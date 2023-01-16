Read full article on original website
Utah surgeon, others accused of destroying vaccines, giving fake shots to children
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTVX) – A Utah plastic surgeon, his neighbor, and two others are facing charges in connection with allegations that they gave people fake vaccination cards and destroyed government-provided COVID-19 vaccinations. They are also accused of giving children fake COVID-19 shots. According to court documents, Dr....
New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama
(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield...
Alabama lawmaker sponsors bill to make running from police a felony
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County has seen many police chases over the last few months prompting lawmakers to enforce harsher punishment for those who choose to run from law enforcement. Mobile County has seen deadly chases such as the one Sunday night where a driver of a...
Concerned about the smoke from Moody? The EPA recommends taking these actions
MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — The EPA is recommending that concerned residents close their doors and windows to help keep out smoke from a landfill fire that’s been burning in St. Clair County for months. A Friday press release from the United State Environmental Protection Agency said that “some...
DeSantis violated state law, but Warren can’t be reinstated, federal judge rules
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A federal judge announced a long-awaited decision on whether Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren should be restored to office, ruling Friday that the ousted prosecutor cannot be reinstated, even though Gov. Ron DeSantis violated state law when he suspended him last year. In August, DeSantis...
