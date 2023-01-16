Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Welcome to the Trans World - All In a Day's WorkWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of CitizensAbdul GhaniNewark, NJ
Curbed
Here’s Why Everything at Walgreens Is Suddenly Behind Plastic
This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. Just about any booster hanging around the Diamond District a few years ago knew Roni Rubinov’s pawnshop, New Liberty Loans. Rubinov wasn’t the only fence who would buy stolen goods and resell them online, but he had a reputation for taking pretty much anything a shoplifter could bring him: Rolexes, baby formula, condoms, boxed chocolate, prom dresses, K-cups, Amazon gift cards. He’d even buy food stamps. Once, a booster offered him a box of pens he’d found in a trash can. Rubinov bought it.
njarts.net
Nearly 50 years after film debut, ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ fans are still doing the ‘Time Warp’
A long time ago, in moviehouses not so far away, fans of a cult film about a cross-dressing extraterrestrial began turning up at late night showings in corsets and fishnets, yelling unprintable things at the screen. Initially released in 1975, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” was a box office debacle...
The Baccarat Hotel Is Now Serving One of the Most Decadent Afternoon Teas in New York City
There are plenty of places to get afternoon tea in New York City, but one Manhattan mainstay just unveiled a new service that promises to be more extravagant than the rest. The Baccarat Hotel, part of the legendary French crystal company King Louis XV founded 250 years ago, has launched an aptly named Crystal Tea that will bring gourmands glitz, glamor and gorgeous food. The “first-of-its-kind offering” will see a range of elevated sandwiches and pastries served up to diners on one of Baccarat’s elegant three-tier pastry stands. “Afternoon tea service is not part of the Baccarat crystal brand’s legendary history, but...
Legal weed is wreaking havoc on return to office: ‘all of NY is wake and baking’
The ubiquitous reek of pot smoke is making NYC’s streets stink to high heaven. And with NYC’s first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana open since late last month — and more to follow — the haze is no longer limited to neighborhoods popular with nightcrawlers. Now it’s pervasive on Midtown sidewalks during the morning commute — and irking 9-to-5’ers. Matt, 39, a communications executive, said an assault of marijuana smoke followed him as he ascended from the subway just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and headed to his office near the Empire State Building. “I was like, ‘What the actual f – –...
Eater
At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues
Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ
Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
pix11.com
Can you use an expired at-home COVID-19 test?
Many of us may have stored some extra at-home COVID-19 tests in case it's needed in the future, but what should be done if the testing kit surpasses its expiration date?. Many of us may have stored some extra at-home COVID-19 tests in case it's needed in the future, but what should be done if the testing kit surpasses its expiration date?
Cat survives getting hit by a car on NYC highway during risky rescue
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — This cat has eight lives left. A lucky feline survived after she was hit by a car while darting across the eastbound lanes of the Grand Central Parkway, near LaGuardia Airport, at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to John DeBacker, vice president of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution. The young, multi-colored […]
pix11.com
Nurses, sail the high seas at Nursecon 2023
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Blake Lynch, or, Nurse Blake’s prescription is laughter. It’s on full display for his three million followers across social media. Nurse Blake used his platform to advocate for nurses and patients during the recent nurse’s strike in New York City and is gearing up for his ultimate nursing conference, Nursecon.
Flashbak
Lush Kodachrome Photos of Manhattan In The Early 1940s
Charles Weever Cushman (1896 – 1972) was in New York City in July 1941 and September 1942. A keen amateur photographer and Indiana University alumnus, Cushman took approximately 14,500 Kodachrome colour slides from 1938 to 1969, during which time he extensively documented the United States as well as other countries. He took meticulous notes about each and every photograph, filling dozens of notebooks with details as he witnessed the world changing around him. Charles Cushman’s work is kept at the Indiana University Libraries.
Hear It: Mysterious boom that rattled New Jersey
SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. - A mysterious noise stunned New Jersey residents last week. Now we're hearing what it sounded like. A home surveillance camera from Sussex County captured the noise. Turns out, the sonic boom came from a military plane flying over the Atlantic Ocean. It was felt and heard on land because of the weather and atmospheric conditions at the time.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Good news: Friday’s sunset is the last sunset before 5pm until fall
Here’s some good news to brighten up those winter doldrums: This Friday (January 20) is the last day the sun will set before 5pm until November 5, 2023. New York Metro Weather announced the encouraging news on Twitter today, explaining that the sun will set on Saturday at 5pm, then it won’t set any earlier than that for months.
Rapper Cardi B faces judge in Queens for compliance meeting
NEW YORK -- Rapper Cardi B was back in court in New York City on Tuesday.She faced a judge in Queens for a compliance meeting.In September, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a pair of strip club fights in the city in 2018.READ MORE: Cardi B pleads guilty in case over Queens strip club brawlsShe was sentenced to 15 days of community service and was supposed to have it finished up by Tuesday.The Queens District Attorney says she hasn't done any of it, however.The judge is now giving Cardi B until March 1 to get it done.
Luxe NYC co-op sues absent resident for alleged hoarding
Clean up, already! That’s the directive being given by a tony Upper East Side co-op — where a one-bedroom unit sells for nearly $1 million — to an elderly owner. The board at 31 E. 72nd St. is suing 86-year-old Joan Disse to force her to clean her apartment. A state Supreme Court lawsuit filed against her late last month alleges hoarding, a rodent infestation and a water leak that damaged the ceiling. The apartment is “probably really messy,” Disse told The Post, “but I am not a hoarder.” Disse has owned the one-bedroom since 1965, but hasn’t been living there for “a while,”...
NYC special needs school filled with rats and filth: lawsuit
A New York City school for special needs children is a filth hole where roaches climb on children, rats roam the halls and “good-old-boy” staff members engage in sexual harassment, a lawsuit filed by a former employee this week alleges. The International Institute for the Brain (iBRAIN)’s building on East 91st Street was “extremely filthy” and crawling with vermin– all while receiving up to $350,000 in taxpayer funding per student, ex-worker Katelyn Newman claims in the New York Supreme Court suit filed Jan. 16. “Leaks in the plumbing were stuffed up with Dorito bags or whatever else was readily available,” when Newman began...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
pix11.com
Woman dead, another hurt in New Jersey stabbing
A 67-year-old woman was killed in Harrison on Tuesday, officials said. A 67-year-old woman was killed in Harrison on Tuesday, officials said. NYPD officer leaves hospital after he was shot in …. An NYPD officer is recovering at home after he was shot in his arm Tuesday morning. NYC Council...
pix11.com
Teen girl found dead near East River identified
Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
Disabled NJ Military Vet: George Santos Set Up Then Stole Donations For My Dying Service Dog
Disgraced Congressman George Santos pocketed thousands of dollars of donations intended to save the life of a disabled New Jersey military veteran’s dying service dog, a published report alleges. Richard Osthoff told Patch.com that he and his beloved Sapphire were living in an abandoned chicken coop on the side...
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
