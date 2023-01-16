ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

NC State rides winning streak into ACC clash at UNC

NC State (15-4, 5-3 ACC) hasn’t lost in the new year, falling most recently Dec. 30 at Clemson. Since then, the Wolfpack have beaten two ranked opponents at home – Duke and Miami, both ranked 16th at the time – and captured road wins vs. Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.
RALEIGH, NC
Langley has 19 in UNC Greensboro’s win over The Citadel

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Keyshaun Langley’s 19 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat The Citadel 70-60 on Thursday night. Langley also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Spartans (12-8, 6-1 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy scored 11 points while going 4 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance). Dante Treacy recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.
GREENSBORO, NC

