New York City Mayor Eric Adams contended that the city's strategy for combating homeless and mental health issues needed a bold reform. But after proposing a measure that would send officers, EMS workers and other city agents to involuntarily take individuals who appear "to be mentally ill" and "a danger to themselves" into custody for psychiatric evaluations, it has raised some red flags among among mental health professionals, urban planning specialists and others.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO