Cinnaminson, NJ

County commissioner Jefferson speaks at middle school

Deptford Middle School received a visit from Gloucester County Commissioner Jim Jefferson on Jan. 11, when he spoke to classes taught by sixth grade civics teacher Dominique Mobley. “I talked about the departments and my role as a commissioner,” Jefferson said. “I also explained the differences between municipal, county and...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Six named Educators of the Year in Palmyra

The Palmyra school district has honored six people with the 2023 New Jersey Governor’s Educators of the Year awards. “I was very honored and excited to be chosen,” said Charles Street School educator Lisa Eckhardt. “There is nothing I like better than helping children and putting a smile on their faces.”
PALMYRA, NJ
Commissioners’ measure allows bid on bank building

The Haddonfield Board of Commissioners held a special action meeting on Jan. 10 to pass a resolution allowing a bid on the vacant Bank of America Building on Walnut Street. The hope is that the building can be used as a new headquarters for the borough police. “There’s a bid...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Commissioner reflects on 2022 in Camden County

Camden County and state officials gathered at the county boathouse in Pennsauken on Jan. 17 for the first town hall of the year. The meeting began with an honor for Air Force veteran Michael Scully, who was deployed eight times in his 27-year service to war zones that included Iraq and Afghanistan. He has received 37 ribbons and medals of accomplishments, including the Global War on Terrorism service medal and the Naval commendation medal.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Organization empowers service to the community

In the ongoing search for volunteers as first responders, Emergency Education and Development (EED) Executive Director Paul Bush hopes the community will recognize the importance of his organization’s seminars to join the effort. “By getting involved, the community does its part by investing in the public service workers who...
HAINESPORT, NJ
Loans of $1.3 million going to affordable-housing developers

The struggle to find affordable housing is real for working-class families, with rent prices skyrocketing and interest rates rising, making it more difficult to purchase a starter home. Burlington County’s current average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,260 per month, and a three-bedroom apartment costs $1,567 per month, according...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Helping beyond Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Haddonfield Memorial High School students cleaned fields, made blankets and assembled snack packs as part of three days of service in the name of Martin Luther King Jr. Their projects varied: The cleanup was at Crows Woods Fields, the blankets were made with e women of Haddon Fortnightly, and the snack packs – as well as handmade cards – went to Ronald McDonald House in Camden.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Mantua native spreads awareness of melanoma

After her own battle with Stage 1 melanoma, Mantua native Mary Beth Konieck started the Sunscreen Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide sunscreen for local law enforcement and spread awareness of the deadly skin cancer. She started small by donating sunscreen to the Pitman police department where her...
PITMAN, NJ
Mullica Hill library raises funds with used book sale

In order to help fund its events, the Mullica Hill library will again host a used book sale Saturday and Sunday. “It’s put on by the Friends of the Gloucester County Library,” said Head of Circulation and Friends’ liaison Robin Megow, noting that the sale has been held for 20 years. “There are projected to be around 10,000 books for sale.”
MULLICA HILL, NJ
County offers hope for those struggling with addiction

Across the river from the pastoral splendor of Gloucester County suburbia – and seemingly light years away from a happy childhood and high-school days – lost souls gather in an abandoned factory to shoot up heroin laced with fentanyl. And waking, they go right back to the streets...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

