Portage Northern all-state running back makes college football commitment

PORTAGE, MI – Wayne State’s 2023 football roster will have some Southwest Michigan flavor following Thursday’s commitment from Portage Northern running back XaVior Tyus. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior committed to the Detroit-based Division II program via Twitter, making him the second Northern athlete from the 2023 graduating class set to join the Warriors, after Huskie quarterback Cane Mack made his college decision in July.
Here is who is trending up, and how the latest power rankings look in girls basketball in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- Some games have shaken a few things up in the girls basketball landscape in the Jackson area over the past week. Grass Lake lost to Hanover-Horton, a rare Cascades Conference loss for the Warriors. This might foretell a wild ride in the Cascades this year, as there is now a three-way tie between the Warriors, Napoleon and East Jackson at 4-1 in the conference. Meanwhile that Napoleon team rebounding from its tough loss to Springport by beating Michigan Center.
DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
3 undefeated teams fall in Tuesday’s Grand Rapids-area prep hoops action

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Five West Michigan squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and only two remained unscathed, as the Muskegon boys (9-0) and West Catholic girls (11-0) came away with convincing wins, while the Grand Haven boys, West Ottawa girls and Lowell girls weren’t as lucky.
Rutgers vs. Michigan State basketball predictions & picks: Thursday, 1/19

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The #23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights will travel to East Lansing for a Thursday night matchup against the Michigan State Spartans, and both teams...
Ryan Williams steps downs as Saline boys soccer varsity head coach

SALINE – After nearly two decades within the Saline soccer program and nearly 10 years as the head coach of the boys program, Ryan Williams is stepping away. Williams announced his resignation Wednesday night via his Twitter account.
Michigan State gets hot, shoots past Rutgers to end losing streak

EAST LANSING – Sometimes, shooting cures all. A hot shooting Michigan State ended a two-game losing streak by dispatching No. 23 Rutgers, 70-56, on Thursday night at the Breslin Center. Michigan State (13-6, 5-3) shot 12-for-22 from 3-point range for the game. Rutgers shot just 2-for-17. That tipped the...
Concord defense slows Jonesville in Big 8 clash

JONESVILLE – In a battle of the two top teams in the Big 8, Concord was able to overcome a tough night shooting the ball with strong defense in a 45-32 win over Jonesville on Thursday. For two teams which entered the night tied for first place in the...
See every Michigan finalist for 2022-23 MHSAA Scholar Athlete Awards

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced 120 finalists for its Scholar-Athlete Awards for the 2022-23 school year. Of the 120 finalists, 32 will be selected for as recipients of the Scholar-Athlete Award and each will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Since the beginning of the program, 896 scholarships have been awarded.
