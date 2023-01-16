Lady Raiders duo earn Big 12 weekly awards
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior guard Bre’Amber Scott and freshman guard Jasmine Shavers have been named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week.
The duo scored a combined 63 points in the Lady Raiders’ 85-65 win at Kansas State on Saturday.
Scott came off the bench against Oklahoma to score 23 points off of 8-of-11 shooting. The Little Rock, Arkansas native scored 37 points in the 85-65 win at Kansas State, the highest point total for a Big 12 player this season. It is Scott’s first Big 12 weekly honor.
Shavers had a pair of double-digit scoring outings, averaging 19.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 53.8% from the field. In the game against the Sooners, she had 12 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes. The Mesquite, Texas native scored a career-high 26 points against Kansas State. It is Shavers’ third freshman of the week honor this season and the fifth for a Texas Tech frosh.
(The Big 12 Conference contributed to this report.)
