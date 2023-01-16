ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Real Estate: Mixed-Use Property on East Main Street for Sale

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ij9t_0kGfkEHS00

A mixed-use property of nearly 14,000 square feet and two buildings is up for sale, priced at $1,388,000.

The property at 117 East Main St., Huntington i ncludes a cottage and a commercial building with 4,100 square feet of space. The two-story commercial structure was built in 1887 and renovated in 2018.

It has two access points, from East Main Street and Fort Hill Road, and touts a 28-slot parking lot.

The property is marketed as an investment property, with the buildings listed as office and office/residential.

Real Estate: 7-Eleven, Office Buildings for Sale

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Town of Huntington to Launch Permit Portal Streamlining the Town’s Permit Process

After a soft launch during the month of December 2022, the Town of Huntington is primed to move forward with its new streamlined, online building permit process. Effective January 17, 2023, the Town of Huntington will officially launch the Town of Huntington’s Permit Portal utilizing OpenGov, the software program that streamlines the filing, review and approval of building permits in the Town. The Permit Portal will allow the Town to fully automate the permit application process, giving residents and businesses the ability to apply without having to come into Town Hall.
HUNTINGTON, NY
New Haven Independent

Coliseum Site Construction Now Underway

Dirt was on the move — and not just in a ceremonial fashion — at a now-bustling construction site that once housed the long-gone Coliseum. A bright yellow excavator was busy digging up that former parking lot as hard-hatted construction workers ambled atop tarp-covered piles of soil on Tuesday afternoon on the 3.5‑acre block bordered by Orange Street, George Street, State Street, and MLK Boulevard.
NORWALK, CT
27east.com

New Lawsuit Targets Lewis Road Approval by Southampton Town Planning Board, Paving the Way for Golf Course Resort in East Quogue

Opponents of a planned East Quogue luxury golf course development have filed suit looking to overturn the Southampton Town Planning Board’s approval of the Lewis Road Planned Residential Development. Petitioners... more. The metal police barricades at the intersection of Somerset Avenue and North Magee Street in ... 20 Jan...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Overnight Closures on the Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that both directions of the Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County, will be closed to all traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, January 23 until Friday, January 27, weather permitting, to facilitate the ongoing rehabilitation of the drawbridge over Long Creek.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill

(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westchestermagazine.com

Where to Enjoy a Chinese New Year Meal in Westchester

Happy Lunar New Year! Welcome in the Year of the Rabbit with these Chinese dishes from restaurants around Westchester. Although it might not be the first thing you think of when you’re at the dinner table, rabbits are a sign of longevity and elegance in Chinese culture, and the Year of the Rabbit will be ushered in on January 22. Representing vigilance and deftness, rabbits are hailed as quick-witted and intelligent in China.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy