FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Colleagues Mourn the Loss of Former Reporter at Channel 13 in Albany
A longtime local television news anchor, reporter, and meteorologist passed away on Wednesday after succumbing to a lengthy battle with an illness. Several former colleagues took to social media with heavy hearts on Thursday when they learned about the passing of Julie Wilcox. Wilcox, who most recently worked at 13News...
wamc.org
Albany’s Sheehan says U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting brings opportunity for city
Leaders from across the country are gathering in Washington at the U.S Conference of Mayors winter meeting, where they are meeting with Biden cabinet officials and members of Congress. The agenda for the four-day meeting includes everything from infrastructure to climate change to the uncertain economy. Once again attending the gathering is Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, who is leading one session about the impact of female leaders.
wamc.org
Rogovoy Report 1/20/23
Tonight at 8pm, the Colony in Woodstock, N.Y., features Indigo Sparke and band, featuring Aaron Dessner of the National. Sparke is an Australian folk-rock singer-songwriter who writes and performs haunting, dark, and moody songs, much in the vein of the National. Sparke has been featured on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk concert series. (Thu, Jan 19 and Fri, Jan 20)
wamc.org
1/19/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, and Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson.
wamc.org
A toast to what keeps the heart healthy
Albany’s great Man of Letters, William Kennedy, just turned 95. That’s worth celebrating. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, and the National Book Critics Circle Award, and a MacArthur “genius grant,” -- and, thankfully, the guy is still writing. The other evening, we went out...
wamc.org
Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins delivers 2023 State of the City address
First-term Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins delivered a State of the City address looking back on his first year in office and ahead to the future of Hometown U.S.A. Collins, a Democrat elected in 2021, said in his State of the City address Wednesday that the small Warren County City is “on the rise.”
wamc.org
Colonie Supervisor Peter Crummey focusing on infrastructure and government services as he seeks re-election
Colonie Supervisor Peter Crummey delivered his State of the Town address in Latham Wednesday. The Republican took office in 2022, and after voter approval last year of a measure extending the position’s term, is running for a four-year term this November. Crummey spoke with WAMC ahead of the address.
Schenectady woman wins grand prize in NYS photo contest
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) congratulates the winners of the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. The contest asked New Yorkers to capture the beauty of outdoor New York and its natural beauty.
wamc.org
In WAMC exclusive, Healey-appointed Mass. Secretary of Economic Development Hao talks goals, Berkshire connections
Yvonne Hao is the new Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development. Appointed by Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll earlier this month, Hao is the first woman and first person of color to hold the role. As a Williams College graduate and Williamstown homeowner, she’s the only high ranking member of the new administration so far with Berkshire County roots. Hao enters the position after over 25 years in the private sector with investment firms like Cove Hill Partners and Pillar Ventures. In her first interview since her appointment, Hao spoke with WAMC during Healey’s visit to North Adams Thursday.
Bus with 9 kids on board flips in Johnsonville
A school bus, for the Hoosic Valley School District, slid off the road Friday morning in Johnsonville.
28 Names and Faces of Registered Animal Abusers in Albany County
Another disturbing news story about horrible animal neglect in Albany County. Last Thursday, the Albany Police Department’s Special Operations Unit investigated complaints of animal cruelty and responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham for a report of awful animal abuse. They learned that a six-year-old female pit bull that was brought in "with several wounds to the body, was severely underweight, hypothermic, and suffering from various other medical issues."
Schenectady man arrested for cocaine sales in Saratoga
Saratoga County Sheriff's office arrested Bryan S. Pallone, 35 of Schenectady after an investigation into cocaine sales within Saratoga County. Pallone is currently incarcerated in Schenectady County jail.
Stolen car causes accident at Erie Blvd and State St
Schenectady police report a car was stolen at gun point in Albany on January 18. Police explain the car was later found in Schenectady and fled police before crashing at the intersection of Erie Boulevard and State Street.
Schenectady teen accused of forging check
A Schenectady teen was arrested on Tuesday after state troopers say he deposited a forged check into his bank account.
iBerkshires.com
Fenn Street Homeless Shelter Expected to Open in Spring
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After several years of anticipation, the First United Methodist Church's homeless shelter is set to open in the spring. Director of Community Development Justine Dodds last Wednesday reported that demolition has been completed and construction is underway. From the road, not much can be seen as the changes are occurring inside.
Hartford declares state of emergency
Town of Hartford supervisor Dana Haff has declared a state of emergency in Hartford. Haff announces this ahead of the winter weather approaching along with a shortage of highway employees.
Albany man convicted on gun possession charge
An Albany man was convicted Wednesday on felony weapons charges after he flashed a handgun during a confrontation last May.
Gunman In Killing Of Colonie 15-Year-Old 'Beacon Of Light' Gets Prison Time
More than a year after a 15-year-old New York girl was gunned down during a robbery, her killer is heading to prison. Branden Rivera, age 20, of Albany, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in Albany County Court on Thursday, Jan. 19. It came months after he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted second-degree murder in the death of Destiny Greene.
NYSP: 6 Rensselaer County stores sell booze to minor
A half-dozen businesses in Rensselaer County were recently cited for selling alcohol to an underage buyer, according to police.
Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations
This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
