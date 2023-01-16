Caffeine Dreams: New Coffee Shops to Try in 2023

Not enough people are claiming 2023 as “their year,” and that needs to change—starting with a fresh cup of coffee. Most of these brew houses are new on the scene, bringing home-style food and top-tier caffeine to the people of Las Vegas and the surrounding counties. While supporting new, budding local spots, stop into some tried-and-true favorites that have made an impact on the community.

Visit these 6 Las Vegas Coffee Shops

Brand-New and Beachy: Little Avalon

9410 W. Sahara Ave Suite 130, Las Vegas, NV 89117

This coastal escape is tucked into the back of Village Square and serves the best in seaside-inspired cuisine and drinks. A sushi bar, full menu and coffee counter is a unique trifecta of offerings Dillon Berkabile, owner and founder, used his San Diego roots as inspiration.

Recommended: A peanut butter dark chocolate smoothie, alongside anything from the chocolate display case on the front counter.

Drive-Thru Delights: Bad Ass Coffee

6150 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Coming straight from Hawai’i, Bad Ass maintains the rich coffee culture that started on the islands themselves. Its new drive-thru location delivers fresh, delicious drinks and some authentic grub.

Las Vegas Coffee Shops for on the go / Courtesy of Bad Ass Coffee

The name derives from an integral part of Bad Ass Coffee’s legacy: the legend of donkeys that hauled coffee beans down the Big Island mountains.

This is Bad Ass Coffee’s first Las Vegas location and 32nd international shop, with additional stores in China and Japan. There are also rumors of a second location in the works, possibly in Summerlin.

Recommended: The breakfast sandwich with Spam is a must.

Biker Brews: Pikey Coffee

6430 S. Decatur Blvd Suite 800, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Nothing beats a hot cup of coffee after a windy motorcycle ride—something Pikey Coffee knows well. This leather-studded caffeine lounge is the perfect pit stop, with donuts and grab’n’go meals available alongside an entire refrigerator of Liquid Death water cans. The bike perched in the store center is a true touchstone in the store, as are the ones hanging from the ceiling.

Recommended: Anything on the go, from classic cappuccinos to a chocolate orange chai. As a bonus, Pikey Coffee is also a drive-thru.

Celebrating One Year: Convo Coffee

3350 Novat St #135, Las Vegas, NV 89129

February 2023 marks the one-year anniversary of Convo Coffee, a Summerlin-based cafe that makes some of the most decadent cinnamon rolls in the city. This family-owned spot is complete with board games, trivia nights and the smiling faces of founder Liz Fulk and her children.

Recommended: A homemade cinnamon roll, of course.

Honorable Mention: Shasta’s Sweet Treats and Coffee

290 East Horizon Drive, Henderson, NV 89015

Shasta’s is the bake shop next door. Their dedication to great coffee and homemade treats is best enjoyed in their shop, which has all of the charms and whimsy of a fairy tale forest cottage. For special occasions, the home-sized venue can house large groups for parties, events and meet-ups. Guests craving something sweet may also build their own cupcake.

Goodies from a whimsical Henderson coffee shop / Courtesy of Shasta’s Sweet Treats

Recommended: A savory pinwheel alongside a hot cuppa.

happyfastdelicious on Decatur Boulevard

2625 S. Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

A purple-and-yellow palace is in the works. Opening January 8, happyfastdelicious and its speedy drive-thru model will open its windows in the old Original Doughnut Bar shop. Simply order from the app and pick up a custom-crafted drink, either by customer or barista design.

Recommended: This is the time to get creative. Make your own drink and post it on the app, like the Email Queen featuring espresso, vanilla syrup and hazelnut syrup, topped with dulce de leche foam.

