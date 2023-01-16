ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

In loving memory of Kathy J. Leyva: Feb, 7, 1953 - Dec. 30, 2022

A celebration of life for former Battle Ground Public Schools teacher Kathy Leyva has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in the gymnasium of the district’s Glenwood Heights Primary School, 9716 NE 134th St., Vancouver. Mrs. Leyva, who taught third- and fourth-grade classes at Glenwood Heights...
VANCOUVER, WA
In loving memory of Anita Joy Correy: 1938-2022

Anita Joy Correy, 84, of Battle Ground, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2022. Anita was born in Seattle on July 2, 1938, to Heinrich (Henry) and Emma Tarrach. She grew up on Beacon Hill in Seattle, graduated from Cleveland High School and attended Central Washington State College in Ellensburg. While attending college, she met her husband, James T. Correy.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Clark County’s COVID-19 case rate increases in latest update

Clark County’s recent case rate of COVID-19 increased for a second week, though hospitalizations dropped in the latest data. Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 19 report included 55.7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, up from the 51.9 per 100,000 reported on Jan. 12. The statewide...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
In loving memory of Paula Stephenson: Dec. 14, 1933 - Jan. 14, 2023

Paula Gabrielle Stephenson was born on Dec. 14, 1933, to Henry and Pearl Rotschy. She lived almost all of her life in the Yacolt area. She married her husband of 48 years, Ward Stephenson, on April 17, 1955, and they lived happily together until his passing in 2003. Paula left...
YACOLT, WA
In loving memory of Clinton ‘Pete’ Hutchison: 1925-2022

Lifelong Ridgefield resident Clinton “Pete” Edward Hutchison died peacefully in his home Dec. 13, 2022. He was 97. Pete was born in his parents' Ridgefield farmhouse to John and Otillia (Tillie) Hutchison on May 9, 1925. He grew up farming and attended Lambert and Ridgefield schools. He graduated...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Reward offered in Nakia Creek Fire investigation

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a reward for information on the suspect or suspects in the investigation into the cause of the Nakia Creek Fire. The fire marshal’s office has asked the public to review a video and a photo to...
CLARK COUNTY, WA

