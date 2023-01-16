ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 99.1

Colleagues Mourn the Loss of Former Reporter at Channel 13 in Albany

A longtime local television news anchor, reporter, and meteorologist passed away on Wednesday after succumbing to a lengthy battle with an illness. Several former colleagues took to social media with heavy hearts on Thursday when they learned about the passing of Julie Wilcox. Wilcox, who most recently worked at 13News...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Albany’s Sheehan says U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting brings opportunity for city

Leaders from across the country are gathering in Washington at the U.S Conference of Mayors winter meeting, where they are meeting with Biden cabinet officials and members of Congress. The agenda for the four-day meeting includes everything from infrastructure to climate change to the uncertain economy. Once again attending the gathering is Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, who is leading one session about the impact of female leaders.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Rogovoy Report 1/20/23

Tonight at 8pm, the Colony in Woodstock, N.Y., features Indigo Sparke and band, featuring Aaron Dessner of the National. Sparke is an Australian folk-rock singer-songwriter who writes and performs haunting, dark, and moody songs, much in the vein of the National. Sparke has been featured on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk concert series. (Thu, Jan 19 and Fri, Jan 20)
WOODSTOCK, NY
wamc.org

1/19/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, and Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

A toast to what keeps the heart healthy

Albany’s great Man of Letters, William Kennedy, just turned 95. That’s worth celebrating. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, and the National Book Critics Circle Award, and a MacArthur “genius grant,” -- and, thankfully, the guy is still writing. The other evening, we went out...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

In WAMC exclusive, Healey-appointed Mass. Secretary of Economic Development Hao talks goals, Berkshire connections

Yvonne Hao is the new Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development. Appointed by Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll earlier this month, Hao is the first woman and first person of color to hold the role. As a Williams College graduate and Williamstown homeowner, she’s the only high ranking member of the new administration so far with Berkshire County roots. Hao enters the position after over 25 years in the private sector with investment firms like Cove Hill Partners and Pillar Ventures. In her first interview since her appointment, Hao spoke with WAMC during Healey’s visit to North Adams Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Hot 99.1

28 Names and Faces of Registered Animal Abusers in Albany County

Another disturbing news story about horrible animal neglect in Albany County. Last Thursday, the Albany Police Department’s Special Operations Unit investigated complaints of animal cruelty and responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham for a report of awful animal abuse. They learned that a six-year-old female pit bull that was brought in "with several wounds to the body, was severely underweight, hypothermic, and suffering from various other medical issues."
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Fenn Street Homeless Shelter Expected to Open in Spring

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After several years of anticipation, the First United Methodist Church's homeless shelter is set to open in the spring. Director of Community Development Justine Dodds last Wednesday reported that demolition has been completed and construction is underway. From the road, not much can be seen as the changes are occurring inside.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Q 105.7

Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations

This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy