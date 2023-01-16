Read full article on original website
Related
39-Year-Old Louisiana Driver Killed, Three Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-10
39-Year-Old Louisiana Driver Killed, Three Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-10 Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A single-vehicle rollover crash on I-10 in Louisiana resulted in one death and injuries to passengers. On January 19, 2023, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler
Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler. St. Landry Parish, Louisiana – An unlicensed, unrestrained teen from Louisiana was killed in a two-vehicle crash after colliding with an 18-wheeler on I-49. Louisiana State Police stated on January 17, 2023, that on...
State Police trooper’s unit flipped at busy Lafayette intersection
UPDATE, 6:40 p.m.: According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the crash involved three vehicles. Minor, non life-threatening injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. ORIGINAL, 5:45 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police troopers’ unit flipped during a crash Thursday at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and […]
Major vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler and pickup truck
Officials are currently investigating a major vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck that occurred on Darnall Road and Highway 90 E.
999ktdy.com
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
Washington Teen Dies in a Crash on I-49 Near Opelousas, Louisiana
A 17-year-old was killed Monday night in a crash on I-49.
theadvocate.com
Rayne man killed after being thrown from UTV during Lafayette Parish crash
A Rayne man was killed after being thrown from a UTV during a crash on La. 719 in Lafayette Parish early Sunday. Stacy Bourque, 58, was driving a 2022 Honda Pioneer UTV south on La. 719, also known as Riceland Road, near Ridge Road when he was struck from behind by a 1998 Buick LeSabre. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After His Truck Drove Off Road, Struck a Utility Pole, and Flipped into a Drainage Canal.
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After His Truck Drove Off Road, Struck a Utility Pole, and Flipped into a Drainage Canal. New Iberia, Louisiana – A 62-year-old Louisiana man died in a single-vehicle crash after his Ford F-150 drove off the road, struck a utility pole, and flipped into a drainage canal.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 18, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 18, 2023. Kentrell Anthony Williams, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency. Joe Bigelow Jr., 58, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery. Derrick Dwayne Youngblood, 41, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
houmatimes.com
Two arrested in connection with Drive-by Shooting incident, weapons-related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Drive-by Shooting incident, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.
Business owner concerned about intersection dangers after car accident damaged building
A Lafayette business owner is concerned about intersection dangers after a car accident damaged her office building.
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in identifying firework burglary suspects
Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying the identity of two people who allegedly stole almost $2,000 worth of fireworks.
Breaux Bridge man arrested, charged with indecent behavior and molestation of a juvenile
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police have arrested a man on a warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile. Chanler Clues, 29 of Breaux Bridge was arrested Wednesday after surrendering to police. Police Chief Rickey Martin said Clues was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself and was […]
kalb.com
Trooper in Ronald Green case to be allowed to use police leave while suspended
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At least one of the troopers indicted in connection to the Ronald Greene case will be allowed to be paid through their accrued leave while they are suspended. According to Trooper Kory York’s attorney, Mike Small, Louisiana State Police petitioned the Louisiana State Police Commission to...
CPPJ Announces Temporary Closure of Prien Lake Park Playground and Indian Bay Pavilion in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 19, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that Prien Lake Park’s playground and Indian Bay Pavilion will be closed for hurricane repairs, beginning January 23, 2023. The playground will be closed for approximately eight weeks. Indian Bay Pavilion will be closed for approximately 12 weeks.
KPLC TV
5-year-old boy fatally shot in Jennings home
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A five-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home in Jennings Thursday, according to police. Six children from ages three to seven and one adult were in the home in the 600 block of Gallup Street, said Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. The gunshot was not...
18-wheeler crash closes Estherwood bridge - again
An 18-wheeler crashed into the Estherwood pontoon bridge this morning, and it's closed for now. DOTD officials plan to inspect the bridge as soon as the accident is cleared.
Lafayette police putting an end to underage drinking
Last week, during an underage alcohol sale operation, 46 businesses were checked and 3 stores were found to be in violation and were given a citations to appear in court.
kalb.com
Avoyelles Parish man arrested for impersonating a police officer
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish man has been arrested after the Avoylles Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of someone impersonating a police officer on January 13. APSO learned that Patrick Paul Miller, 45, was not a commissioned deputy as he had claimed to be. The...
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 0