Real Estate: Mixed-Use Property on East Main Street for Sale

A mixed-use property of nearly 14,000 square feet and two buildings is up for sale, priced at $1,388,000.

The property at 117 East Main St., Huntington i ncludes a cottage and a commercial building with 4,100 square feet of space. The two-story commercial structure was built in 1887 and renovated in 2018.

It has two access points, from East Main Street and Fort Hill Road, and touts a 28-slot parking lot.

The property is marketed as an investment property, with the buildings listed as office and office/residential.