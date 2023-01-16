Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
GoFundMe setup for victim of Sunday’s fatal crash
PEORIA, Ill. – A GoFundMe has been setup for the victim of Sunday’s fatal accident on U.S. 150 and Koerner Road. As of Thursday morning, more than $14,000 has been raised in support of 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards. The GoFundMe was started by Lindsay Kleitsch on behalf of Calvin Schmid.
25newsnow.com
Police investigate early Friday ShotSpotter alert
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a 25-round ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Main Street at 12:41 a.m. Friday. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says no one was injured but a vehicle was hit by gunfire. The incident is under investigation.
1470 WMBD
Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
25newsnow.com
Pekin Police searching for person, vehicle involved in air conditioner theft
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Police in Pekin are looking for help identifying a man and/or the owner of a vehicle involved in the theft of an air conditioner. Police say that around 7 a.m. January 13, an unknown man was involved in the felony theft of an air conditioner that occurred on the south side of Pekin.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police investigating armed business robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin police searching for A/C thief
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Pekin police are asking for help in identifying the male or owner of the vehicle in the following video. According to Pekin Police Dept. Facebook, on Jan. 13 an unknown male was involved in the felony theft of an air condition unit on the South side of Pekin at approximately 7 a.m.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: SB Knoxville, WB Pennsylvania lanes in Peoria reopen after crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The southbound lanes of Knoxville and the westbound lanes of Pennsylvania have been shut down due to an incident, according to the Peoria Emergency Communications Center. This story will be updated.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Not Guilty’ plea for man accused of carjacking 91-year-old
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria man accused of carjacking a 91-year-old man outside of OSF St. Francis Medical Center last month pleads not guilty. Gabriel M. Messenger, 20, appeared in court via video Thursday afternoon. Messenger asked to be given a public defender, who entered the plea on...
Central Illinois Proud
Hanna City man in fatal triple car crash had drugs in system, on probation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Court documents indicate the Hanna City man charged in Sunday’s fatal triple car crash on War Memorial Drive had opiates and amphetamines in his system, as well as an extensive criminal history. Jeremy Perry, 43, was allegedly fleeing from police more than 21 miles...
Central Illinois Proud
GoFundMe set up for family of Sunday crash victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of Miriam Schmid, who died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday. The GoFundMe fundraiser went live on Tuesday. It was set up by Lindsay Kleitsch of Kickapoo. “I am raising funds to assist with sudden funeral...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington PD launches texting service tip411
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning Friday, members of the public can now text the Bloomington Police Department anonymously using a tall called tip411. According to a BPD press release, the tool is mean to empower the public to share important public safety information anonymously by sending a secure text message about crimes or suspicious activity in Bloomington.
1470 WMBD
Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
25newsnow.com
Two adults and child escape Bloomington house fire
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Three people were left out in the dreary cold after escaping a house fire in Bloomington. Several crews responded just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night to 709 West Market Street, according to public information officer Frank Friend for the Bloomington Fire Department. Two adults and...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Sunday crash that followed police chase
UPDATE (6:30 p.m.) - 25 News has uncovered new details about a three-vehicle crash that killed Miriam Schmid, 43, of Edwards, following a police chase on Sunday. Police said the chase started at the Shell Station in Kickapoo after the driver took off as paramedics were caring for his passenger.
Central Illinois Proud
Macomb police looking for missing endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man. According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8. Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him...
Central Illinois Proud
Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
Central Illinois Proud
State’s Attorney files charges for Galesburg arson last August
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men have been charged with ten counts of arson for a fire last summer that damaged a carport and nine vehicles at a Galesburg apartment complex. On Friday, Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin filed a criminal information against Nathan Cantu and...
Central Illinois Proud
Neighbor remembers War Memorial crash victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Neighbors are remembering the mother of five children killed in Sunday’s triple car crash on War Memorial Drive. Miriam Schmid, 43, of Edwards was killed at the intersection of Route 150 and Trigger Road on Sunday. Her neighbor, Lindsay Kleitsch, set up a GoFundMe...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman receives service award for helping child in crash
LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman who stopped to help a child after a deadly car crash in November has been given the LeRoy Police Department’s Citizen Public Service Award, according to the department’s Facebook page. Alissa Cole of Bloomington was driving on I-74 on Nov....
