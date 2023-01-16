Read full article on original website
Couples therapists recommend these 10 questions to test whether your relationship is just rocky or fully toxic
Every relationship has some issues, but when those issues involve controlling or codependent behavior, it can be a massive red flag.
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
How to Set Boundaries and Build Better Relationships
We’ve all experienced an overbearing friend, a super-demanding boss, overstepping in-laws or significant others who seem to make our decisions for us. But instead of accepting many of the annoying behaviors that often make us unhappy, we can learn how to set boundaries to better communicate how we feel and take more control over how we’re treated in our relationships. Although it may sound like boundaries keep people out, it’s actually the opposite.
What Is the Most Important Part of a Good Relationship?
Trust is feeling confident that your needs will be met in a relationship. We need to trust that our partners plan to stay and invest in the relationship. Sometimes, it is easier to understand broken trust, but we must learn what trust feels like when it is intact and consistent.
Mental Wellness Month: Evaluating Your Relationship
January is Mental Wellness Month and a big part of our wellness is tied into our relationships. Relationship Expert, Love McPherson joins us now with tips for evaluating your relationships.
Dating expert says women with male friends aren’t relationship material
Call them the rules of unattraction. Personal trainer and dating guru David de las Morenas, better known as @howtobeast on social media, has shared three “low-key” red flags in female behavior — and according to him, women better not be friends with any guys. “Aside from some very rare scenarios, when a guy and a girl are talking, it is not platonic,” de las Morenas claims in the video, which has attracted 506,000 views since it was uploaded this week. “And even if she’s not interested in him, he’s probably interested in her — and then she likes having that validation.” De las...
Women Who Give Too Much in a Relationship Suffer From Low Self-Esteem
Relationships are give and take. But for a woman with low self-esteem, it’s all giving with no taking in return. Which can be exhausting. When it comes to relationships, women who give too much are not doing it out of generosity. They are doing it out of fear.
5 things to do to survive in an unhappy marriage
Marriage brings an inseparable union, mutual respect, companionship, happiness, and a lifetime of unforgettable loving memories. Or, that's what people tend to think while saying "I do".
Can jealousy be good for a relationship?
Jealousy, cheating or infidelity in relationship concept.Photo by(shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen) Like so many emotions associated with relationships, jealousy can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, a partner being jealous can be an affirming moment, reinforcing they care about you, desire you and want you in their life. But experiencing jealousy can be a painful, wracking experience that can not only fracture your feelings for someone but can also lead to some very bad decisions.
Experimental intimacy
Experimental intimacy is all about trying new things and sharing new experiences with your partner. It's about breaking out of your routines and having some adventures together. It's also about spontaneity – keeping things fresh by doing things that you may not have planned.
Are You Better off Without Him or Her? Cheating: The Red Flags I Missed When My Husband Had An Affair
The signs are typically there if you want to know. It’s a question that requires careful consideration. We all have our own standards of what we’ll tolerate, especially when it comes to cheating.
Opinion: How To Identify If Someone Is Committed To A Long-Term Relationship
Regarding my relationship, I tend to lean on the anxious side, constantly overanalyzing and overthinking. You would think that after over five years, the anxiety would settle down, and for the most part, it has, but I still have my moments of self-doubt.
Effects of unhealthy relationships on children
"NCBI" documented that domestic violence and unhealthy relationships can have a profound impact on the lives of children." It is important for parents to understand how staying in an unhealthy relationship can negatively affect their children’s physical, emotional, and psychological health.
Opinion: Relationship Burnout Leads To Thoughts Of Dating Someone New
A relationship usually doesn’t end because of a giant blow-up fight that appears out of nowhere. Instead, it is a slow build-up over time and the end usually comes when both, or one of the parties has given so much that they have nothing left.
15 Ways to Manifest a Relationship Using the Law of Attraction
Did you know that you can also use the law of attraction for relationships? Yes, it is possible to manifest the relationship of your dreams, meet your true love, and build an enviable life together. You need to know how it is done. In this article, you will discover how...
Opinion: Narcissistic Relationships Will Constantly Be Unstable
Time and time again, I am asked the same question by people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner. “Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”
Opinion: Red Flags At The Beginning Of Toxic Relationships Are Almost Always Overlooked
I wouldn’t have been able to write about this when I was younger because I was naive and didn’t look for red flags before jumping into a relationship. Unfortunately, I wasn’t taught how to protect my mind and heart against abusers. Sociopaths, narcissists, and emotional/physical abusers weren’t on my radar, making me a prime target.
Opinion: Many People Struggle To Cut Complete Ties With An Ex
For years, one of my ex-boyfriends remained a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go, and he would serve as a friend, but when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.
Escaping the Illusion of Love Created by a Narcissist
Recognize the signs of trauma-bond manipulation and psychological abuse. I am sorry for your pain, frustration, and confusion. You enter a relationship and make yourself entirely vulnerable for your partner. You feel like they are your soulmate. They make you feel loved and cherished. You share your deepest secrets and all of your insecurities.
How to Recognize Negative Thought Cycles and Stop Obsessing
Most of our thoughts are neutral, but our brain has a negativity bias. The negativity bias can lead to excessive worry, rumination, and brooding. We can utilize techniques and strategies to reduce obsessional thought loops. The brain is constantly churning out thoughts, emotions, sensations, and perceptions, meaning there is a...
