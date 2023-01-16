Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Lane closures planned for bridge near Hoover Dam
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lane closures are coming to the Interstate 11 bridge overlooking Hoover Dam next week. The Nevada Department of Transportation says the following closures will be in place along northbound and southbound I-11 at the Mike O'Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge:. Monday, January 23-Wednesday, January 25...
Residents on high alert after series of burglaries in west Las Vegas valley area
A series of burglaries on the west side of the Las Vegas valley are being investigated by Metropolitan police.
news3lv.com
Crash on southbound U.S. 95 near Washington Avenue leads to traffic jam
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash on southbound U.S. 95 is creating a traffic headache in the northwest valley on Friday. Authorities could be seen responding to a crash on the 95 near Washington Avenue, just north of the Summerlin Parkway interchange. That's led to stop-and-go traffic backed up...
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' begins: I-15 off-ramps closed at Tropicana
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" has begun. The off-ramps for southbound Interstate 15 to Tropicana Avenue are now closed for the massive freeway project. The ramp to westbound Tropicana is expected to remain closed through September, while the ramp to eastbound Tropicana will be shut down through June next year.
news3lv.com
Regal movie theater in west Las Vegas to close as part of bankruptcy filing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of Regal's movie theaters in the west Las Vegas valley is set to close as part of the company's bankruptcy proceedings. Regal parent company Cineworld included Village Square Stadium 18, located at Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road, in a list of 39 theaters where it plans to cancel leases starting Feb. 15.
Nasty weather hits Las Vegas valley and surrounding mountains
High winds, rain, and snow battered Las Vegas and surrounding recreation areas Monday causing limitations to access at Mt. Charleston and Red Rock.
news3lv.com
Blake Shelton breaks ground on Ole Red in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his country style to Las Vegas. Ole Red broke ground at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday. Shelton kicked off the event with a Q&A and live performances from past contestants of "The Voice." His restaurant features a 3-floor, 27,000-square-foot...
Fox5 KVVU
Red Rock Scenic Drive closed remainder of Monday due to weather
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management is advising that the Scenic Drive at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is closed for the remainder of Monday. According to officials, the closure is due to “weather causing unsafe conditions.”
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023
Site: Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this afternoon and evening …. Forecast: A powerful storm system moving into the region today will bring cold air aloft over the watch area this afternoon through the evening. At the surface, temperatures in the 50s in spots will make for strong instability present. This, with the storm’s upper divergence (lifting) will pop off thunderstorms across the area.
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits pair of $100K jackpots within 15 minutes of each other on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A video poker player at a Las Vegas Strip casino had quite a memorable day when they hit two massive jackpots. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest was playing video poker at Caesars Palace when they hit the jackpots. According to Caesars, the guest hit...
news3lv.com
Allegiant surprises child with 2000th Make-A-Wish flight
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky 8-year-old is making their way to the valley to celebrate Make-A-Wish history. Allegiant Air is joining in a surprise celebration to mark the 2000th Make-A-Wish flight. Annabelle and her family arrived in Las Vegas at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday. MORE ON...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas announces 'Helldorado' parade switch back to original name
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular downtown Las Vegas parade is switching names once again, this time, back to the name where it all started. The Helldorado Days Parade was formally known as the Las Vegas Days Parade, which is an event that celebrates the diverse city and its history.
news3lv.com
Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
news3lv.com
THURSDAY: Overnight closure planned for northbound US 95 in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A stretch of northbound U.S. 95 will be closed overnight in the northwest valley starting Thursday. The Nevada Department of Transportation says northbound U.S. 95 will be closed at Lone Mountain Road. The closure will start at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, and last until...
Blake Shelton’s new multilevel experience breaks ground on the Las Vegas Strip
Blake Shelton is bringing the full country experience to the Las Vegas Strip as his new project broke ground.
news3lv.com
NASCAR Hauler Parade returns to Las Vegas in March
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade is returning to Las Vegas. Fans will be able to see their favorite drivers' haulers make their way up the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Thursday. About 40 brightly-colored 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup...
Why coyotes are being spotted in the Las Vegas valley
Doug Nielsen, Nevada Department of Wildlife Education Supervisor, said coyotes enter the city due to urban sprawl and the decades long drought impacting the region.
news3lv.com
Celebrate Chinese New Year at the Venetian
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with amazing photo opportunities, festive complimentary live entertainment, a lavish gift with purchase and of course, the renowned 12th annual Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Comments / 1