Highly-rated grocery store opens in IowaKristen WaltersNorth Liberty, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Game Notes: No. 10 Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State
Alex Padilla, former Iowa QB, reveals transfer destination
Alex Padilla appeared in 10 games for Iowa over the 2021-22 seasons, mainly as the main backup quarterback to Spencer Petras. After the conclusion of the 2022 season, Padilla hit the transfer portal and is on the move out of Iowa City. On Friday, Padilla confirmed his next destination. He...
Iowa men’s basketball set to take on Ohio State
The Iowa men’s basketball team is prepared to take on Ohio State on the road on Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes will tip off against the Buckeyes at 1 p.m. on Fox. The Hawkeyes are 12-6 on the year after securing four straight Big Ten victories, improving their conference record to 4-3. Iowa last fell to Penn State on New Year’s Day.
It was January 19, 1993. I was less than one year removed from college and I was teaching in northwest Iowa. A very small town (Ruthven) of 400 people. More about Ruthven later. I was living on my own and basically had zero social life. Iowa basketball was about the only thing that helped me get through the winter. That all came crashing down that night. I had my TV on but my volume turned down. ESPN had a picture of Chris Street on the screen. I turned it up as he was my favorite player, and I couldn’t get enough Hawkeye news. It was the worst news a person could hear. The smiling, energetic, hustling, life-enjoying, basketball player I had grown to love was no more. It was my first experience with death. I was in disbelief and called my family members as I thought it couldn’t be real. I don’t remember much else about that night, but I remember crying uncontrollably for a significant portion of the evening.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
Des Moines pizza joint introduces Purdy-licious pizza
DES MOINES, Iowa — He’s a leader, an inspiration, he’s Purdy-licious. “It’s delicious, so it’s gotta be Purdy-licious,” said Josh Holderness, owner of Gusto Pizza Bar in Des Moines. Brock Purdy’s sudden late-season success has Iowa State fans beaming with pride and Gusto Pizza Bar along Ingersoll Avenue naming a pizza after the ISU great. […]
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
kicdam.com
IHSAA Boys Basketball Rankings: 1/16/23
Boone, Ia (KICD) – The IHSAA released their latest Boys Basketbll rankings on Monday afternoon. The Top Ranked teams are Cedar Rapids Kennedy in 4A, Bondurant-Farrar in 3A, Central Lyon in 2A, and Grand View Christian in 1A. Northwest Iowa Schools in the rankings include Remsen St. Mary’s at...
Alleman Catholic High School Won’t Have A Football Team In 2023
Alleman Catholic High School football fans will not have a chance to cheer for their Pioneers during the upcoming 2023 high school football season. School officials announced that they will not be fielding a varsity team this fall. On Wednesday, school officials from Alleman Catholic High School in Rock Island...
Hy-Vee Closes Standalone Iowa Wahlburgers Restaurant
The state of Iowa doesn't get many celebrity-endorsed restaurant endeavors. That is what made Hy-Vee partnering up with the Wahlberg family and the Wahlburger restaurants so exciting. That excitement culminated in 2018 when the three famous Wahlberg brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, and chef Paul, all came to Des Moines to celebrate the opening of a huge Wahlburgers location near Jordan Creek Mall. The Des Moines Register reports over 5,000 people turned out to see the famous family. How could the partnership with Hy-Vee fail?
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
