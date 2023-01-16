Read full article on original website
Second water main break in East Lansing, Meridian Township
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing-Meridian Township Water and Sewer Authority (ELMWSA) confirmed with News 10 on Friday morning that they are experiencing another water main break leaving some residents in the area with no water. Repairs closed Park Lake Road from Roseland Avenue to Greencliff Drive. Officials said...
Police warn pet owners of tainted marshmallows found near homes
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating several incidents in which residents have found marshmallows with tack nails or fishing hooks in them. According to police, marshmallows have been found placed in the front yards of homes in the area of Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters...
Major street in Jackson to shut down on Jan. 23
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A busy street in Jackson will be shut down for tree trimming on Monday. Wildwood Avenue between S. Wisner Street and S. West Avenue will close to traffic on Monday morning. The City of Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) will be trimming trees along the street.
Explore dozens of units at The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show is back this year at the MSU Pavilion. Hosted by Price Right RV and Gillette’s Interstate RV there are over twenty brands and nearly two hundred units on display including toy haulers, fifth wheels, tent campers and more. Show hours...
Bodycam footage captures Ann Arbor police rescue dog from icy river
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A dog in Ann Arbor is back with her family safely after almost becoming a pupsicle Tuesday morning. Frankie had become stranded on the Huron River near Gallup Park after she chased a swan onto the ice. According to authorities, officials with the Ann Arbor police and fire departments worked to rescue the dog by using their equipment to break the ice, which created a path for Frankie to swim to shore.
Highland Township teen dead after crash with school bus
HIGHLAND TWP., Mich. (WILX) - 16-year-old, James Shenberger of Highland Township died on Thursday after the car he was driving was involved in a crash with a Huron Valley School District School Bus. Shenberger was driving northbound on Duck Lake Road in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt around 2:10 p.m. Thursday...
Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
No life vest found for toddler who drowned in Lake Lansing, court documents say
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Court documents have revealed the reason why Claire Elizabeth Powers was charged with second-degree murder in her son’s death. Background: Woman charged with murder in Lake Lansing drowning of 4-year-old boy. Investigators said Powers told them her son was wearing a life jacket at...
How you can help Michigan animals at Wildside Rehabilitation Center
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is always helping our amazing Michigan animals right here in the community. Would you like to give them a helping hand?. Here’s how you can help. If you have questions about hurt or injured animals please call 517-663-6153. The rehabilitation center does...
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson County Animal Shelter are looking for information in three animals that were found together. According to authorities, a male dog, a female dog and a cat were found together in a field on Callahan Road in Parma. The three had been outside for quite a while and had stayed together the entire time. Because of this, the shelter said it made accommodations to house them together.
‘Do you need help?’: California family find man in their chimney
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) – It’s not your typical 911 call. A California couple called for help after they found a man trapped in the chimney of their Bakersfield home. “What I saw was chaos, drama, and a man stuck in the chimney,” Taylor Alvarez, a witness, said about the situation.
Suspect in fatal shooting outside Ann Arbor found dead
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Pittsfield Township was found dead Friday. Police said Michael Anthony Elinski was found dead in Clare. They believe he shot himself. According to authorities, police found the body of Andrea Grant Thursday morning inside a vehicle parked on...
Michigan spent nearly $8M cleaning up litter from roads in 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding residents to not litter. Not only is it illegal and unsightly, MDOT said it cost taxpayers $7.7 million for crews to pick up trash from Michigan’s state roads alone. The number does not include roadways ran by municipalities.
Police identify woman fatally struck by SUV on I-75
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Jan. 11 at about 9:48 p.m. on northbound I-75 near the northbound scales (Mile Marker 8). The female pedestrian was identified by her fingerprints as Paula Quarterman, 41, of Warren. According to MSP,...
New parking lot for downtown Jackson employees
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is adding a special parking lot where downtown business employees can park for free during the day. Employees of downtown Jackson businesses no longer have to worry about where they will park when going to work. There are 35 parking spots at...
Driver who left Westland accident scene thought she 'hit a deer.' It was a 15-year-old girl
The driver who struck and critically injured a 15-year-old Westland girl last month when running a red light told police she was distracted while feeding her daughter in the back seat and believed she “hit a deer.”. She kept driving to Ypsilanti despite a shattered windshield. Gianna Mariah Harris...
DNR to draw down water at popular Northern Michigan fishing spot, citing safety concerns
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – Michigan officials are planning to draw down water near a dam in Cheboygan County due to public safety and infrastructure concerns. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the process at the Cornwall Flooding dam will begin in late summer of fall 2023. Built in...
Helpful tips for kids who stay home alone
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a popular movie that made Macaulay Culkin a star. “Home Alone” tells the story of a kid who was accidentally left behind when his family took a Christmas trip. Now, Delta Township is taking a serious approach to this fun film premise with their Home Alone Safety for Kids class.
Authorities seek suspects in Grass Lake Schools vandalism
GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying people in a vandalism and malicious destruction of property investigation. They are accused of spray painting buildings and signs at Grass Lake Elementary and Middle schools, and possibly at Grass Lake High School on Dec. 29.
Brighton mall robbery, shooting suspects charged
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The five women suspected of robbing an Ulta store in Brighton were charged with multiple felonies. Police identified the women as Joya Omega Williams, Kari Deloris Williams, Shanel Jean Webster, Tirezah Renee Scott and Laronda Nashea Chase. They’ve been arraigned on several charges, including organized retail fraud and felonious assault. Two are charged with assaulting and fleeing a police officer.
