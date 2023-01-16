ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neiman Marcus Group Names Chief Brand Officer and Chief Retail Officer as It Continues Growth Strategy

By Stephen Garner
Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has added two executives to its C-suite as it moves ahead on its growth strategy.

On Monday, the luxury retailer announced that Nabil Aliffi will join the company as chief brand officer and Stefanie Tsen Ward has been promoted to chief retail officer. Both are newly created roles that report to Ryan Ross, president of the Neiman Marcus brand, who joined the company in August.

In a statement, Ross said that these two strategic roles will “further define the magic of the iconic brand by driving areas that directly impact our customer and fuel our growth.” With their new appointments, Aliffi and Ward will join the Neiman Marcus brand leadership team

Nabil joins Neiman Marcus from Soho House & Co, where he most recently served as chief creative officer. Before Soho House, he also held leadership positions at Selfridges and Urban Outfitters after co-founding Vulture Magazine.

In his new role, Nabil will be charged with elevating the retailer’s customer touchpoints through omni-channel experiences, Neiman Marcus said in a press release. Nabil and his team will draw inspiration from Neiman Marcus’ history while “driving innovation” and “strengthening the legacy retailer’s positioning,” the company added.

“Nabil is a creative visionary who brings a unique perspective in making Neiman Marcus a luxury lifestyle destination,” Ross said. “He knows our customer and how to create a platform for loyal engagement across channels.”

As for Tsen Ward, who has worked at Neiman Marcus since 2018, she will now be responsible for “activating the extraordinary” across the brand’s 36 stores, partnering closely with Nabil to bring the retailer brand vision and experience to life, the retailer said.

“Stefanie was instrumental in leading the development of our remote selling capabilities, powered by our proprietary ‘Connect’ technology,” Ross explained. “She creates unequivocal, customer-centric retail experiences and inspires our selling associates to engage in new and innovative ways.”

These new appointments come as the company continues to make strategic investments across key areas of the business including technology, stores and supply chain to drive the integrated retail model.

The luxury retailer has committed to making a $200 million strategic investment in stores over three years. Neiman Marcus stated that this retail transformation will create unique brand experiences throughout stores, add new spaces for style advisors to inspire customers and provide entertaining food and beverage concepts that make Neiman Marcus a lifestyle destination for the true luxury customer.

The retailer is also working to elevate its digital experience, including significant updates made recently to the Neiman Marcus app, through a partnership with Farfetch .

Footwear News

Authentic Brands Group Names Jessica Holscott as CFO

Authentic Brands Group has named Jessica Holscott as CFO. She replaces founding partner Kevin Clarke who will become executive vice chairman. Holscott most recently served as EVP and CFO of studios and networks at Warner Media. Prior to that, she held leadership roles at HBO and GE Capital. She will report to Authentic’s founder, chairman and CEO Jamie Salter and focus on financial strategy and performance. Salter said in a statement that Holscott’s “financial acumen, strategic mindset and operational experience will be a valuable asset” to Authentic as it continues to grow its brand portfolio. Holscott’s experience in the entertainment industry bolsters Authentic’s...
Footwear News

Authentic Brands Reportedly in Discussion to Purchase Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond is entertaining potential buyers for its home goods store chain and its Buybuy Baby arm, according to a report in CNBC. The beleaguered retailer is also reportedly speaking with lenders to secure financing to sustain it during a potential bankruptcy filing. Potential buyers reportedly include Sycamore Partners, the owner Staples, Belk and Talbots, and Authentic Brands Group, the owner of Forever 21, Barneys New York, J.C. Penney and Reebok. Both companies have a history of acquiring distressed retailers. They declined to comment to FN. Earlier this month, Bed Bath & Beyond shared that it is considering “strategic alternatives”...
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Pays Tribute to Golden State Warriors in Navy Blue Suit & Sharp Pumps at White House With President Joe Biden

The Golden State Warriors returned to the White House on Jan. 17. The basketball team celebrated their 2022 NBA championship in Washington, D.C. with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The team’s point guard Steph Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors contingent came bearing gifts for President Biden and VP Harris. Curry presented both politicians with Golden State Warriors jerseys — Biden received the No. 26, while Harris was gifted with a No. 1. For the occasion, Harris donned a navy blue suit, inspired by the colors of the Warriors team. Her outfit included a blazer and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Vanna White Goes Viral in ‘Strange’ Hot Pink Dress With Pantaboots on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Vanna White had Twitter abuzz thanks to an outfit she wore on the latest episode of “Wheel of Fortune.” The episode, which aired on Jan. 18, saw White on the arm of famed host Pat Sajak waltzing across the stage in a hot pink floor-length gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline and a revealing sky-high side slit giving way to a pair of high-waisted black leggings. The episode was won by Tricia Scaglione from Plantation, Fla., but focus of the episode ended up being directed in White’s direction. The half-pink, half-black ensemble was worn alongside a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that...
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
Footwear News

