activity in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Two adults and child escape Bloomington house fire

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Three people were left out in the dreary cold after escaping a house fire in Bloomington. Several crews responded just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night to 709 West Market Street, according to public information officer Frank Friend for the Bloomington Fire Department. Two adults and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Macomb police looking for missing endangered man

MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man. According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8. Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him...
MACOMB, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

State’s Attorney files charges for Galesburg arson last August

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men have been charged with ten counts of arson for a fire last summer that damaged a carport and nine vehicles at a Galesburg apartment complex. On Friday, Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin filed a criminal information against Nathan Cantu and...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Neighbor remembers War Memorial crash victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Neighbors are remembering the mother of five children killed in Sunday’s triple car crash on War Memorial Drive. Miriam Schmid, 43, of Edwards was killed at the intersection of Route 150 and Trigger Road on Sunday. Her neighbor, Lindsay Kleitsch, set up a GoFundMe...
EDWARDS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois woman receives service award for helping child in crash

LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman who stopped to help a child after a deadly car crash in November has been given the LeRoy Police Department’s Citizen Public Service Award, according to the department’s Facebook page. Alissa Cole of Bloomington was driving on I-74 on Nov....
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy