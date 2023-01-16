Read full article on original website
Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?
Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's 2-Word Message
With the Baltimore Ravens parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there are some who believe that Lamar Jackson is going to be less inclined to rejoin the team. But Jackson is apparently ready to disabuse us all of that notion. Taking to Twitter, Jackson retweeted a user who wrote ...
Cowboys ‘Expecting to Win,’ Embracing Underdog Role at ‘Tremendous’ 49ers - Coach McCarthy
FRISCO - Earlier this season, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy expressed shock that his team was not favored by the oddsmakers to beat the L.A. Rams. "We're nobody's underdogs!'' declared the coach, coining a phrase that resonated when Dallas humbled the Rams, 22-10. Now along comes the San Francisco 49ers...
Saints’ Assistant Ronald Curry to Serve on Senior Bowl Coaching Staff
New Orleans Saints QB coach and passing game coordinator Ronald Curry has been selected as one of the assistant coaches for the Senior Bowl. Curry will serve as the Offensive Coordinator for the National Team, which will include players like QBs Max Duggan (TCU), Jalen Hall (BYU), and Tulane RB Tyjae Spears.
Broncos Shouldn’t Give Up 2024 Draft Picks to Acquire Sean Payton
The Sean Payton sweepstakes are in full swing, with the Denver Broncos supposedly the favorites. Other teams like the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers remain in the hunt. But hiring a new general manager seems to have hindered the Cardinals' efforts to find a head coach. With the Los Angeles...
Carthon Wants to Reload, Not Rebuild Titans
NASHVILLE – Hired on Tuesday and introduced as the Tennessee Titans new general manager on Friday, Ran Carthon will take some time to evaluate the team’s roster before making big decisions. But he gave the distinct impression that the Titans are more in a “reload” than “rebuild” situation....
Clelin Ferrell, “I am a Raider for Life.”
HENDERSON, Nev.-When young people join the NFL each year, as a beat writer, you have a front-row seat to watching them mature and grow as people and players. We watched as Clelin Ferrell dominated as a star for the Clemson Tigers in college. But selected by the then Oakland Raiders, he has seen his time playing for this franchise significant ups and downs.
Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Divisional Round Meeting Against Buffalo
CINCINNATI — The Bengals snuck out of Paycor Stadium with a playoff win last weekend, but Bengal Bets took a big L. All three picks missed as Cincinnati failed to cover the spread, Trenton Irwin didn't receive a target, and Roquan Smith was kept off the field too much for a high-tackle total.
Changes Giants Might Make on Offense vs. Eagles
While the New York Giants have an experienced postseason play-caller on the defensive side of the ball in Wink Martindale, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has never called plays in the postseason - mostly because he’s a rookie offensive coordinator. The regular season games for the Giants vs. the Eagles...
LOOK: Broncos Legend Derek Wolfe Stalks, Kills Mountain Lion
Things are going well for former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe since he announced his retirement from the NFL last summer. The Super Bowl 50 champion and former Broncos second-round pick pursued his interest in media post-retirement. That led him to landing a gig as Darren McKee's (DMac) co-host...
Bengals Select Tight End, Offensive Tackle In Major Two-Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Dane Brugler released his first two-round 2023 NFL mock draft this week. Cincinnati is taking a tight end and offensive tackle in his latest projection. At the 27th pick, the Bengals selected Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave. "The third tight end off the board...
NFL International Series: Chargers Could Play Abroad in 2023
The Chargers are in the running to play an international game in 2023. On Thursday, the NFL announced five teams are set to play across the pond next season, featuring the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. Three of those teams, the Titans,...
A Father’s Secret Love Affair with the Eagles
The Eagles-Giants rivalry holds special memories for this fan. Here is a personal story from freelance writer Luke Fronefield:. Over the years I’ve mostly ignored my father’s affinity for the Philadelphia Eagles, but perhaps an intervention is overdue. After all, we are talking about a man who is...
Out of Gas? GM Les Snead Addresses Rams Lack of Assets
In sports, winning cures everything. When you're winning games, glaring flaws can be ignored or glossed over. However, once that winning stops, ignoring those flaws becomes nearly impossible. The Los Angeles Rams learned that lesson the hard way, as their lack of depth was exposed en route to a 5-12 season following their lifting of the Lombardi Trophy.
Okorafor: ‘I’m Going to Bring the Energy to Louisville’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville men's basketball program takes on Boston College after a week off, they'll have another player at their disposal to help snap their lengthy losing streak. In a bit of a surprising development, the Cardinals announced Thursday that they had added Nigerian native and NBA...
