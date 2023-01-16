ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Second water main break in East Lansing, Meridian Township

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing-Meridian Township Water and Sewer Authority (ELMWSA) confirmed with News 10 on Friday morning that they are experiencing another water main break leaving some residents in the area with no water. Repairs closed Park Lake Road from Roseland Avenue to Greencliff Drive. Officials said...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Police warn pet owners of tainted marshmallows found near homes

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating several incidents in which residents have found marshmallows with tack nails or fishing hooks in them. According to police, marshmallows have been found placed in the front yards of homes in the area of Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
WILX-TV

Major street in Jackson to shut down on Jan. 23

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A busy street in Jackson will be shut down for tree trimming on Monday. Wildwood Avenue between S. Wisner Street and S. West Avenue will close to traffic on Monday morning. The City of Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) will be trimming trees along the street.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Explore dozens of units at The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show is back this year at the MSU Pavilion. Hosted by Price Right RV and Gillette’s Interstate RV there are over twenty brands and nearly two hundred units on display including toy haulers, fifth wheels, tent campers and more. Show hours...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Bodycam footage captures Ann Arbor police rescue dog from icy river

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A dog in Ann Arbor is back with her family safely after almost becoming a pupsicle Tuesday morning. Frankie had become stranded on the Huron River near Gallup Park after she chased a swan onto the ice. According to authorities, officials with the Ann Arbor police and fire departments worked to rescue the dog by using their equipment to break the ice, which created a path for Frankie to swim to shore.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Highland Township teen dead after crash with school bus

HIGHLAND TWP., Mich. (WILX) - 16-year-old, James Shenberger of Highland Township died on Thursday after the car he was driving was involved in a crash with a Huron Valley School District School Bus. Shenberger was driving northbound on Duck Lake Road in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt around 2:10 p.m. Thursday...
HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
abc12.com

Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

How you can help Michigan animals at Wildside Rehabilitation Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is always helping our amazing Michigan animals right here in the community. Would you like to give them a helping hand?. Here’s how you can help. If you have questions about hurt or injured animals please call 517-663-6153. The rehabilitation center does...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson County Animal Shelter are looking for information in three animals that were found together. According to authorities, a male dog, a female dog and a cat were found together in a field on Callahan Road in Parma. The three had been outside for quite a while and had stayed together the entire time. Because of this, the shelter said it made accommodations to house them together.
PARMA, MI
WILX-TV

Suspect in fatal shooting outside Ann Arbor found dead

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Pittsfield Township was found dead Friday. Police said Michael Anthony Elinski was found dead in Clare. They believe he shot himself. According to authorities, police found the body of Andrea Grant Thursday morning inside a vehicle parked on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan spent nearly $8M cleaning up litter from roads in 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding residents to not litter. Not only is it illegal and unsightly, MDOT said it cost taxpayers $7.7 million for crews to pick up trash from Michigan’s state roads alone. The number does not include roadways ran by municipalities.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Police identify woman fatally struck by SUV on I-75

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Jan. 11 at about 9:48 p.m. on northbound I-75 near the northbound scales (Mile Marker 8). The female pedestrian was identified by her fingerprints as Paula Quarterman, 41, of Warren. According to MSP,...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

New parking lot for downtown Jackson employees

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is adding a special parking lot where downtown business employees can park for free during the day. Employees of downtown Jackson businesses no longer have to worry about where they will park when going to work. There are 35 parking spots at...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Helpful tips for kids who stay home alone

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a popular movie that made Macaulay Culkin a star. “Home Alone” tells the story of a kid who was accidentally left behind when his family took a Christmas trip. Now, Delta Township is taking a serious approach to this fun film premise with their Home Alone Safety for Kids class.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Authorities seek suspects in Grass Lake Schools vandalism

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying people in a vandalism and malicious destruction of property investigation. They are accused of spray painting buildings and signs at Grass Lake Elementary and Middle schools, and possibly at Grass Lake High School on Dec. 29.
GRASS LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

Brighton mall robbery, shooting suspects charged

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The five women suspected of robbing an Ulta store in Brighton were charged with multiple felonies. Police identified the women as Joya Omega Williams, Kari Deloris Williams, Shanel Jean Webster, Tirezah Renee Scott and Laronda Nashea Chase. They’ve been arraigned on several charges, including organized retail fraud and felonious assault. Two are charged with assaulting and fleeing a police officer.
BRIGHTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy