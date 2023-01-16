ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist

A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reader's Digest

How to Set Boundaries and Build Better Relationships

We’ve all experienced an overbearing friend, a super-demanding boss, overstepping in-laws or significant others who seem to make our decisions for us. But instead of accepting many of the annoying behaviors that often make us unhappy, we can learn how to set boundaries to better communicate how we feel and take more control over how we’re treated in our relationships. Although it may sound like boundaries keep people out, it’s actually the opposite.
psychologytoday.com

What Is the Most Important Part of a Good Relationship?

Trust is feeling confident that your needs will be met in a relationship. We need to trust that our partners plan to stay and invest in the relationship. Sometimes, it is easier to understand broken trust, but we must learn what trust feels like when it is intact and consistent.
New York Post

Dating expert says women with male friends aren’t relationship material

Call them the rules of unattraction. Personal trainer and dating guru David de las Morenas, better known as @howtobeast on social media, has shared three “low-key” red flags in female behavior — and according to him, women better not be friends with any guys. “Aside from some very rare scenarios, when a guy and a girl are talking, it is not platonic,” de las Morenas claims in the video, which has attracted 506,000 views since it was uploaded this week. “And even if she’s not interested in him, he’s probably interested in her — and then she likes having that validation.” De las...
PeopleLooker

Can jealousy be good for a relationship?

Jealousy, cheating or infidelity in relationship concept.Photo by(shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen) Like so many emotions associated with relationships, jealousy can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, a partner being jealous can be an affirming moment, reinforcing they care about you, desire you and want you in their life. But experiencing jealousy can be a painful, wracking experience that can not only fracture your feelings for someone but can also lead to some very bad decisions.
Dorothy Writes

Experimental intimacy

Experimental intimacy is all about trying new things and sharing new experiences with your partner. It's about breaking out of your routines and having some adventures together. It's also about spontaneity – keeping things fresh by doing things that you may not have planned.
Bella Rose

Effects of unhealthy relationships on children

"NCBI" documented that domestic violence and unhealthy relationships can have a profound impact on the lives of children." It is important for parents to understand how staying in an unhealthy relationship can negatively affect their children’s physical, emotional, and psychological health.
marriage.com

15 Ways to Manifest a Relationship Using the Law of Attraction

Did you know that you can also use the law of attraction for relationships? Yes, it is possible to manifest the relationship of your dreams, meet your true love, and build an enviable life together. You need to know how it is done. In this article, you will discover how...
Libby Shively McAvoy

Escaping the Illusion of Love Created by a Narcissist

Recognize the signs of trauma-bond manipulation and psychological abuse. I am sorry for your pain, frustration, and confusion. You enter a relationship and make yourself entirely vulnerable for your partner. You feel like they are your soulmate. They make you feel loved and cherished. You share your deepest secrets and all of your insecurities.
psychologytoday.com

How to Recognize Negative Thought Cycles and Stop Obsessing

Most of our thoughts are neutral, but our brain has a negativity bias. The negativity bias can lead to excessive worry, rumination, and brooding. We can utilize techniques and strategies to reduce obsessional thought loops. The brain is constantly churning out thoughts, emotions, sensations, and perceptions, meaning there is a...
