LeBron James' Injury Status For Rockets-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

LeBron James is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Houston Rockets in California.

However, they could be without their best player, as 18-time NBA All-Star LeBron James is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) questionable Monday."

The four-time NBA Champion comes into the night with averages of 29.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 33 games.

He is also shooting 50.7% from the field and has scored 35+ points in four of his last six games.

On Sunday night, the Lakers lost 113-112 to the Philadelphia 76ers at home, but James had 35 points, eight rebounds, ten assists, one steal and one block.

He also became the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points (the only other is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's all-time leading scorer ).

The Lakers come into Monday night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-24 record in 43 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

At home, the Lakers are 10-10 in the 20 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

As for the Rockets, they enter the evening as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 10-33 record in 43 games.

They are in the middle of a ten-game losing streak (the longest active streak in the NBA) and are 4-19 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from Houston, Texas.