Kyle Kuzma Interrupts Walter Frazier to Brush His Sharp Suit’s Shoulders at Wizards vs. New York Knicks Basketball Game

Kyle Kuzma had some thoughts about Walter Frazier’s suit during the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks basketball game on Jan. 18. The Wizards beat the Knicks 116-105 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In a video uploaded on the NBA’s Twitter page, Frazier could be seen speaking ahead of the game. Kuzma happens to pass by during the segment and brushes off Frazier’s shoulders as a sign of saying he likes his suit. “Kuz had to show appreciation for Walt Frazier’s suit tonight,” the NBA captioned the post along with a shaking hands and laughing emoji. Kuz had to show...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Nia Long Poses in White-Hot Dress With Omarion at ‘You People’ Premiere

Nia Long was among the stars that showed up and showed out at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “You People” at Regency Village on Wednesday. Long stars in the film alongside Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny. On the red carpet, the actress also posed with singer Omarion. Long donned a white-hot strapless dress for the occasion. The ensemble was fitted and featured a corset top with a floor-length skirt. Keeping with a goddess-like approach, she went for a natural but glamorous makeup look made perfect with a sultry smoky eye. Long accessorized with glittering earrings and a simple diamond...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Simone Biles Coordinates With Fiancé Jonathan Owens in Minimalist Looks & Trendy Sneakers

Simone Biles and her fiancee, Jonathan Owens, posed for Instagram in matching minimalist looks. The Houston Texans athlete proposed to the Olympic gold medalist last February, and they have been living happily ever after before our eyes. Biles suited up in a brown chocolate set perfect for a casual night out. The oversized leather jacket was designed with bold pockets and buttons down the center, while the high-waisted pants featured a similar liquid texture and a wide hem at the feet.  Underneath the jacket, she opted for a simple white crop top with a high neck. She accessorized with diamond rings and...
Footwear News

Salomon and Hoka Were the Fastest Growing Sneaker Brands on StockX in 2022

Last year was a record breaking one for StockX, and several sneaker brands emerged as major players on the platform. In its latest “Big Facts” report, StockX confirmed that the fastest-growing sneaker brand on the marketplace was Salomon. StockX revealed in the report that Salomon experienced 2,277% trade growth in 2022 over 2021. Following Salomon was Hoka, which experienced 713% trade growth. The three remaining brands rounding out the top five were Rick Owens (522%), The North Face (388%) and Puma (326%). Although not in the top five, StockX also highlighted Louis Vuitton in the report due to its 141% trade spike in...
Footwear News

Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Plays Golf in Track Pants & White Lace-Up Puma Shoes

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, played golf this week in relaxed style. On Saturday, the 15-year-old hit the green with golfer Lexi Thompson in a light blue long-sleeved top, which was covered in a darker watercolor-like print. For additional ease, Trump paired the piece with black track pants and a light gray top. A gray Puma beanie completed her outfit, as seen on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai (@kaitrumpgolfer) When it came to footwear, the granddaughter of former president Donald Trump opted for a set of white golf shoes by Puma. Her...
Footwear News

La La Anthony Gets Sleek in Electric Blue Catsuit With Metallic Stiletto Boots

La La Anthony gave bold blue style a sharp finish for her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the television personality uploaded a new photo on the social media site, which sees her standing on a paved ground and under a ray of lights. “Late nights & bright lights,” Anthony wrote under the post. For the occasion, the “BMF” star wore an electric blue catsuit. The one-piece garment featured long sleeves, a high mock neck, a fitted bodice and skintight leggings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA LA (@lala) To place more emphasis on her look, the “Power” actress simply...
Footwear News

Raven-Symoné Slips on Purple Chanel Loafers at ‘You People’ Premiere With Wife Miranda Maday

Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Maday had a colorful fashion moment as they attended the world premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The romantic comedy will be released in theaters on Jan. 27. Symoné wore a white button-down top and layered it with a light pink jean jacket with unbuttoned cuffs and a front pocket. She paired the top with baggy khakis. To accessorize, the actress opted for sheer beige sunglasses that featured gold accents and pink lenses. Her blond buzz cut brought together the colors of her ensemble with pink and purple patches. To complete the look, Symoné...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Party City Goes Bankrupt With Possible Plans to Close Over 20 Stores

