ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would...
WIVB

Average long-term US mortgage rate lowest since September

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since September, a potential boost to the housing market which has been in decline for nearly a year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell...
WASHINGTON STATE
WIVB

December retail sales fall 1.1% as inflation takes a toll

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans cut back on spending in December, the second consecutive month they’ve done so, underscoring how inflation and the rising cost of using credit cards slowed consumer activity over the crucial holiday shopping season. Retail sales fell a worse-than-expected 1.1% in December, following a...
WASHINGTON STATE
WIVB

These grocery items saw the largest price drop last month

Grocery prices at large are not going down. But there are some exceptions. Record inflation has severely impacted fuel costs and pricing for virtually all of our everyday necessities, including weekly groceries. Many factors have contributed to the surge in pricing, including producers’ increased cost to package goods and extreme weather conditions that destroyed crops. Grocery prices are up about 11.8% between December 2021 and 2022. The increase from November to December is more moderate, at just 0.2%.
WIVB

Greta Thunberg rips ‘completely ridiculous’ move to let UAE oil chief lead COP28

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday knocked the United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) “completely ridiculous” appointment of a state-run oil company chief to lead United Nations climate talks in Dubai at the end of this year. “Lobbyists have been influencing these conferences since forever, and this just...
WIVB

US, Chinese officials vow improved communication to avoid conflict

U.S. and Chinese officials vowed on Wednesday to improve communication between the two countries to try to avoid any potential conflicts in the future. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met for the first time in Zurich, Switzerland, to discuss their countries’ economies and how to strengthen their relationship, two months after the first face-to-face meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.
WIVB

Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The Latest on the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland:. Young climate activists including Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate will discuss speeding up the energy transition with the head of the International Energy Agency at the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy