MLB
The Best Baseball Players Born on January 17
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for January 17:. Porter had a heck of a career, but as time passes it seems like he is lost in the shuffle among all-time greatest catchers. Porter ranks 23rd all-time among catchers with 40.8 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. For comparison’s sake, Buster Posey (44.9) and Yadier Molina (42.1) rank just ahead of him, but are probably ticketed for the Hall of Fame. Porter won World Series and NLCS MVP Awards with the Cardinals in 1982, helping St. Louis beat the Brewers in seven games. He finished third for AL Rookie of the Year with Milwaukee in 1973. He made the 1974 AL All-Star team with the Brewers and the AL All-Star team for three consecutive seasons (1978-80) with the Royals. He even finished in the top 10 for AL MVP in 1979 and 1980.
MLB
Explore the Phillies' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MLB
5 potential infield targets for Red Sox
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In a month, the 2023 Red Sox will be gathered under the warm sun of Fort Myers, Fla. It stands to reason that some of the current holes on the roster will be filled by then.
MLB
Yankees' rotation deserves as much hype as lineup
We know the Yankees can always hit, and will almost always hit home runs in big numbers. They’ve hit more home runs than any team in history, they just saw Aaron Judge break the Yankees and the American League home run record with 62 and they led the world in home runs again last season with 254. You always start there with the Yankees, with the best home run numbers. But what if they have the best starting pitching in the league this season?
MLB
After 'surreal' WS run, Hensley eyes '23 spot
HOUSTON -- Looking back on the end of the 2022 season, David Hensley can sometimes hardly believe it. Called up from Triple-A in August, he swung the bat well in limited action with the Astros, made the postseason roster and got a pair of hits in the World Series. A...
MLB
Tigers return to roots with Venezuela-heavy signings
The Tigers have a new-look front office and a leader who’s looking for any competitive advantage the organization can use. In the first international signing period under president of baseball operations Scott Harris and assistant Rob Metzler, the Tigers got back to their roots. After a few years of...
MLB
MLB promotes 10 umpires ahead of 2023 season
Following a wave of retirements of veteran umpires, 10 Minor League umps were promoted to the full-time Major League staff on Thursday. Additionally, seven established umps were elevated to crew chief, including the second and third Black crew chiefs. The largest rookie umpire class since 1999 features four products of...
MLB
Meyer weighs in on rehab from Tommy John
Marlins No. 2 prospect Max Meyer will begin throwing soon. Speaking for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery on Aug. 9, 2022, Meyer provided an update on his rehab to Kyle Sielaff during the Marlins' Hot Stove Show on Wednesday night. "I think early February -- even Feb....
MLB
Thomson talks Harper, closer, 'deep camp'
PHILADELPHIA -- Rob Thomson spent time this offseason at home in Ontario, Canada, enjoying his family and watching hockey. But a baseball man can only sit in the cold so long. Thomson is ready for sunshine. He said Wednesday that he will be at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla., before the end of the month. Phillies pitchers and catchers hold their first official workout at Carpenter Complex on Feb. 16.
MLB
Red Sox, Duvall agree on one-year deal (source)
BOSTON -- The Red Sox continued to re-make their roster on Wednesday, agreeing with veteran outfielder Adam Duvall on a one-year deal worth $7 million, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Duvall can also earn up to an additional $3 million in performance bonuses. The agreement, which has not...
MLB
These 7 players have a lot to prove in '23
It’s not that long ago when these seven players were among the very best in the baseball world. All-Stars, Cy Young contenders and even an MVP winner – they all appeared to be on the road to superstardom. But so much can change in this game over just...
MLB
Inbox: Will Judge wear a 'C' on his uniform?
There are less than 30 days until Yankees pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Tampa, Fla. It’s a new year, and it’s time to dig in for a fresh look into the Yankees Inbox and see what you, the fans, are asking about:. Will Aaron Judge...
MLB
Here are the Top 10 catching prospects for 2023
MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. Even with some big graduations,...
MLB
More HRs? More HR robberies? Tigers like Comerica Park changes
DETROIT -- Comerica Park’s outfield walls were unchanged as Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and a few players filed in on a rainy Thursday morning. Work on the ballpark hasn’t started yet, so there’s no way to see the physical difference yet. The mental adjustment, however, is well...
MLB
Johnson, Porter make umpiring history as crew chiefs
NEW YORK -- Umpires Adrian Johnson and Alan Porter were named the second and third Black crew chiefs after assignments for the 2023 season were announced on Thursday. Johnson and Porter join Kerwin Danley (2020-21) as the only Black umpires to hold that position in AL/NL history. The two have...
MLB
Royals agree to deal with closer Aroldis Chapman (source)
The Royals have agreed to a one-year deal with hard-throwing reliever Aroldis Chapman, sources told MLB.com on Thursday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical that should happen in the coming days. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported the deal is expected to be worth $3.75 million...
MLB
Flaherty eyes bounceback with offseason work
ST. LOUIS -- Jack Flaherty is often no match for the emotions stirring inside of him, even after purposefully working this offseason to improve his body language, get better control of his moods and mannerisms, as well as to celebrate his emergence from an injury-plagued stretch, rather than dwell on it. Try as he might, the talented Cardinals pitcher still struggles to keep his emotions from leaking outward.
MLB
Have Halos done enough this offseason?
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have certainly been busy this offseason, as they’ve made several moves in an attempt to bolster their depth heading into next season. They signed outfielder Brett Phillips to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million last week and have also signed left-hander Tyler Anderson, infielder Brandon Drury and reliever Carlos Estévez to multiyear deals, while also trading for outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela.
MLB
Taking stock of Grissom, other SS, LF options
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With a little more than three weeks before Braves pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training, I have a feeling general manager Alex Anthopoulos may still make a move to lessen concerns about who will serve as his primary left fielder and shortstop this year.
MLB
How much did Comerica's dimensions affect Miggy?
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck’s Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Of all the reactions to last week’s announcement that the Tigers will move in and lower some of the fences at Comerica Park, none garnered as much attention as Miguel Cabrera's.