Party City is going bankrupt. The party supply chain store, which specializes in affordable party supplies, costumes and decorations, has filed for bankruptcy as of January 2023; the measure is to help manage its debt, however the brand is not going out of business. The filing comes as stores like Spirit Halloween, Home Depot, Amazon, Target and Walmart bolster their holiday supplies presence and assortment. Party City operates more than 800 stores and noted in court filings that it is seeking approval to to shed 28 properties for retail stores described as “unnecessary and burdensome.” The company said in a release that it...
HAWAII STATE
Footwear News

James Harden & Rachel Nichols Have Viral Locker Room Moment With Dramatic Height Difference After 76ers Win Over Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers James Harden and “Showtime Sports” journalist Rachel Nichols shared a viral moment, after the Sixers won their game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena last night.  The 5-foot-10 journalist, wearing heeled boots, posed with the 6-foot-5 player in the locker room. Even though Harden was barefoot, the dramatic height difference was still evident.  Nichols wore a gray long-sleeve dress with ruffles that fell to her knees during the occasion. She coupled the dress with suede platform boots in beige, adding at least 3 inches to her height. This silhouette is perfect for the winter season and pairs nicely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Models in Ripped Jeans & Stiletto Sandals for 4U by Tia Haircare Line

After officially announcing the launch of her very first haircare line, 4U by Tia, last week, Tia Mowry is getting to work and taking her followers behind the scenes of the first photo shoot for the new collection. The former Disney Channel star posed in a wide array of looks for the campaign. She originally wore a black scoop neck tank top with light blue ripped jeans. Mowry accessorized the first look with an assortment of gold jewelry which featured two linked bracelets, a pendant necklace and a pair of hoops. She embraced her natural beauty with her curls and minimal makeup...
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Meets With Maryland Governor Wes Moore in Purple Wool Dress & Ankle Boots

Oprah Winfrey stopped by Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s house. On Instagram, the television mogul shared a photo she’d taken with him and his wife Dawn and children Mia and James yesterday. For the picture, Winfrey was clad in a purple dress, the free-flowing style comprised of lengthy and whimsical bell sleeves and a cozy, thick and woolen quality. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) “The Color Purple” actress accessorized her ensemble with dangling silver earrings, chunky rings and her usual glasses but with a purple frame to match her dress. As for her hair, Winfrey wore her...
MARYLAND STATE
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Suits Up in Padded Blazer & Leather Boots With Stephen Curry for Golden State Warriors’ White House Visit

Ayesha Curry accompanied her husband, basketball player Stephen Curry, as he made his way to the White House yesterday to meet with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Steph and his team, the Golden State Warriors, were invited to celebrate their many accomplishments as a team and the 2022 NBA Champions title at the presidential mansion in Washington, D.C. For the formal occasion, Ayesha donned an evening blazer that featured a longline silhouette with padded shoulders. She styled the menswear-inspired piece with a black high-neck blouse. On bottom, the cookbook author completed with...
WASHINGTON, CA
Footwear News

Billy Porter Soars in Crystal-Embellished Heeled Boots & Lace Top at ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Premiere

Billy Porter made a striking arrival at the Disney+ Original Series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” premiere at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles. This sequel is a continuation of the acclaimed series “The Proud Family” and it follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The two-time Tony Award-winning actor stepped out in an elevated boho getup for the occasion. Porter wore an intricately structured jumpsuit comprised of a lace cream top designed with a high collar, distinctive cuffs at the arms,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Britney Spears Gets Tattooed in Maui in Low-Rise Shorts & ‘Ugly Sandals’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears brought relaxed style to Maui this week while getting a new tattoo. In a new Instagram Reel on Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a clip from three days prior while receiving new ink on vacation. For the occasion, Spears was tropically outfitted in a white and deep pink floral-printed crop top, paired with white low-rise short shorts — an included video also showed her in a gauzy yellow long-sleeved crop top, as well. Her coordinating ensemble was finished...
ARIZONA STATE
Footwear News

Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Baldwin Styles Pleather Leggings With Pearl-Embellished Slippers

Hilaria Baldwin was photographed leaving her New York apartment yesterday, coffee in hand. The wife of actor Alec Baldwin was seemingly running errands and doing so cozily in pleather leggings and pearl-embellished slippers. Fighting off the gloomy and cold New York weather, Hilaria bundled up in a cropped black faux-fur jacket, leaving the outerwear unzipped to show off the gray tee underneath. On bottom, Hilaria styled black pleather leggings in a high-waisted style made of a stretch fabric that appeared ultra comfortable. The yoga instructor wore large black sunglasses and accessorized with chunky silver rings and studs. Completing the entrepreneur’s look was a...
Footwear News

