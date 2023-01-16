Effective: 2023-01-20 19:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CST Friday was 24.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.4 Fri 8 am CST 23.8 23.1 22.6

NEWTON COUNTY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO