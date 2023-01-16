ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shelby Reporter

Shelby County Schools Education Foundation opens spring 2023 grant applications

The Shelby County Schools Education Foundation is now accepting applications for its spring 2023 “Inspire the Journey” Grants. The grants are open to anyone on staff with the Shelby County Schools district and may be used to fund much-needed equipment, consultants, materials or other project costs for a classroom, department or area of service within Shelby County Schools.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

University of Montevallo purchases apartment complexes for $1 million

MONTEVALLO – Two apartment complexes have been purchased for $1 million to provide student housing by the University of Montevallo, one located at College Park in front of the track and field complex and the other building located in front of the baseball complex. The land has been purchased for $1 million.
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham City Schools honors National Board-Certified teachers

PELHAM – Pelham City Schools surprised teachers with balloons and offered its congratulations to all teachers who received National Board Certification. Candidates who apply must complete four components including three written sections and one assessment. “The written components include videos, student samples and teacher samples which showcase a teacher’s...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham BOE President announces retirement

Pelham City Schools Board of Education President Rick Rhoades has been a member of the board since its inception, but that time will soon come to an end. Rhoades announced his plans to retire when his term expires in June 2023 after close to 10 years serving as the BOE president.
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Local firemen open business to aid in CPR Certification

PELHAM – Those looking to make updates on lifesaving certifications can do so with the new business Rescuer LLC. Drew Babyak is a Pelham firefighter and co-owner of Rescuer LLC. Rescuer is a lifesaving training company operated and owned solely by paramedics and firefighters. Cardiopulmonary (CPR) , First Aid...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Bikes 4 Kids to donate bicycles in Selma relief effort

CHELSEA – As the many needs are being met through the charity of others, Bikes 4 Kids hopes to meet transportation and recreational needs for those in Selma who have suffered from the recent tornado. The Chelsea-based nonprofit, Bikes 4 Kids, is collecting bicycles and everyday items to bring...
SELMA, AL
Bham Now

People all over Birmingham stepped up and served this MLK Day [PHOTOS]

Did you know MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service? For over 25 years, it’s served as a day of encouragement for people across the country to volunteer in their communities. This year, the people of Birmingham, along with United Way of Central Alabama, did just that. Keep reading to see just a few of the many ways our community gave back this year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pinson Elementary School resource officer dies

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Elementary School Resource Deputy Patrick Leblanc has died, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Leblanc’s passing was sudden and unexpected. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on its Facebook page Wednesday. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
PINSON, AL
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea holds collection event to aid Selma

CHELSEA – The Chelsea community is gathering supplies to send to those devastated by a tornado in Selma. Due to a tornado on Jan. 12, there are individuals in Selma who have lost their homes and businesses and will be without power for a period of time. Chelsea is...
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Old name, new look: Helena church sees name change, renovations

HELENA – The second oldest church in Shelby County, previously known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church, recently changed its name, and it didn’t have to look far for its new namesake. Before the church was known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian in the early ‘70s, it was previously named...
HELENA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham moms partner with BJCTA to spread a message of love

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Finger painting is usually reserved for children, but a group of about 15 mothers gathered for a photo shoot that required painting their hands red to convey a message from their hearts — Stop (The Violence) in the name of Love! It’s the message the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

FUMC of Alabaster gathers donations to aid Selma

ALABASTER – First United Methodist Church of Alabaster is doing its part to help local communities by gathering supplies to aid those that were affected by a tornado in Selma. A tornado hit the Selma area on Thursday, Jan. 12 and there are individuals in the area who have...
ALABASTER, AL
WSFA

SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Church of God celebrates 90th anniversary

PELHAM – Pelham Church of God celebrated its 90th anniversary on Jan. 8 and hopes to see more growth within the community in the upcoming year. Michael Welborn, pastor of the church, has been the residing pastor since March 2021 and has been in ministry for more than 40 years and is the 29th pastor of the church.
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

City of Birmingham adopts 12-week parental leave policy

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin today announced a new policy offering 12-week parental leave for new parents, both fathers and mothers. The city’s more than 3,000 employees will be eligible effective immediately for 12 weeks of paid leave if they experience the birth of a child, accept a child to adopt or foster-parent, or experience a stillbirth more than 20 weeks into the pregnancy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

ACT Therapy reveals new remodel

PELHAM – A newly remodeled ACT Therapy is now ready and open to the public. The property was previously an insurance agency and has now been fully renovated to accommodate ACT Therapy. ACT Physical Therapy is locally owned and has six locations in the metro area. Hoover, Pell City,...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Local teams compete in Martin Luther King Indoor Track Classic

BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham CrossPlex hosted the annual Martin Luther King Indoor Track Classic on Monday, Jan. 16. Calera, Chelsea, Indian Springs and Thompson all competed in several of the events. Calera’s Jordon Bray came in first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.48, while Keanna...
CALERA, AL

