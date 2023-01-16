ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Lakers fan wins $70,000 after sinking half-court shot

One Lakers fan is now $70,000 richer after sinking a half-court shot during Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. The lucky winner, David Metcalf from Valencia, is still basking in the unexpected win. “I always thought it would be a crazy, high-pressure moment, but I walked out there and I didn’t feel nerves,” recalled Metcalf. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy