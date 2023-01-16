Read full article on original website
Engage with Home in Tacoma Phase 2
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Home in Tacoma Project is in phase 2 of the planning process. This phase is focused on how the housing growth strategy the City Council adopted in phase 1 is implemented including through zoning and standards, affordability measures, anti-displacement steps and to encourage actions to support housing growth.
Connections
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. The iconic naturalist John Muir once famously said, “The mountains are calling, and I must go.” Those of us blessed to live in this region can appreciate Muir’s sentiment. We look at Mt. Rainier and the Cascades each day (when the clouds allow), and many of us answer the call to connect with the grandeur of our environment – hiking, backpacking, snow shoeing, and skiing. Looking at nature from afar is great – but being in it is awesome!
Tacoma Housing Authority Breaks Ground on Housing Hilltop Affordable Housing Project
Pierce County Council announcement. Council Chair Ryan Mello (District 4) joined Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (D-WA 10th District) and Congressman Derek Kilmer (D-WA 6th District) at the Housing Hilltop Groundbreaking Ceremony, Friday, Jan. 20. Housing Hilltop is an affordable housing project from the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) that will bring 231...
Get first look at future SR 167 Expressway in Fife using 3-D model at online open house
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. Members of the public are invited to view a 3-D video tour of the State Route 167 Completion Project in north Pierce County at an online open house. In addition, visitors can learn more about ongoing construction on the second stage (Stage 1b) of work, which is also known as the SR 167, I-5 to SR 509 New Expressway Project.
2022 Classy Chassis Haunted Car Wash raises $8,000 for Mary Bridge
Submitted by Classy Chassis. Lakewood – Last month brought a heartening moment when Classy Chassis and Classic Coffee staff met with the Mary Bridge team to present them with an $8,000 donation, all raised by the 2022 Haunted Car Wash event. When Corey Campbell and his team originally decided...
TPD introduces five newest officers
Tacoma Police Department social media post. Meet our five newest Tacoma Police Officers, Jenna Seagrove, Ramel Clasablanca, Shelby Schneibs, Allsion Hamer and Eleazar Grimes, who graduated from the Washington State Basic Law Enforcement Academy today. Welcome to the family!
A stormwater source control inspection program coming to Puyallup
City of Puyallup social media post. Starting in the New Year, the City will be implementing a new stormwater source control inspection program. These inspections are a new requirement by the State Department of Ecology as a condition of granting the City its stormwater permit. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
Steilacoom Town Administrator January 20 Report to Council
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s January 20 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Project will improve Wards Lake Park
City of Lakewood announcement. A SEPA Environmental Review application was filed with the City of Lakewood Development Services. The application materials reviewed by contacting the project planner, Josh Kubitza at jkubitza@cityoflakewood.us. Application Name and Number: Wards Lake Phase 1 Environmental Review (APP # 4931). Permit Application Date: December 19, 2022.
King Tides return January 21-27
City of University Place announcement. The next series of king tides are predicted to occur 1/21-27. The Emergency Management Coalition is providing free sand/sandbags for residents that live on or near the shoreline. Community CERT volunteers will be on site to help fill bags at Cirque Park tomorrow, 1/20, 1-3:30PM.
Pets will appreciate your old towels and blankets
Pierce County social media announcement. If your towels or blankets are looking shaggier than a sheepdog, donate them! The Humane Society will use donations for pets awaiting adoption. Goodwill will recycle donations into products like carpet padding.
Candlelight vigil for Teekah Lewis
Tacoma Police Department social media post. On Monday, January 23, from 6 – 7:30 p.m., family members of Teekah Lewis, who disappeared 24 years ago from the New Frontier Lanes Bowling Alley, will hold a candlelight vigil at Tacoma Police Headquarters. For more information go to bit.ly/BringTeekahHome.
St. Frances Cabrini School Open House on Sunday, Jan. 29
Submitted by St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School. St. Frances Cabrini School students in Lakewood will be involved in special events daily beginning Sunday as part of the nationwide Catholic Schools Week celebration. We actually begin Catholic Schools Week on Sunday with Mass at St. Frances Cabrini Church. Make plans now...
Obituary Notices – January 19, 2023
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Traci Lynn Lange. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
