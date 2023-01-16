Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Schools Education Foundation opens spring 2023 grant applications
The Shelby County Schools Education Foundation is now accepting applications for its spring 2023 “Inspire the Journey” Grants. The grants are open to anyone on staff with the Shelby County Schools district and may be used to fund much-needed equipment, consultants, materials or other project costs for a classroom, department or area of service within Shelby County Schools.
Shelby Reporter
University of Montevallo purchases apartment complexes for $1 million
MONTEVALLO – Two apartment complexes have been purchased for $1 million to provide student housing by the University of Montevallo, one located at College Park in front of the track and field complex and the other building located in front of the baseball complex. The land has been purchased for $1 million.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham City Schools honors National Board-Certified teachers
PELHAM – Pelham City Schools surprised teachers with balloons and offered its congratulations to all teachers who received National Board Certification. Candidates who apply must complete four components including three written sections and one assessment. “The written components include videos, student samples and teacher samples which showcase a teacher’s...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham BOE President announces retirement
Pelham City Schools Board of Education President Rick Rhoades has been a member of the board since its inception, but that time will soon come to an end. Rhoades announced his plans to retire when his term expires in June 2023 after close to 10 years serving as the BOE president.
Shelby Reporter
Local firemen open business to aid in CPR Certification
PELHAM – Those looking to make updates on lifesaving certifications can do so with the new business Rescuer LLC. Drew Babyak is a Pelham firefighter and co-owner of Rescuer LLC. Rescuer is a lifesaving training company operated and owned solely by paramedics and firefighters. Cardiopulmonary (CPR) , First Aid...
Shelby Reporter
Bikes 4 Kids to donate bicycles in Selma relief effort
CHELSEA – As the many needs are being met through the charity of others, Bikes 4 Kids hopes to meet transportation and recreational needs for those in Selma who have suffered from the recent tornado. The Chelsea-based nonprofit, Bikes 4 Kids, is collecting bicycles and everyday items to bring...
Bham Now
People all over Birmingham stepped up and served this MLK Day [PHOTOS]
Did you know MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service? For over 25 years, it’s served as a day of encouragement for people across the country to volunteer in their communities. This year, the people of Birmingham, along with United Way of Central Alabama, did just that. Keep reading to see just a few of the many ways our community gave back this year.
wbrc.com
Pinson Elementary School resource officer dies
PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Elementary School Resource Deputy Patrick Leblanc has died, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Leblanc’s passing was sudden and unexpected. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on its Facebook page Wednesday. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea holds collection event to aid Selma
CHELSEA – The Chelsea community is gathering supplies to send to those devastated by a tornado in Selma. Due to a tornado on Jan. 12, there are individuals in Selma who have lost their homes and businesses and will be without power for a period of time. Chelsea is...
Shelby Reporter
Old name, new look: Helena church sees name change, renovations
HELENA – The second oldest church in Shelby County, previously known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church, recently changed its name, and it didn’t have to look far for its new namesake. Before the church was known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian in the early ‘70s, it was previously named...
Birmingham moms partner with BJCTA to spread a message of love
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Finger painting is usually reserved for children, but a group of about 15 mothers gathered for a photo shoot that required painting their hands red to convey a message from their hearts — Stop (The Violence) in the name of Love! It’s the message the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority will […]
sylacauganews.com
Talladega County Small Schools champs crowned in basketball; Large Schools to be decided tonight
ALPINE, Ala. – The Talladega County Small Schools basketball tournament came to a close last night and crowned two champions. First, the Winterboro Lady Bulldogs created an early lead and never looked back as they defeated the Childersburg Lady Tigers 61-42 to become champions. Kaitlyn Jones and Kaitlyn Brown...
Shelby Reporter
FUMC of Alabaster gathers donations to aid Selma
ALABASTER – First United Methodist Church of Alabaster is doing its part to help local communities by gathering supplies to aid those that were affected by a tornado in Selma. A tornado hit the Selma area on Thursday, Jan. 12 and there are individuals in the area who have...
Family of Alabama singer CJ Harris raising money to cover funeral costs
As the family of "American Idol" contestant CJ Harris prepares to lay him to rest, they are warning people to not donate money to online accounts set up in his name.
Birmingham to celebrate Ramsay Rams championship win with parade downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Birmingham will host a parade for the Ramsay High School football team to celebrate their championship win. The Rams captured the 5A AHSAA Football Championship with a win last month over Charles Henderson High. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in front of Boutwell Auditorium. It will […]
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Church of God celebrates 90th anniversary
PELHAM – Pelham Church of God celebrated its 90th anniversary on Jan. 8 and hopes to see more growth within the community in the upcoming year. Michael Welborn, pastor of the church, has been the residing pastor since March 2021 and has been in ministry for more than 40 years and is the 29th pastor of the church.
City of Birmingham adopts 12-week parental leave policy
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin today announced a new policy offering 12-week parental leave for new parents, both fathers and mothers. The city’s more than 3,000 employees will be eligible effective immediately for 12 weeks of paid leave if they experience the birth of a child, accept a child to adopt or foster-parent, or experience a stillbirth more than 20 weeks into the pregnancy.
Shelby Reporter
ACT Therapy reveals new remodel
PELHAM – A newly remodeled ACT Therapy is now ready and open to the public. The property was previously an insurance agency and has now been fully renovated to accommodate ACT Therapy. ACT Physical Therapy is locally owned and has six locations in the metro area. Hoover, Pell City,...
Shelby Reporter
Local teams compete in Martin Luther King Indoor Track Classic
BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham CrossPlex hosted the annual Martin Luther King Indoor Track Classic on Monday, Jan. 16. Calera, Chelsea, Indian Springs and Thompson all competed in several of the events. Calera’s Jordon Bray came in first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.48, while Keanna...
