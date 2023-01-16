ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Lane closures planned for bridge near Hoover Dam

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lane closures are coming to the Interstate 11 bridge overlooking Hoover Dam next week. The Nevada Department of Transportation says the following closures will be in place along northbound and southbound I-11 at the Mike O'Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge:. Monday, January 23-Wednesday, January 25...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dropicana' begins: I-15 off-ramps closed at Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" has begun. The off-ramps for southbound Interstate 15 to Tropicana Avenue are now closed for the massive freeway project. The ramp to westbound Tropicana is expected to remain closed through September, while the ramp to eastbound Tropicana will be shut down through June next year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Regal movie theater in west Las Vegas to close as part of bankruptcy filing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of Regal's movie theaters in the west Las Vegas valley is set to close as part of the company's bankruptcy proceedings. Regal parent company Cineworld included Village Square Stadium 18, located at Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road, in a list of 39 theaters where it plans to cancel leases starting Feb. 15.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Blake Shelton breaks ground on Ole Red in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his country style to Las Vegas. Ole Red broke ground at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday. Shelton kicked off the event with a Q&A and live performances from past contestants of "The Voice." His restaurant features a 3-floor, 27,000-square-foot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Southern California Weather Force

Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023

Site: Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this afternoon and evening …. Forecast: A powerful storm system moving into the region today will bring cold air aloft over the watch area this afternoon through the evening. At the surface, temperatures in the 50s in spots will make for strong instability present. This, with the storm’s upper divergence (lifting) will pop off thunderstorms across the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Allegiant surprises child with 2000th Make-A-Wish flight

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky 8-year-old is making their way to the valley to celebrate Make-A-Wish history. Allegiant Air is joining in a surprise celebration to mark the 2000th Make-A-Wish flight. Annabelle and her family arrived in Las Vegas at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday. MORE ON...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

NASCAR Hauler Parade returns to Las Vegas in March

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade is returning to Las Vegas. Fans will be able to see their favorite drivers' haulers make their way up the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Thursday. About 40 brightly-colored 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate Chinese New Year at the Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with amazing photo opportunities, festive complimentary live entertainment, a lavish gift with purchase and of course, the renowned 12th annual Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26.
LAS VEGAS, NV

