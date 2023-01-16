Read full article on original website
Sixers star Joel Embiid claims ‘white guys on YouTube’ are secret to his shooting
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid started playing basketball late for someone who’s now a professional player. The Sixers star played soccer and volleyball as a child, but picked up basketball at the age of 15. Within four years, Embiid was a superstar center at the University of Kansas, averaging...
RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny has eyes set on one college school
Bronny James may not be at the top of his college recruitment class, but there’s no denying that this young man has emerged as one of the most talked about prospects entering the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season. The fact that he’s the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James obviously has a lot to do with all the hype surrounding the 18-year-old, and this is also one of the reasons why schools from around the nation have reportedly been keeping their eye on Bronny.
Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks
Jason Kidd didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Dallas Mavericks’ poor play after they lost their third straight game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavs actually played a good game offensively. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood combined for 72 points in the game, with the team shooting 52.4 percent […] The post Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car
To say that Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have not had the best 2022-23 campaign is a huge understatement. Touted by many pundits as one of the league’s most legitimate title contenders, the Clippers have sputtered to a 23-24 record, hardly befitting of a championship team. The Clippers’ troubles on the court may […] The post Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets
Anthony Edwards is kicking himself in the head following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-118 road loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday night. It appears that Edwards is taking that loss harder than most other defeats he’s suffered not just in the NBA but in his entire basketball career, as he revealed to Dane Moore. Probably as […] The post Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
“He would be smiling all in your face acting like he’s your friend and stuff” - Why Reggie Miller couldn’t stand Isiah Thomas
Like MJ, Reggie Miller also hated one thing about Isiah Thomas.
3 players Nuggets must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Denver Nuggets have been on a tear lately. They have won eight straight games and are now playing their best basketball of the whole season. Denver is currently holding a 32-13 win-loss record, which is the best in the Western Conference. There are many good things about the Nuggets’ current state as a team. However, the front office may be interested to find a deal that benefits the team even more. The Nuggets’ executive office, led by Calvin Booth, has demonstrated that they aren’t sluggish and will act if they believe it would make the squad stronger. As such, here we will look at the players the Nuggets must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, including Ish Smith.
Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world
With there being 1,230 regular season games in a single season, it’s difficult to ascribe a ton of stakes to a single matchup, especially in mid-January. However, a game between the defending champion Golden State Warriors and championship runner-up Boston Celtics is no ordinary matchup. Stephen Curry and the Warriors will want to prove their […] The post Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch
Bronny James, a popular four-star recruit and the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, will be playing in the NCAA next year after leaving Sierra Canyon High School. He doesn’t know where he would like to take his talents though. Having been at least lightly recruited by the likes of University of […] The post Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Erik Spoelstra blown away by Bam Adebayo as he passes Giannis Antetokounmpo for most points in paint
The Miami Heat are not one of the most prolific scoring teams in the NBA in the 2022-23 NBA season. In fact, the Heat are just 29th in the league so far with just 109.2 points per game. Even when adjusted per 100 possessions, they still lag behind with just a 111.5 offensive rating. Nevertheless, […] The post Erik Spoelstra blown away by Bam Adebayo as he passes Giannis Antetokounmpo for most points in paint appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Maxey hits public over the head with hilarious Joel Embiid truth bomb after Sixers win
Joel Embiid has already been one of the absolute best players in the NBA and is somehow getting even better. The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man just continues to light up opponents with ease. In his latest performance, he torched the Los Angeles Clippers to the tune of 41 points in a big victory for the Sixers. […] The post Tyrese Maxey hits public over the head with hilarious Joel Embiid truth bomb after Sixers win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mark Cuban fires back at Luka Doncic Mavs trade deadline report
Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban shot down a report that claimed Luka Doncic indicated he wants the Mavs’ roster upgraded prior to the NBA trade deadline, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “Tim MacMahon got it dead wrong. Luka has never suggested, asked, demanded or discussed changes to the roster,” Cuban said. The initial report from MacMahon, […] The post Mark Cuban fires back at Luka Doncic Mavs trade deadline report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr provides key James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga injury updates
The Golden State Warriors are slowly but surely inching closer to full-strength. Steve Kerr told reporters that Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green scrimmaged with seldom-used teammates on Wednesday and are doubtful for Thursday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics. James Wiseman, meanwhile, didn’t participate in live action and is a bit further away from making his […] The post Steve Kerr provides key James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on traumatizing experience before Celtics’ win vs. Warriors
Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown returned from his three-game absence against the Golden State Warriors, though it wasn’t an easy journey for him to play in the game. And no, we’re not talking about his right adductor injury that forced him out recently. Instead, it was his travel to Thursday’s game that really “traumatized” him. Brown admitted as much in his tweet on Friday, noting how his usual 15-minute trip to the TD Garden took two hours because of Boston’s traffic.
‘Whatever it takes to win’: Nets star Kyrie Irving sounds off on season-high 48-point explosion vs. Jazz
No Kevin Durant, no problem for the Brooklyn Nets as they took care of business on Friday night. Kyrie Irving had arguably his best performance of the season as he led his team to a 117-106 victory over the Utah Jazz. Irving finished with a season-high 48 points on 18-of-29...
Grizzlies players unsure why Shannon Sharpe could stay at game after halftime altercation
LOS ANGELES -- Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant hugged before the fourth quarter of Friday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, but multiple Grizzlies players don't believe they should've had the opportunity to embrace. After a halftime altercation between Sharpe and Grizzlies players, the NFL Hall...
Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained early this January, though it looks like he’s still far from returning to action. According to the latest updates on his status, Durant is still wearing a knee brace. He is also set to be re-evaluated early next week as his […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shannon Sharpe gets the last laugh as Lakers embarrass Grizzlies
Shannon Sharpe got vindicated quickly following his heated verbal altercation with the Memphis Grizzlies during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Sharpe made headlines on Friday after he had to be escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena for his intense verbal exchange with Ja Morant, his dad Tee Morant, Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams. […] The post Shannon Sharpe gets the last laugh as Lakers embarrass Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s dad speaks out after chaotic war of words vs. Shannon Sharpe in Grizzlies-Lakers game
Ja Morant’s dad, Tee Morant, is quickly moving on from his heated verbal exchange with FOX Sports commentator and NFL legend Shannon Sharpe during Friday’s Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Lakers game. For those who missed it, the two had a confrontation and had to be separated, with Sharpe being escorted out of the building. According to […] The post Ja Morant’s dad speaks out after chaotic war of words vs. Shannon Sharpe in Grizzlies-Lakers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shannon Sharpe gets destroyed on Twitter after altercation with Grizzlies star Ja Morant and his dad
Shannon Sharpe made all sorts of headlines on Friday night after he was involved in a heated altercation during the nationally-televised matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Sharpe had to be escorted out of the stands after getting in a heated altercation with Ja Morant, Steven Adams, and eventually, Ja’s dad […] The post Shannon Sharpe gets destroyed on Twitter after altercation with Grizzlies star Ja Morant and his dad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
