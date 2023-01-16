JACKSON -- Some games have shaken a few things up in the girls basketball landscape in the Jackson area over the past week. Grass Lake lost to Hanover-Horton, a rare Cascades Conference loss for the Warriors. This might foretell a wild ride in the Cascades this year, as there is now a three-way tie between the Warriors, Napoleon and East Jackson at 4-1 in the conference. Meanwhile that Napoleon team rebounding from its tough loss to Springport by beating Michigan Center.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO