Sneaker wave warning issued for Oregon coast through Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard alert for the Oregon coast this weekend. Higher than usual tides are expected, and sneaker waves are possible along the central Oregon coast up through the south Washington coast. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), “sneaker waves can...
Channel 6000
Strongest storm of the week moves in Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most impactful storm of the week brings rain to the valleys and snowfall to the Cascades. Rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through the evening hours. Rain accumulation will be near 0.25″-0.5″ for the valley through Thursday afternoon. The greatest amounts of rainfall will fall along the coast with nearly an inch of water expected. Some of these accumulation amounts are including what fell over the area late Tuesday night.
This Is The Most Snow Washington's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
KTVZ
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
focushillsboro.com
This Week Last King Tides Have Different Dates On The Oregon And Washington Coasts
King Tides: This weekend, the final King Tides of the season will reach the Oregon and Washington coasts, but keep in mind that the dates are different this time. The greatest astronomical tides of the year often occur around the same dates, however this time there are some noticeable changes.
Western Washington residents catch meteor exploding in the sky
SEATTLE — Captured in black and white surveillance video shot from his Rainier Valley home is proof that Corey Clark’s backyard did light up late Monday night. “We just kind of saw this bright flash and kind of looked at each other and went ‘woah,'” said Clark.
WATCH: Mysterious Bright Light Streaks Across Sky In Western Washington
Several residents caught the stunning sight on camera.
kpq.com
Poor roads, high gas taxes, traffic congestion: Does Washington have it that bad?
You may be hard pressed to find people who like being stuck in traffic, but a new report suggests drivers in Washington State have an even harder time with it. According to Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with the personal finance website, WalletHub, says the state ranks second in the country for worst driving experiences.
4 Beautiful Must-See Coastal Washington State Towns in 2023
Here Are 5 Washington State Coastal Towns You Should Visit In 2023. If you’re looking for a getaway in 2023, look no further than the Pacific Coast of Washington State. From the majestic Olympic Mountains to the salty shorelines, coastal Washington State has something for everyone. Let’s take a...
Missing woman found dead in Oregon River
LaDawn Rene Bloom, a 58-year-old woman from Oregon, was found dead in the Oregon River. The cause of death is currently under investigation, but it is believed that she may have drowned.
147 people have died from flu in Washington, the most by January in last 9 years
SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "low," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). Health officials have reported a steady decline in flu cases over the past few weeks. The flu positivity rate was 21% from Dec. 11-17 but was just 6% from Jan. 1-7.
See the Freakiest Deserted Ghost Town Hidden in Washington State
There are a few scary deserted ghost towns in Washington State but none are more freaky than this spot where over 1,500 people are known to have been buried. This Ghost Town Was the Largest Mental Facility in Washington. There is something scary about a completely deserted ghost town, but...
610KONA
Wolves are On the Rise in Washington and WDFW Needs Your Help
According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf population statewide grew 16% from 2021 to 2022, and stands at approximately 206. There are also currently 33 known wolf packs in the state. Though that number in growth is a bit below the annual state average of 25% since numbers began being kept, beginning in 2008.
nbcrightnow.com
Best restaurants in Eastern Washington
The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
opb.org
In Oregon, National Strawberry Ice Cream Day is extra special — and tasty
Sunday is National Strawberry Ice Cream Day. And although it may be a made up holiday, that doesn’t mean there’s no reason to celebrate — especially for folks in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon may not grow the most strawberries in the country (California has that distinction by...
vincennespbs.org
Planned water shut off in Washington
Water will be shut off in a part of Washington on Saturday. City crews will be working on an issue on the east side of town. The city announces that the affected area is Highway 50 East starting at Tractor Supply and on east to the roundabout including a portion of Industrial Drive.
Washington is the second-worst U.S. state to drive in, report says
Washington state is one of the worst states in the U.S. to drive in, according to a new report.
