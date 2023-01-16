Grocery prices at large are not going down. But there are some exceptions. Record inflation has severely impacted fuel costs and pricing for virtually all of our everyday necessities, including weekly groceries. Many factors have contributed to the surge in pricing, including producers’ increased cost to package goods and extreme weather conditions that destroyed crops. Grocery prices are up about 11.8% between December 2021 and 2022. The increase from November to December is more moderate, at just 0.2%.

10 HOURS AGO