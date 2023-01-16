GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Keyshaun Langley’s 19 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat The Citadel 70-60 on Thursday night. Langley also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Spartans (12-8, 6-1 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy scored 11 points while going 4 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance). Dante Treacy recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO