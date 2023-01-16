Yvonne Hao is the new Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development. Appointed by Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll earlier this month, Hao is the first woman and first person of color to hold the role. As a Williams College graduate and Williamstown homeowner, she’s the only high ranking member of the new administration so far with Berkshire County roots. Hao enters the position after over 25 years in the private sector with investment firms like Cove Hill Partners and Pillar Ventures. In her first interview since her appointment, Hao spoke with WAMC during Healey’s visit to North Adams Thursday.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO