Paula Gabrielle Stephenson was born on Dec. 14, 1933, to Henry and Pearl Rotschy. She lived almost all of her life in the Yacolt area. She married her husband of 48 years, Ward Stephenson, on April 17, 1955, and they lived happily together until his passing in 2003. Paula left...

YACOLT, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO