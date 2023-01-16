Read full article on original website
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lebanon County
A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police
A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
WGAL
Police in Manheim, Lancaster County, investigate shots fired incident
MANHEIM, Pa. — Police say someone fired shots early Friday morning in Manheim, Lancaster County. It happened around 2:15 a.m. near the 200 block of South Main Street. Police said they found spent shell casings but no victim. The incident does not appear to be random, according to police.
WGAL
Fire breaks out at residence in Lebanon County
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A residential fire broke out in Lebanon County on Thursday evening. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire. The residence sustained substantial damage as a result of the fire.
WGAL
House fire in Hershey leaves residents displaced
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person is injured, and three others are displaced after a residential fire in Dauphin County. The fire happened on the 600 block of Swatara Avenue in Derry Township on Thursday night. According to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department captain Rob Ohliger, the...
WGAL
Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
WGAL
9 residents displaced by fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nine people were forced out of their homes after a fire burned through multiple apartments in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. Firefighters said an old house on North Frederick Street burned for nearly four hours late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The way the home was divided...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly standoff in Berks County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home after a standoff with police in Berks County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about what happened. That is posted here. The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in Heidelberg Township. PSP said they...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police trooper arrested for road rage incident in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is charged after investigators say he was involved in a road rage incident in Chester County. The district attorney said David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was off-duty on Dec. 28 when he forced another driver and his family off the road on Route 1 near the entrance to Longwood Gardens.
local21news.com
PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
Police in Susquehanna Township are searching for missing teen
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are searching for a missing teen. A'layaisha Bartow, 16, has not been seen since Sunday, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, unknown color pants and red and black Air Jordan sneakers. If you have any information on her whereabouts...
WGAL
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
WGAL
Man fakes heart attack to distract from television theft at Cumberland County store, police say
CAMP HILL, Pa. — There was an unusual theft in Cumberland County. Lower Allen Township police said a man faked a heart attack at the checkout line at the BJ's Wholesale Club on Hartzdale Drive on Sunday. While employees attended to him, another man pushed two televisions out of...
WGAL
Person found dead following barricade situation in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A person was found dead inside a home following a barricade situation in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. State police say they responded to Tulpehocken Forge Road near Penn Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to serve a search warrant in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Womelsdorf.
Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home
A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
WGAL
Rolling roadblocks, ramp closures go into effect for stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There will be rolling roadblocks and ramp closures starting today on a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says weather permitting, crews will be blasting between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. from Jan. 20 to Feb. 3. The off...
WGAL
Police searching for missing York County man
State police in York County are searching for a missing man. Daniel Hesketh, 38, was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion at around 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Hesketh was last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County at around noon...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing York County man
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a Red Lion Borough man who has been missing since Jan. 14. According to the PSP, 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh left his residence on 1st Avenue in Red Lion Borough on Jan. 13. at around 10:00 p.m. He was last seen in Colerain Township in Lancaster County on Jan. 14 at 12 p.m.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police say four burglars ransacked auto parts store in Berks County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said four thieves, one armed with a handgun, stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise from an auto parts store in Berks County. PSP Troop L said the burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at A-Z U-Pull-It Used...
