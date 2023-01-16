David Krejci makes 1,000th game special, Bruins rout Flyers 6-0

Czech linemates Pavel Zacha, David Pastrnak and David Krejci had three points apiece and Jeremy Swayman stopped all 29 shots he faced as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 6-0 on Monday afternoon.

The Bruins scored twice in each period, improving to 21-1-3 on home ice this season. They have back-to-back wins since taking their first home regulation loss last Thursday.

Zacha logged two goals and an assist — tying a career-high three points — in his first game since signing a four-year contract extension.

Pastrnak also scored twice. He now has 10 goals over his last six games.

Centering them was Krejci, who became the fifth player in NHL history to record at least three assists during his 1,000th career game.

Brad Marchand and Matt Grzelcyk each had a goal and an assist, while Charlie McAvoy added two helpers to round out the Bruins’ offense.

Swayman improved to 5-0-2 over his last seven starts with his first shutout of the season. Thirteen of his saves came in the third period.

Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart made 12 saves on 16 shots before being pulled in the second period. Samuel Ersson (11 saves) came on in relief.

The Flyers had a three-game win streak snapped.

The Bruins needed just 4:38 to score as Pastrnak tapped in Zacha’s feed at the right post. Krejci started the play with a pretty cross-ice saucer feed to Zacha.

Zacha doubled the lead with 4:55 left in the first, letting go a one-time rocket from atop the right circle.

Boston’s third and fourth goals came within a 46-second span in the early stages of the middle frame.

At 3:55, Marchand slotted home a backhander after corralling the rebound of Grzelcyk’s one-timer from the point.

Zacha ensured his first multi-goal game this season when his attempt at a centering pass to Pastrnak ended up being deflected in at 4:41.

Pastrnak beat Ersson with a one-timer on the power play just 36 seconds into the final frame.

At 8:04, Grzelcyk fired a top-shelf wrister from the right circle for his second goal in as many games.

Krejci is the seventh player to reach the 1,000-game mark as a Bruin and only the third to factor into the scoring during his milestone game with the club.

–Field Level Media

