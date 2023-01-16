The robbery happened on November 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM . Video was just released today. This shows an armed robbery that happened on the 2700 block of North 5th Street. It was just before a shop was going to open and the thief had a conversation with the shop employee. He wanted the store open so he could go in to play a video game, As soon as the shop was opened, the thief pushed the employee behind the counter. He then pulled a hammer from his jacket, struck the employee in the back.

