pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Adds Another Transfer as WKU Punter Wes Pahl Commits to Cowboys
The run on transfers continued into Friday for Oklahoma State as the Cowboys nabbed yet another name from the portal with the addition of Western Kentucky punter Wes Pahl. Pahl announced his commitment on Twitter and tagged Mike Gundy and several other coaches. Pahl committed to Western Kentucky in 2020...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Jan. 20): Sanders Finds a New Home, Revisiting the Pokes’ Second Half-Run
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Spencer Sanders is headed to the SEC – will be competing with a pretty loaded depth chart. • Rickie Fowler is living the dad life at home (with a two-year-old at home)...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Cowboys Preview Iowa State
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team hosts No. 12 Iowa State at 1 p.m. Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. After the Cowboys’ Thursday practice, Mike Boynton, Caleb Asberry and Woody Newton met with reporters to preview the matchup and put a bow on the Cowboys’ Bedlam win.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Cowgirl Basketball: Lior Garzon Enters Bedlam on Fire from 3
STILLWATER — Lior Garzon was a good 3-point shooter in her time at Villanova, but she has been torching for the Cowgirls. Oklahoma State will play its first Bedlam game of the Jacie Hoyt era at 6 p.m. Saturday in Norman. Hoyt has the Cowgirls at 13-5 after having to essentially rebuild the roster this offseason, and one of those pieces she has done that with is Garzon.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Spencer Sanders Explains Decision to Commit to Ole Miss, Leave OSU
Why Spencer Sanders would leave Oklahoma State and his role as a starting quarterback for a top-20 program to enter a three-way QB competition between incumbent starter Jaxson Dart and former five-star Walker Howard at Ole Miss raised eyebrows earlier in the week. But Sanders in an interview with 247Sports explained his decision in detail, laying out why he wasn’t afraid of competition in a deep QB room and why he left Stillwater.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Video: Cowgirl Coach Jacie Hoyt Previews Bedlam
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State women’s basketball team hits the road this weekend for a game against Bedlam rival Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Saturday. Cowgirl coach Jacie Hoyt met with reporters Thursday to preview her first Bedlam.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Players Recap Bedlam Victory
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team defeated Bedlam rival Oklahoma 72-56 on Wednesday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. After the game, Mike Boynton, Avery Anderson and Bryce Thompson met with reporters to discuss the Bedlam win.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 72-56 Victory against Oklahoma
STILLWATER — A rowdy Gallagher-Iba crowd pushed the Cowboys past their losing streak in Bedlam. Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 72-56 on Wednesday night thanks to quite the second-half outburst that saw OSU score 48 points. Here are five thoughts on the game. 1. That Was Fun. With about four...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Beat Northern Colorado 24-10
Oklahoma State had a strong showing vs. Northern Colorado on Friday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys controlled the dual with the exception of 165, 125, and 141 and took home a comfortable 24-10 victory. The dual opened at 149 with Victor Voinovich picking up a DEC over Chris Sandoval....
pistolsfiringblog.com
Bedlam Recap: Cowboys’ Second-Half Surge Leaves Sooners in the Dust 72-56
Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 72-56, taking Round 1 of this year’s Bedlam series, thanks to a huge second half, a raucous home crowd and the Cowboys ending the game on a 13-2 run. The Cowboys came in having lost three straight, and desperate for a win. And they earned it with an offensive outburst in the second half, a fine compliment to the Pokes’ trademark lockdown defense.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Wrestling: NCAA Qualifier Sammy Alvarez to Transfer to Oklahoma State
First announced by Willie Saylor, Sammy Alvarez is now enrolled in classes at Oklahoma State. Alvarez is a Rutgers transfer that entered the portal last week. He wrestled at 141 pounds this season and has been an NCAA qualifier and ranked as high as No. 5 in the country at one point in his college career.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: John Smith, Daton Fix Preview Northern Colorado, West Virginia
STILLWATER — After weeks on the road, the Oklahoma State wrestling team returns to Gallagher-Iba Arena this weekend for duals against Northern Colorado and West Virginia. OSU coach John Smith and All-American Daton Fix met with reporters in the Cowboys’ locker room Wednesday to preview the weekend.
