New York State

FAKE NEWS: Man Who KO's Roadside Brawler In Viral Video ISN'T Former NY Jet Shaun Ellis

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
Photo at left: Former NY Jet Shaun Ellis / Photo at right: NOT Shaun Ellis. Photo Credit: @incarceratedbob / Sgt. Randall Clinton. Cropped by User:Blueag9., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

If you believed that former New York Jets defensive end Shaun Ellis is the man in a now-viral video who dropped a driver with a jab during a bare-knuckle roadside brawl, you're not the only one.

The identification of Ellis in the clip of two men squaring off -- and one falling like a sack of potatoes when he's popped seconds later -- is the handiwork of a superfan prankster known as "Incarcerated Bob."

Both men had their dukes up when the winner in the flat cap, polo shirt and brown shoes feigned a left and snapped a right jab right to the kisser.

Boom! goes the dynamite.

"That’s not Shaun," former teammate and then Jets linebacker Kenyetta Wright tweeted, "but it looks like him squaring up."

It made for a funny story, at least.

"Big Katt," as Ellis was known, played 10 years for Gang Green and then two with the Patriots. The University of Tennessee graduate played on a national championship team, was a first-round pick (No. 12 overall) in the 2000 draft and was selected to two Pro Bowls. He's 45 now and still imposing at 6-foot-5 and around 300 pounds.

"Incarcerated Bob" served time after getting into a fistfight with a Patriots fan during the 2008 Super Bowl. He got his nickname on what was the Boomer and Carton radio show on WFAN 660 in New York and has maintained a long-running relationship with Peter Rosenberg of "The Michael Kay Show" on ESPN radio and the YES Network.

Bob at first pretended that he had sources and "reported" what turned out to be bogus news. He then began going heavy on gambling posts to his Twitter feed.

He's also threatened, harassed and lied about people who've called him out.

What has made him so vexing are the correct scoops Bob has broken -- Peyton Manning signing with the Broncos and Tim Tebow with the Jets, for instance, as well at the trade that sent Carmelo Anthony to the Knicks.

IB THE GAMBLER (@incarceratedbob) couldn't say when or where the virtal knockdown purportedly involving Ellis occurred. That was the first giveaway.

Then came Wright's response.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

