Washington State

The Oregonian

Sneaker wave warning issued for Oregon coast through Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard alert for the Oregon coast this weekend. Higher than usual tides are expected, and sneaker waves are possible along the central Oregon coast up through the south Washington coast. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), “sneaker waves can...
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 6000

Strongest storm of the week moves in Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most impactful storm of the week brings rain to the valleys and snowfall to the Cascades. Rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through the evening hours. Rain accumulation will be near 0.25″-0.5″ for the valley through Thursday afternoon. The greatest amounts of rainfall will fall along the coast with nearly an inch of water expected. Some of these accumulation amounts are including what fell over the area late Tuesday night.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
OREGON STATE
97 Rock

4 Beautiful Must-See Coastal Washington State Towns in 2023

Here Are 5 Washington State Coastal Towns You Should Visit In 2023. If you’re looking for a getaway in 2023, look no further than the Pacific Coast of Washington State. From the majestic Olympic Mountains to the salty shorelines, coastal Washington State has something for everyone. Let’s take a...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Wolves are On the Rise in Washington and WDFW Needs Your Help

According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf population statewide grew 16% from 2021 to 2022, and stands at approximately 206. There are also currently 33 known wolf packs in the state. Though that number in growth is a bit below the annual state average of 25% since numbers began being kept, beginning in 2008.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Best restaurants in Eastern Washington

The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
vincennespbs.org

Planned water shut off in Washington

Water will be shut off in a part of Washington on Saturday. City crews will be working on an issue on the east side of town. The city announces that the affected area is Highway 50 East starting at Tractor Supply and on east to the roundabout including a portion of Industrial Drive.
WASHINGTON STATE

