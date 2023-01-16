Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 20
ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule for Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Friday, Jan. 20.
Trending Ann Arbor-area boys basketball teams and power rankings
ANN ARBOR – The top boys basketball teams from the Ann Arbor area have separated themselves from the pack while other teams are working their way up the rankings. See which teams are trending up and check out the top 10 rankings for this week below.
Springport’s Maddux Overweg voted Jackson-area athlete of the week
JACKSON -- Springport girls basketball player Maddux Overweg has been voted athlete of the week in the Jackson area. Out of more than 19,000 votes cast, the Spartans junior took 44.94% while Leslie basketball player Rylie Burley took 31.47% and Homer wrestler Alex Miller took 15.28%.
Saline’s Jonathan Sanderson making case for best high school basketball freshman in Michigan
SALINE – Michael Marek is convinced there is not a better freshman boys basketball player in the state of Michigan than Jonathan Sanderson. While there could be some bias as the Saline boys basketball coach, Sanderson has hit the ground running with the Hornets and is making a strong case to prove Marek correct.
Huron speedster Kamren Flowers picks up first ACC football offer
ANN ARBOR – Kamren Flowers’ college football recruitment is beginning to pick up steam. The Ann Arbor Huron sophomore speedster earned his second Power Five offer and first from the ACC on Friday.
Portage Northern all-state running back makes college football commitment
PORTAGE, MI – Wayne State’s 2023 football roster will have some Southwest Michigan flavor following Thursday’s commitment from Portage Northern running back XaVior Tyus. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior committed to the Detroit-based Division II program via Twitter, making him the second Northern athlete from the 2023 graduating class set to join the Warriors, after Huskie quarterback Cane Mack made his college decision in July.
Here is who is trending up, and how the latest power rankings look in girls basketball in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Some games have shaken a few things up in the girls basketball landscape in the Jackson area over the past week. Grass Lake lost to Hanover-Horton, a rare Cascades Conference loss for the Warriors. This might foretell a wild ride in the Cascades this year, as there is now a three-way tie between the Warriors, Napoleon and East Jackson at 4-1 in the conference. Meanwhile that Napoleon team rebounding from its tough loss to Springport by beating Michigan Center.
Ann Arbor Defensive Player of the Year Bruce Williams makes college football choice
ANN ARBOR – One of the state’s top defensive football players has found his collegiate home. Bruce Williams of Ann Arbor Huron announced on Friday afternoon his commitment to play for Dartmouth. He was offered by Dartmouth in May of last year.
Metro Detroit area high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 19
Here is the latest edition of the top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball rankings. Check back each Thursday for new rankings moving forward. The Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County top 10 teams are also included. 10. Clarkston (9-2)
Maddy Benard overcomes serious knee injury to be a force for Grosse Pointe South girls basketball
Nearly exactly one year ago, Maddy Benard experienced something brutal that every athlete dreads. On Jan. 18, 2022, Benard was playing in the ninth game of her freshman season for the Grosse Pointe South varsity girls basketball team. While simply going up for a layup, she suddenly felt a pop in her knee.
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday January 20
JACKSON -- Here are scores from the games around the Jackson area for Friday, January 20.
DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
Michigan State’s Jaxon Kohler goes from bench to breakout with first double-double
EAST LANSING – Even as his minutes went from double digits nearly every game to low single digits for a week, Jaxon Kohler insists his approach stayed the same. Michigan State’s freshman center prepared for every game to be ready to play, even as his minutes ebbed to a fraction of what they once were.
3 undefeated teams fall in Tuesday’s Grand Rapids-area prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Five West Michigan squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and only two remained unscathed, as the Muskegon boys (9-0) and West Catholic girls (11-0) came away with convincing wins, while the Grand Haven boys, West Ottawa girls and Lowell girls weren’t as lucky.
Rutgers vs. Michigan State basketball predictions & picks: Thursday, 1/19
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The #23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights will travel to East Lansing for a Thursday night matchup against the Michigan State Spartans, and both teams...
Ryan Williams steps downs as Saline boys soccer varsity head coach
SALINE – After nearly two decades within the Saline soccer program and nearly 10 years as the head coach of the boys program, Ryan Williams is stepping away. Williams announced his resignation Wednesday night via his Twitter account.
Michigan State gets hot, shoots past Rutgers to end losing streak
EAST LANSING – Sometimes, shooting cures all. A hot shooting Michigan State ended a two-game losing streak by dispatching No. 23 Rutgers, 70-56, on Thursday night at the Breslin Center. Michigan State (13-6, 5-3) shot 12-for-22 from 3-point range for the game. Rutgers shot just 2-for-17. That tipped the...
Concord defense slows Jonesville in Big 8 clash
JONESVILLE – In a battle of the two top teams in the Big 8, Concord was able to overcome a tough night shooting the ball with strong defense in a 45-32 win over Jonesville on Thursday. For two teams which entered the night tied for first place in the...
See every Michigan finalist for 2022-23 MHSAA Scholar Athlete Awards
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced 120 finalists for its Scholar-Athlete Awards for the 2022-23 school year. Of the 120 finalists, 32 will be selected for as recipients of the Scholar-Athlete Award and each will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Since the beginning of the program, 896 scholarships have been awarded.
How to watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers (1/19/2023): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
You may still be getting over that thrilling finish in Michigan State’s Monday game against Purdue. But it’s time for the Spartans to hit the hardwood again. Michigan State welcomes a ranked Rutgers team that’s among the best defensive squads in the country. · Watch the Michigan...
