NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation
Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James
A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
Report: Wizards discussing potential trades for former top-10 pick
The Wizards have engaged in trade discussions with multiple teams about potential deals that would include forward Rui Hachimura, according to Shams Charania and Josh Robbins of The Athletic. While Charania and Robbins don’t offer specifics on which teams have talked to Washington about Hachimura, The Athletic’s duo says the...
“He would be smiling all in your face acting like he’s your friend and stuff” - Why Reggie Miller couldn’t stand Isiah Thomas
Like MJ, Reggie Miller also hated one thing about Isiah Thomas.
Knicks increase efforts to trade Cam Reddish
The Knicks have “redoubled” their efforts to find a new home for forward Cam Reddish, according to Marc Stein, who says in his latest Substack report that Reddish is the Knick most likely to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Stein confirms previous reporting from...
Will Knicks' Obi Toppin have increased role due to Mitchell Robinson's injury?
Knicks forward Obi Toppin, who has averaged just 10.7 minutes per night in six games since returning from a leg injury, is a good candidate to play an increased role with Mitchell Robinson on the shelf due to a broken thumb, according to Peter Botte of The New York Post.
Darvin Ham speaks on Anthony Davis' injury timeline
Lakers star big man Anthony Davis had an encouraging practice session on Thursday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN tweets. According to coach Darvin Ham, “He did jump in with the group today, did some non-contact stuff, pick-and-roll drills, a little offensive scripting. He’s looking good. Moving well. … Got a great sweat in [during an] individual workout … He’s progressing really, really, really well.”
Mavericks' Christian Wood suffers broken thumb
Mavericks forward/center Christian Wood has been diagnosed with a fractured left thumb and will be reevaluated next week, the team announced. Wood sustained the injury in the second quarter of Wednesday’s loss to Atlanta, per the Mavs. He was able to finish the remainder of the game, which seems to bode well for his return timeline — he finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes. The injury is on his non-shooting hand.
Mavericks' defensive rating plummeting this season
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd isn’t pleased with the team’s effort on defense, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, who notes that Dallas’ defensive rating, seventh in the NBA last season, has plummeted to 25th in 2022-23. Two solid defenders, Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green, returned to...
Trade candidate watch: Potential restricted free agents
Like the rest of the players on this list, Reddish was a first-round pick in 2019, selected 10th overall out of Duke. He was a highly-touted prospect who has shown brief flashes of intriguing potential but has struggled mightily with consistency, and his game hasn’t translated all that well to the pros.
And-Ones: Bronny, Western Contenders, Top Trade Candidates
LeBron James‘ son Bronny James was a standout performer at this month’s Hoophall Classic, cementing his place as one of the best two-way prospects in high school basketball, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN (Insider link). As Givony outlines, the younger James’ strong frame and long wingspan fits...
Bucks, Serge Ibaka agree to seek trade
Ibaka has been away from the Bucks for the last six games for personal reasons and Charania’s report suggests the 33-year-old will remain away from the team as it explores potential deals. Formerly one of the NBA’s top shot blockers in Oklahoma City and a key part of a...
John Wall opens up about on his tenure with the Rockets
Appearing on the Run Your Race podcast (YouTube link), Clippers point guard John Wall revisited his tenure with the Rockets, suggesting that the team went into tanking mode after trading James Harden during Wall’s first year in Houston. According to Wall, the culture during his stint with the club was so lax that he had to tell his young teammates not to get accustomed to how little was expected of them.
