York County, PA

WGAL

PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police

A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire breaks out at residence in Lebanon County

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A residential fire broke out in Lebanon County on Thursday evening. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire. The residence sustained substantial damage as a result of the fire.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

House fire in Hershey leaves residents displaced

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person is injured, and three others are displaced after a residential fire in Dauphin County. The fire happened on the 600 block of Swatara Avenue in Derry Township on Thursday night. According to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department captain Rob Ohliger, the...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

﻿Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

9 residents displaced by fire in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nine people were forced out of their homes after a fire burned through multiple apartments in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. Firefighters said an old house on North Frederick Street burned for nearly four hours late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The way the home was divided...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly standoff in Berks County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home after a standoff with police in Berks County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about what happened. That is posted here. The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in Heidelberg Township. PSP said they...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police in Susquehanna Township are searching for missing teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are searching for a missing teen. A'layaisha Bartow, 16, has not been seen since Sunday, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, unknown color pants and red and black Air Jordan sneakers. If you have any information on her whereabouts...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Person found dead following barricade situation in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A person was found dead inside a home following a barricade situation in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. State police say they responded to Tulpehocken Forge Road near Penn Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to serve a search warrant in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Womelsdorf.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home

A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing York County man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a Red Lion Borough man who has been missing since Jan. 14. According to the PSP, 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh left his residence on 1st Avenue in Red Lion Borough on Jan. 13. at around 10:00 p.m. He was last seen in Colerain Township in Lancaster County on Jan. 14 at 12 p.m.
